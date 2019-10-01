15 Fun Foodie Events in Greater Phoenix This October

October is packed with things to do in the Valley food scene. The first full month of fall features baking and cooking classes, two anniversary celebrations, a picnic under the stars, and even the chance to meet Martha Stewart. And don't forget the 20th annual Best of Phoenix A'Fare with food and drink from more than 40 local restaurants. You won't go hungry or bored this month — that's for sure.
Taco 101 Chef Demo Series
Thursday, October 3
Williams-Sonoma at Biltmore Fashion Park
2450 East Camelback Road
In honor of the Arizona Taco Festival's upcoming 10th anniversary in October, some well-known chefs are participating in monthly culinary demonstrations. Chef Richard Hinojosa will prepare some dishes from his restaurant, CRUjiente Tacos. The series from 6:30 to 8 p.m. is free to attend with no reservations required.
Burger and Beer Night
Thursday, October 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31
Match Restaurant & Lounge
1100 North Central Avenue
Every Thursday of the month, Match Restaurant & Lounge is serving up a burger and a draught beer for $10. The special is available between 5 and 11 p.m.
Pumpkin & Chili Party
Thursday, October 3 to Friday, October 27
Schnepf Farms
24810 East Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek
Celebrate fall and the upcoming Halloween holiday with Schnepf Farms during their nearly month-long Pumpkin & Chili Party. Attractions include a difficult corn maze, adult zip line, spinning tea cups, and the Hyper-Loop, the extreme ride premiering at the farm on October 26. For food, there's veggie, meat, and pumpkin chili, plus freshly grilled pizza, a mac and cheese bar, succotash, and more.
Tour de Fat Pre-Party
Saturday, October 5
Pedal Haus
730 South Mill Avenue, #102, Tempe
Tour de Fat Tempe is back, and Pedal Haus is starting off the festivities early. The official pre-party goes from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. and features live music from Hyer Tide, a bike raffle, and an all-you-can eat breakfast for $12 that includes one draft beer or a mimosa.
Samin Nosrat
Saturday, October 5
Mesa Arts Center
1 East Main Street, Mesa
Netflix star, chef, food columnist, and author Samin Nosrat participates in a moderated conversation and audience Q&A. Nosrat will also talk about her universal philosophy of salt, fat, acid, and heat. Tickets are $40 for the event starting at 8 p.m. There's also a $100 preshow meet and greet.
Best of Phoenix A'Fare
Saturday, October 12
Arizona Science Center
600 East Washington Street
Tickets are on sale now for the 20th annual Best of Phoenix A'Fare at the Arizona Science Center. It's in celebration of Phoenix New Times' Best of Phoenix issue out on newsstands last month. Feast on food from more than 40 restaurants around the Valley — plus wine, beer, and cocktails. VIP hour begins at 7 p.m. with general admission at 8 p.m.
Mezcal Tasting
Wednesday, October 9
Provision Coffee Bar
4501 North 32nd Street
Provision Coffee Bar is hosting a free immersive tasting experience from 7 to 8 p.m. The founders of Mezcal Carreño will be sharing the history and the origins of mezcal while guests sip and take it all in.
Maricopa County Home & Garden Show
Friday, October 18 to Sunday, October 20
WestWorld
16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale
Listen to Martha Stewart talk about her special relationship with Snoop Dogg and their TV show at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show. There's also a chance to meet the domestic goddess and chef afterward. Other activities include a DIY fall succulent terrarium, chalkboard art, and making your own seasonal bath bombs and bath salts.
Cooking Class with Justin Beckett
Saturday, October 19
Beckett's Table
3717 East Indian School Road
Join chef Justin Beckett for a cooking class on roasted vegetables. Tickets are $95 and must be purchased in advance. The event begins at 11 a.m. at Beckett's Table and includes welcome snacks, wine pairings, and a three-course lunch.
One-Year Anniversary
Sunday, October 20
LDV Winery Tasting Room
7134 East Stetson Drive, Suite B110, Scottsdale
It's LDV Winery Tasting Room's first anniversary, and to celebrate it's releasing a 2014 grenache aged for 34 months in 100 percent new French oak barrels. Guests at the event from noon to 6 p.m. can enjoy a complimentary taste plus some birthday cake to mark the special occasion.
Afternoon Cooking Class
Saturday, October 26
Urban Margarita
6685 West Beardsley Road, #180, Glendale
Learn how to make carne guisada with calabasitas and queso during this 2 p.m. instruction and tasting session. Each class also includes mimosas and Urban Margarita's signature margarita. The cost is $30 per person plus tax and tip. Call 623-561-6674 to reserve your spot.
Noche en Blanco
Saturday, October 26
Hance Park
116 East Moreland Street
Dress all in white for the fourth annual event under the stars at Hance Park. Dance and watch the grand carnivale parade while enjoying a gourmet picnic. Guests can pack their own or purchase meals from Conceptually Social ahead of time. Beer and wine will be sold on-site. The event will sell out, so get your tickets now.
Anniversary Dinner
Saturday, October 26
Marcellino Ristorante
7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
Marcellino Ristorante is rolling out the red carpet for its 16th anniversary. Diners will be treated to a complimentary glass of bubbly and a speciality sweet — a split date with a walnut nestled center drizzled with a heated, dark bitter, crunchy sugar. Chef Marcellino's wife Sima will also perform with her All Star Trio starting at 7 p.m.
Baking Class
Saturday, October 26
Tracy Dempsey Originals
1325 West University Drive, Tempe
Tracy Dempsey Originals is showing attendees how to make buckwheat blueberry scones, French olive and ham bread, chai-spiced muffins with coconut coffee glaze, green onion naan, and artichoke and tomato focaccia. Class is $60 per person. RSVP by October 23 at 5 p.m. by calling or texting 602-376-9021.
Dinner Series
Wednesday, October 30
LON's Last Drop
5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley
Fate Brewing Company is teaming up with executive chef Jeremy Pacheco for the first dinner of a new series at LON's Last Drop. The $79 per person three-course dinner begins with passed hors d’oeuvres on the patio at 6 p.m. Attendees will see the introduction of LON's Peach Wheat and also be able to try a Citrus Session IPA and a stout barrel-aged in LON's Last Drop's private Del Bac whiskey barrel.
