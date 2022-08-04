Brittney Griner Sentenced to Nine Years for Drug Smuggling

A Russian judge sentenced Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, to nine years in prison, capping a month-long trial that ended Thursday. The sentence was just a few months short of the maximum she faced. Griner was also ordered to pay a fine of 1 million rubles, worth roughly $16,300.





Drug-sniffing dogs flagged Griner on the New York-to-Moscow leg of the route to her seasonal home in Russia, where the 31-year-old has played for a Russian basketball team during the WNBA offseason since 2015.

among the nations Russia iswith the harshest penalties for carrying marijuana into the country.

click to enlarge Viktor Bout is extradited to the United States aboard a Drug Enforcement Administration plane on November 16, 2010. Drug Enforcement Administration

"It's unacceptable"



Biden is under tremendous domestic pressure to bring Griner stateside. Hundreds of fans rallied at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix in July demanding her release.