12 Delicious Deals in Greater Phoenix for National Tequila Day

The premier Cru margarita is tequila, homemade agave syrup, and a bit of orange. Have enough of them and you're sure to get your daily serving of fruit, right?

Just in case you needed a reason to get your drink on this week, there is a holiday upon. Wednesday, July 24, is National Tequila Day, and Valley restaurants ranging from Mexican eateries to Italian joints and beyond know how to celebrate, with some special drinking and dining deals.

So go ahead and down that shot or sip a margarita — you've got every right.

CRUjiente Tacos

3961 East Camelback Road



CRUjiente Tacos is offering happy hour specials all day including $5 Premiere CRU Margaritas. There's also the coconut margarita for $9 made with reposado tequila, coconut, house agave syrup, and fresh-squeezed lime. The $9 strawberry habanero margarita has blue agave tequila, fresh strawberries, house agave syrup, and again, that fresh-squeezed lime.

Grimaldi's Italian Margarita is $10. Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Multiple Locations



Instead of pairing your tequila with lime and salt, try it with pizza instead. Grimaldi's Italian margarita is $10 and crafted with Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila, Luxardo Amaretto, fresh lime juice, and Monin cane syrup — all served on the rocks.

El Hefe

Multiple Locations



House margaritas at El Hefe are $5 at the Tempe location and $7 at the Scottsdale location. The offer is valid one for person until 10 p.m.

Hash Kitchen

Multiple Locations



Hash Kitchen doesn't only do Bloody Marys. The brunch spot has launched new tequila cocktails at all of its locations, including the Hash Style Paloma. It's $11 and features Patron Silver, cocchi rosa, grapefruit, lime, agave, and basil.

EXPAND Grab a house margarita or a margarita flight at Macayo's. Macayo's

Macayo's

Multiple Locations



Have a margarita or four at Macayo's. Margarita flights are available all day long for $6 with your choice of multiple flavors — apple, mango, peach, prickly pear, raspberry, strawberry, and wild berry. But be warned, the offer is not valid at the Macayo's locations on Ash Avenue in Tempe and Central Avenue in Phoenix.

Sicilian Butcher

15530 North Tatum Boulevard, #160



Although the cocktails at Sicilian Butcher were inspired by the regions of Italy, there is a margarita on the menu. The Milan Margarita represents the fashion and design capital, complete with pineapple rosemary agave, fresh lime juice, and a Campari float.

Social Hall

715 South McClintock Drive, Tempe



Play a round of Skee-Ball while sipping on a margarita or tequila mule for half off at Social Hall. The deal is available all day during regular restaurant hours.

An icy strawberry margarita at Someburros is perfect on a hot day. Someburros

Someburros

Multiple Locations



You can't go wrong on National Tequila Day at Someburros, where you can get an icy strawberry or regular margarita for $3. It's also free churro week at the restaurant, so snack on some dessert while you're sipping your drink.

Taco Chelo

501 East Roosevelt Street



Stop into Taco Chelo for a tequila or mezcal flight, and you won't be disappointed. The choices include the $13 Terralta Tequila Flight with Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo and the $17 Mezcal Joven Flight with Mayalen Wild Cupreata Joven, Creyente Joven, and Popol Vuh Joven.

Tres Tempe

7192 South Price Road, Tempe



Tres Tempe is celebrating National Tequila Day with full or half orders of seafood, pork, or vegetable paella paired with either the La Flaca Margarita or tequila sangria. Pitchers of each are also available for 25 percent off. A full order is $90 and serves to two to four people, while a half order is $50 and serves one to two. Make a reservation for the event at 7 p.m. by calling 480-897-5300.

A place named Urban Margarita must be known for their margaritas. David Blakeman

Urban Margarita

6685 West Beardsley Road, #180, Glendale



Urban Margarita is hosting a Casamigos Tequila Tasting and Tapas Dinner at 6:30 p.m. on July 24. The cost is $40-plus per person. Reserve your spot by calling 623-561-6684.

Z'Tejas

Multiple Locations



Enjoy half-price margaritas and tequila drinks at Z'Tejas all day long. At the Paradise Valley location, special guest Espolon Tequila will be there from 4 to 6 p.m. for a complimentary tequila sampling and giveaways. At both locations, margaritas are $.24 from 5 to 5:15 p.m.