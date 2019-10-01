 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
A spread of CRUjiente's progressive tacos.
A spread of CRUjiente's progressive tacos.
Chris Malloy

15 Fun Foodie Events in Greater Phoenix This October

Julie Levin | October 1, 2019 | 9:45am
AA

October is packed with things to do in the Valley food scene. The first full month of fall features baking and cooking classes, two anniversary celebrations, a picnic under the stars, and even the chance to meet Martha Stewart. And don't forget the 20th annual Best of Phoenix A'Fare with food and drink from more than 40 local restaurants. You won't go hungry or bored this month — that's for sure.

Taco 101 Chef Demo Series


Thursday, October 3
Williams-Sonoma at Biltmore Fashion Park
2450 East Camelback Road


In honor of the Arizona Taco Festival's upcoming 10th anniversary in October, some well-known chefs are participating in monthly culinary demonstrations. Chef Richard Hinojosa will prepare some dishes from his restaurant, CRUjiente Tacos. The series from 6:30 to 8 p.m. is free to attend with no reservations required.

Get a burger and a beer for $10 Thursday nights at Match Restaurant and Lounge.EXPAND
Get a burger and a beer for $10 Thursday nights at Match Restaurant and Lounge.
Match Restaurant and Lounge

Related Stories

Burger and Beer Night


Thursday, October 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31
Match Restaurant & Lounge
1100 North Central Avenue


Every Thursday of the month, Match Restaurant & Lounge is serving up a burger and a draught beer for $10. The special is available between 5 and 11 p.m.

Try not to lose your chili on the Hyper-Loop at the Pumpkin & Chili Party.
Try not to lose your chili on the Hyper-Loop at the Pumpkin & Chili Party.
Schnepf Farms

Pumpkin & Chili Party


Thursday, October 3 to Friday, October 27
Schnepf Farms
24810 East Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek


Celebrate fall and the upcoming Halloween holiday with Schnepf Farms during their nearly month-long Pumpkin & Chili Party. Attractions include a difficult corn maze, adult zip line, spinning tea cups, and the Hyper-Loop, the extreme ride premiering at the farm on October 26. For food, there's veggie, meat, and pumpkin chili, plus freshly grilled pizza, a mac and cheese bar, succotash, and more.

Get a draft beer with your all-you-can-eat breakfast the morning of the Tour de Fat.EXPAND
Get a draft beer with your all-you-can-eat breakfast the morning of the Tour de Fat.
Pedal Haus

Tour de Fat Pre-Party


Saturday, October 5
Pedal Haus
730 South Mill Avenue, #102, Tempe


Tour de Fat Tempe is back, and Pedal Haus is starting off the festivities early. The official pre-party goes from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. and features live music from Hyer Tide, a bike raffle, and an all-you-can eat breakfast for $12 that includes one draft beer or a mimosa.

Samin Nosrat is coming to Mesa.EXPAND
Samin Nosrat is coming to Mesa.
Talia Herman

Samin Nosrat


Saturday, October 5
Mesa Arts Center
1 East Main Street, Mesa


Netflix star, chef, food columnist, and author Samin Nosrat participates in a moderated conversation and audience Q&A. Nosrat will also talk about her universal philosophy of salt, fat, acid, and heat. Tickets are $40 for the event starting at 8 p.m. There's also a $100 preshow meet and greet.

The 20th annual Best of Phoenix A'Fare will have food and drink samples from more than 40 local restaurants.EXPAND
The 20th annual Best of Phoenix A'Fare will have food and drink samples from more than 40 local restaurants.
Aneta Pawlik/Unsplash

Best of Phoenix A'Fare


Saturday, October 12
Arizona Science Center
600 East Washington Street


Tickets are on sale now for the 20th annual Best of Phoenix A'Fare at the Arizona Science Center. It's in celebration of Phoenix New Times' Best of Phoenix issue out on newsstands last month. Feast on food from more than 40 restaurants around the Valley — plus wine, beer, and cocktails. VIP hour begins at 7 p.m. with general admission at 8 p.m.

An artisan mezcal new to the U.S., Mezcal Carreño, has begun distribution in metro Phoenix.
An artisan mezcal new to the U.S., Mezcal Carreño, has begun distribution in metro Phoenix.
Chris Malloy

Mezcal Tasting


Wednesday, October 9
Provision Coffee Bar
4501 North 32nd Street


Provision Coffee Bar is hosting a free immersive tasting experience from 7 to 8 p.m. The founders of Mezcal Carreño will be sharing the history and the origins of mezcal while guests sip and take it all in.

