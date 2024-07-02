 Chandler police seize $10,000 of illegal fireworks ahead of July 4 | Phoenix New Times
Defused: Chandler police seize $10,000 of illegal fireworks

Not all fireworks are legal, and Valley police departments have been cracking down.
July 2, 2024
Chandler policed seized $10,000 worth of illegal fireworks, issuing their vendor a citation.
The Chandler Police Department confiscated $10,000 worth of illegal fireworks Friday from a vendor operating on Alma School Road, according to Sgt. Ricky Gonzales of the department’s media relations unit.

“We want everyone to have a great week celebrating Fourth of July this week. We don’t want to ruin anyone’s fun, but we want you to do it in a safe manner,” Gonzales said in a press release.

Gonzales told Phoenix New Times police visited three vendors within the last week, but only one was selling illegal fireworks. The vendor was hit with a civil citation.

State law allows for certain types of fireworks to be used on private property from June 24 to July 6, among other stretches of the year. Some novelty items can be used year-round, including snappers, snap caps, glow worms, snakes, party poppers, toy smoke devices and sparklers.

Chandler isn’t the only force that has been cracking down on illegal fireworks. Across the Valley, police forces have made seizures, including in Glendale where police confiscated four pickup trucks' worth of the festive explosives.

In Mesa, where fireworks policy is strict, anyone who sees illegal fireworks being used this week can file an anonymous report on the city’s website.

The Fourth of July holiday is synonymous with fireworks. But if not handled properly, they can cause property damage, structure and field fires, severe burn injuries and other accidents. They also can frighten pets.

To see some serious, official and totally legal fireworks shows for the Fourth of July, check out Phoenix New Times’ guide.
