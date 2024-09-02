 What is a haboob? What to know about Arizona dust storms | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

What is a haboob? What you should know about Arizona’s dust storms

Arizona has had dust storms for ages, but we've only recently started calling them haboobs.
September 2, 2024
The term "haboob" comes from the Arabic word for "blowing furiously."
The term "haboob" comes from the Arabic word for "blowing furiously." Ms. Phoenix/Flickr/CC BY 2.0
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

If you’ve been in Arizona during monsoon season, you’ve probably encountered a haboob. Perhaps you’ve gotten a push alert — is there a more Arizona phrase than “haboob alert”? — or maybe you’ve been caught in one. You can definitely smell when one is on the way.

But whether you’ve been here for decades or just a few months, you might be curious to learn more about Arizona’s infamous dust storms. Here’s what you need to know.

What is a haboob?

Haboobs are massive wind storms that carry desert sand in a large mass. They’re visible from miles away and look like an imposing wall of sand. But once they reach you, they can be seriously chaotic. If the wind is blowing fast enough, it could cause debris to fly around wildly. But mostly, it means lots of sand … everywhere.

The name “haboob” comes from the Arabic word “habūb,” which means “blowing furiously.” Though haboobs are most common in Sudan, the term has been used to describe Phoenix’s largest dust storms after going viral in 2011.

When do haboobs happen in Arizona?

Arizona’s dust storms are prevalent during monsoon seasons in July and August. Haboobs are caused by far-off thunderstorms creating downbursts that pick up momentum and gather into a huge wind event. They are sometimes accompanied by thunderstorms and flash flooding.

According to Maricopa County Emergency Management, one to three of these dust storms typically hit the Valley every year.

click to enlarge a haboob
A 2012 haboob in the Valley
Alan Stark / Creative Commons

What should you do if you’re caught in one?

Find shelter and bunker down. Make sure your kids and pets are inside. Secure anything you keep outdoors.

If you’re driving, it’s best to pull to the side of the road, stay in your vehicle and wait until the storm passes due to low visibility conditions. Once it passes, drive with extreme caution — debris can be moved into the road during a haboob.

What’s the biggest haboob in Arizona history?

The largest haboob in recent memory hit the Valley on July 5, 2011. The cloud of dust climbed a mile into the air and stretched for 100 miles, smothering the Phoenix metro region. This was actually the storm that led to the term “haboob” becoming commonly used.

If you were here, you probably remember it. This reporter sure does. It felt and looked downright apocalyptic.

I was stuck in the middle of it at Tempe Sports Complex while picking my brother up from baseball practice. We could barely see 5 feet in front of us, but we were running around frantically searching for my brother’s friend. When we got home, my hair was completely gray from being in the eye of the storm.

What are your most memorable haboob stories?
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
TJ L'Heureux is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he’s primarily focused on news since September 2023. Before joining the New Times staff, TJ worked at Arizona State University's Howard Center for Investigative Journalism. He was also recognized for best community service project/reporting in the 2023 EPPY Awards. TJ holds a master's degree in investigative journalism from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in public policy and Latin American studies from the University of Chicago.
Contact: TJ L'Heureux
When will Phoenix temperatures finally drop below 100 degrees?

Weather

When will Phoenix temperatures finally drop below 100 degrees?

By Morgan Fischer
This ASU player has one of the best names in college football

Sports

This ASU player has one of the best names in college football

By Zach Buchanan
DOJ: If Phoenix rejects a consent decree to fix its police, we’ll sue

Police

DOJ: If Phoenix rejects a consent decree to fix its police, we’ll sue

By Morgan Fischer
Scottsdale police have a new first responder, and it’s a drone

Police

Scottsdale police have a new first responder, and it’s a drone

By Morgan Fischer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation