Navigation
Support Us
Search

Weather

Hellish heat: August in Phoenix could be even hotter than July

Despite a few days of reprieve when temperatures fell below 110 degrees, the summer heat is returning for an encore.
August 6, 2023
A tree and shade plan hopes to increase Phoenix's urban forest by 2030 to help provide protection during summer days.
A tree and shade plan hopes to increase Phoenix's urban forest by 2030 to help provide protection during summer days. O'Hara Shipe
Share this:
On July 31 at 3:10 p.m., the temperature in Phoenix topped out at 108 degrees Fahrenheit, effectively ending the historic heat wave that gripped the city for 31 consecutive days. But despite a few days of reprieve, where the temperatures dipped below 110, the hellish heat is returning for an encore.

The National Weather Service issued another excessive heat warning on Friday, which will stay in effect until 8 p.m. Monday — for now. According to NWS meteorologist Matthew Hirsch, August could be even hotter than July.

So, what is causing one of the nation’s hottest cities to get even hotter? As it turns out, the answer, in part, is urban sprawl.

Since the 1950s, when air conditioning became affordable, people have been flocking to Phoenix. Now, the city is listed as the nation’s fifth most populous city. While the influx of residents has led to a thriving entertainment district, professional sports teams and the development of an aerospace industry hub, there has been one major pitfall: the increase in concrete infrastructure.

The addition of carports, roadways and buildings has effectively reduced the amount of green areas in the city while simultaneously creating heat islands.

“We've tested it over the years, and it's pretty consistent that on a hot summer afternoon in Arizona, black asphalt can get [to] 170 to 180 degrees,” Kevin Foster, director of the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix, told the CBC last month.

In 2010, the city introduced the Tree and Shade Master Plan — an initiative aimed at increasing urban forests and engineered shade by 25% by the year 2030. However, the city is nowhere close to attaining that goal. The plan is the product of the Tree and Shade Task Force and is led by the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

“Trees are an important part of the plan, which residents have been asking for for years, but they aren’t a cure-all for the city,” David Hondula, director of Phoenix’s Office of Heat Response and Mitigation, told The Guardian in 2022. “But if we could have 30% of a 20-minute walking path shaded, it would provide health protection for most summer days.”

However, even with climate change warnings and predicted heat domes, temperatures in July, and now August, caught many Phoenicians off guard. And the city’s most vulnerable are facing the consequences.

In 2020, Maricopa County reported 323 heat-associated deaths, a 62.3% increase from 2019. By contrast, that’s 15 times the number of heat-related deaths in 2001. Some 53% of those who died from heat-related illness in 2020 were homeless.

This year, there have already been 39 confirmed heat-related deaths in Maricopa County, and another 312 currently are under investigation. At the same time last year, there were 42 confirmed heat-related deaths in the County, with another 282 under investigation. It is not yet clear how many of the 39 people who died this year were homeless.

For tips on how to keep safe in the heat, visit Maricopa.gov.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
O'Hara is the news editor of the Phoenix New Times. Hailing from Anchorage, Alaska, she was born with a hockey stick in her hands and skates on her feet. Before joining the New Times, O'Hara was the managing editor of the Anchorage Press, the content director for Alaska Leaf Magazine, and the national web editor for Leaf Magazines.
Contact: O'Hara Shipe

Trending

Jim Larkin, pioneering co-founder of Phoenix New Times, dead at 74

News

Jim Larkin, pioneering co-founder of Phoenix New Times, dead at 74

By Katya Schwenk and Matt Hennie
Drug overdose deaths, understaffing plague Maricopa County jails

Police

Drug overdose deaths, understaffing plague Maricopa County jails

By Katya Schwenk
Lost your teeth at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport? There's an office for that

News

Lost your teeth at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport? There's an office for that

By Rebecca Rhoades
We’re hiring! Join Phoenix New Times as a reporter or freelance writer

News

We’re hiring! Join Phoenix New Times as a reporter or freelance writer

By Matt Hennie
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation