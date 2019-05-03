10 Places to Play With Your Food in Greater Phoenix

Maybe you’re giddy with anticipation about Punch Bowl Social’s first Arizona location opening this fall on Roosevelt Row – where you’ll be able to get scratch-kitchen eats and craft cocktails with game offerings like miniature golf and shuffleboard.

Turns out, the Phoenix area is already home to several places where you can play with your food. Here’s a look at 10 places where you can grab a bite, gab over drinks, and try fun activities bowling to cornhole, foosball, table tennis, and more.

BratHaus

3622 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Tucked back behind the cozy street-facing building housing BratHaus, you’ll find a welcoming patio with a casual vibe where regulars and tourists relax over games of ping pong, cornhole, and life-size Jenga. Next time you’re in the neighborhood, pop in for brats, a selection of 28 craft beers on tap, and a few earnest tries at hitting the central mark on the dartboard. BratHaus is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. You can stay and play an extra hour on Friday and Saturday nights, when it's open until 11 p.m. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Culinary Dropout

Multiple Locations



Head to any location of Culinary Dropout if you like pairing everything from appetizers and desserts with games like cornhole, table tennis, and foosball. The renovated warehouse in Tempe has a covered patio, complete with lawn game area. Culinary Dropout restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. They start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday night you can stay and play until 1 a.m., but they close at 10 p.m. on Sunday night. The gaming area is open 6 p.m to closing.

EXPAND Some days you can even get some swing dance time at The Duce. The Duce

The Duce

525 South Central Avenue



It gets pretty wild over at The Duce, where you can order spaghetti and meatballs served inside a glass Mason jar. The eatery and bar, housed inside a renovated 1928 warehouse, includes a soda fountain and boxing ring, along with several recreational options like cornhole, foosball, table tennis, and shuffleboard. The Duce is closed Mondays, but open 11 a.m. to midnight Tuesday through Thursday. Friday and Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lemoncade

5754 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale





You’ll have plenty of arcade game choices over at Lemoncade, where you can also enjoy fresh offerings at the venue’s lemonade stand. Check out 14 pinball machines, more than a dozen arcade games, and five crane machines. It's open from 2 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Friday through Sunday hours are noon to midnight.

Lucky Strike

50 West Jefferson Street, #240



Head over to Lucky Strike if you get a hankering to share some appetizers and do a bit of bowling with friends. Between burgers, salads, pizza, and cocktails, you can also play billiards or check your skills with various video games, including classics like Pac-Man and now, Guitar Hero. Lucky Strike has 12 lanes, and it opens at 11 a.m. every day. Friday and Saturday nights, you can stay and play till 2 a.m. Other nights, closing time is midnight.

EXPAND When you want to nosh but also need some bowling time. Lucky Strike

The Monastery Bar & Grill

1805 North 46th Street, Mesa



Check out more than 50 beers on tap when you hit the Monastery Bar & Grill for some fun times with horseshoes, cornhole, or table tennis. The neighborhood pub located in a Santa Fe-style house also has two large sand volleyball courts. It opens every day at 11 a.m. Closing time is midnight on Sunday through Thursday nights, and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery

15681 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale



Head over to O.H.S.O.’s Scottsdale location if you like mixing locally brewed beers with traditional favorites such as foosball and table tennis. The brewery also has a golf arcade game called Golden Tee, which means you can beat your friends at golf without baking in the sun. They’re open 11 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Friday. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., and Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to midnight.

EXPAND Try a bat in one hand, and a ping pong paddle in the other. BratHaus

Short Leash Hotdogs

4221 North Seventh Avenue



They launched as a food truck in 2010, but now Short Leash Hot Dogs has an eatery in the Melrose neighborhood, where you can gourmet hot dogs, scratch-made doughnuts, and craft beer. You’ll find the UNO card game at every table, but they’ve also got board games, foosball, and a pool table. They’re open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Valley Bar

130 North Central Avenue



Valley Bar has you covered if you’re looking for a good variety of games to enjoy with your cocktails and small bites. Game room offerings include billiards, board games, darts, pinball, shuffleboard, and Skee-Ball. Weekday hours are 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and you can do free games all night on Mondays. On Saturday and Sunday, hours are 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. The kitchen closes at 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and at 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Vig

Multiple Locations



Bocce ball is a bit harder to find, but you can head to The Vig if you’re in the mood to try the Euro-inspired yard game played on a strip of Astroturf. There’s also cornhole if you’re feeling less adventurous, or don’t want to be away from your burger or cocktail for too long. Bar hours are 11 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday, it's open at 10 a.m. and closes at 1 a.m.