Martha Stewart will speak Saturday and Sunday at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show.EXPAND
Martha Stewart will speak Saturday and Sunday at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show.
Evolve Marketing

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show


Friday, October 18 to Sunday, October 20
WestWorld
16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale


Listen to Martha Stewart talk about her special relationship with Snoop Dogg and their TV show at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show. There's also a chance to meet the domestic goddess and chef afterward. Other activities include a DIY fall succulent terrarium, chalkboard art, and making your own seasonal bath bombs and bath salts.

Chef Justin Beckett leads a cooking class all about seasonal vegetables.EXPAND
Chef Justin Beckett leads a cooking class all about seasonal vegetables.
Beckett's Table

Cooking Class with Justin Beckett


Saturday, October 19
Beckett's Table
3717 East Indian School Road


Join chef Justin Beckett for a cooking class on roasted vegetables. Tickets are $95 and must be purchased in advance. The event begins at 11 a.m. at Beckett's Table and includes welcome snacks, wine pairings, and a three-course lunch.

The 2014 Grenache from the winery’s estate located in the southeastern Arizona Chiricahua Mountain.EXPAND
The 2014 Grenache from the winery’s estate located in the southeastern Arizona Chiricahua Mountain.
LDV Winery Tasting Room

One-Year Anniversary


Sunday, October 20
LDV Winery Tasting Room
7134 East Stetson Drive, Suite B110, Scottsdale


It's LDV Winery Tasting Room's first anniversary, and to celebrate it's releasing a 2014 grenache aged for 34 months in 100 percent new French oak barrels. Guests at the event from noon to 6 p.m. can enjoy a complimentary taste plus some birthday cake to mark the special occasion.

A place named Urban Margarita must be known for their margaritas.
A place named Urban Margarita must be known for their margaritas.
David Blakeman

Afternoon Cooking Class


Saturday, October 26
Urban Margarita
6685 West Beardsley Road, #180, Glendale


Learn how to make carne guisada with calabasitas and queso during this 2 p.m. instruction and tasting session. Each class also includes mimosas and Urban Margarita's signature margarita. The cost is $30 per person plus tax and tip. Call 623-561-6674 to reserve your spot.

Enjoy a gourmet picnic or bring your own for dinner under the stars.EXPAND
Enjoy a gourmet picnic or bring your own for dinner under the stars.
Derek Larremore

Noche en Blanco


Saturday, October 26
Hance Park
116 East Moreland Street


Dress all in white for the fourth annual event under the stars at Hance Park. Dance and watch the grand carnivale parade while enjoying a gourmet picnic. Guests can pack their own or purchase meals from Conceptually Social ahead of time. Beer and wine will be sold on-site. The event will sell out, so get your tickets now.

Sima and Marcellino Verzino run Marcellino Ristorante.EXPAND
Sima and Marcellino Verzino run Marcellino Ristorante.
Marcellino Ristorante

Anniversary Dinner


Saturday, October 26
Marcellino Ristorante
7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale


Marcellino Ristorante is rolling out the red carpet for its 16th anniversary. Diners will be treated to a complimentary glass of bubbly and a speciality sweet — a split date with a walnut nestled center drizzled with a heated, dark bitter, crunchy sugar. Chef Marcellino's wife Sima will also perform with her All Star Trio starting at 7 p.m.

Baking Class


Saturday, October 26
Tracy Dempsey Originals
1325 West University Drive, Tempe


Tracy Dempsey Originals is showing attendees how to make buckwheat blueberry scones, French olive and ham bread, chai-spiced muffins with coconut coffee glaze, green onion naan, and artichoke and tomato focaccia. Class is $60 per person. RSVP by October 23 at 5 p.m. by calling or texting 602-376-9021.

A dinner series with Fate Brewing Company.EXPAND
A dinner series with Fate Brewing Company.
Fate Brewing Company

Dinner Series


Wednesday, October 30
LON's Last Drop
5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley


Fate Brewing Company is teaming up with executive chef Jeremy Pacheco for the first dinner of a new series at LON's Last Drop. The $79 per person three-course dinner begins with passed hors d’oeuvres on the patio at 6 p.m. Attendees will see the introduction of LON's Peach Wheat and also be able to try a Citrus Session IPA and a stout barrel-aged in LON's Last Drop's private Del Bac whiskey barrel.

 
Julie Levin is a writer, TV show producer, and an on-air news radio anchor. When she's not behind the scenes or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, she also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her boyfriend. They're working to visit every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >