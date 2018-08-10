V Digital Services Again Among Area's Top 10 Interactive Marketing Firms

V Digital Services, sister company of Phoenix New Times, remains one of the area's top 10 largest interactive marketing firms, according to a new survey by Phoenix Business Journal.

It's the second year in a row that V Digital Services made the list, which is based on the number of Phoenix-area employees at companies that use social media, email, and other digital platforms to help clients engage with customers.

“We are very excited about the award. Keeping company with such great organizations in the top 10, is an honor in itself," said Kurtis Barton, Voice Media Group Vice President of Sales Strategy. "The collective success is no accident. Clearly, it is hard work, studying, persistence, and sacrifice that separate the pack. Too bad the digital revolution will not be televised.”

V Digital Services, based in Phoenix with operations in 13 U.S. cities, ranks seventh in size in the market with more than 90 local employees total. Digital Air Strike of Scottsdale, which includes General Motors and Arizona State University among its clients, is the largest with 169 interactive marketing employees.

In a press release, V Digital Services said it helps businesses with expertise in organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development, and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising.

The digital advertising agency and New Times are both owned by Voice Media Group.