15 Fun Foodie Events in Greater Phoenix This October

October is packed with things to do in the Valley food scene. The first full month of fall features baking and cooking classes, two anniversary celebrations, a picnic under the stars, and even the chance to meet Martha Stewart. And don't forget the 20th annual Best of Phoenix A'Fare with food and drink from more than 40 local restaurants. You won't go hungry or bored this month — that's for sure.

Taco 101 Chef Demo Series

Thursday, October 3

Williams-Sonoma at Biltmore Fashion Park

2450 East Camelback Road



In honor of the Arizona Taco Festival's upcoming 10th anniversary in October, some well-known chefs are participating in monthly culinary demonstrations. Chef Richard Hinojosa will prepare some dishes from his restaurant, CRUjiente Tacos. The series from 6:30 to 8 p.m. is free to attend with no reservations required.

EXPAND Get a burger and a beer for $10 Thursday nights at Match Restaurant and Lounge. Match Restaurant and Lounge

Burger and Beer Night

Thursday, October 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31

Match Restaurant & Lounge

1100 North Central Avenue



Every Thursday of the month, Match Restaurant & Lounge is serving up a burger and a draught beer for $10. The special is available between 5 and 11 p.m.

Try not to lose your chili on the Hyper-Loop at the Pumpkin & Chili Party. Schnepf Farms

Pumpkin & Chili Party

Thursday, October 3 to Friday, October 27

Schnepf Farms

24810 East Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek



Celebrate fall and the upcoming Halloween holiday with Schnepf Farms during their nearly month-long Pumpkin & Chili Party. Attractions include a difficult corn maze, adult zip line, spinning tea cups, and the Hyper-Loop, the extreme ride premiering at the farm on October 26. For food, there's veggie, meat, and pumpkin chili, plus freshly grilled pizza, a mac and cheese bar, succotash, and more.

EXPAND Get a draft beer with your all-you-can-eat breakfast the morning of the Tour de Fat. Pedal Haus

Tour de Fat Pre-Party

Saturday, October 5

Pedal Haus

730 South Mill Avenue, #102, Tempe



Tour de Fat Tempe is back, and Pedal Haus is starting off the festivities early. The official pre-party goes from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. and features live music from Hyer Tide, a bike raffle, and an all-you-can eat breakfast for $12 that includes one draft beer or a mimosa.

EXPAND Samin Nosrat is coming to Mesa. Talia Herman

Samin Nosrat

Saturday, October 5

Mesa Arts Center

1 East Main Street, Mesa



Netflix star, chef, food columnist, and author Samin Nosrat participates in a moderated conversation and audience Q&A. Nosrat will also talk about her universal philosophy of salt, fat, acid, and heat. Tickets are $40 for the event starting at 8 p.m. There's also a $100 preshow meet and greet.

EXPAND The 20th annual Best of Phoenix A'Fare will have food and drink samples from more than 40 local restaurants. Aneta Pawlik/Unsplash

Best of Phoenix A'Fare

Saturday, October 12

Arizona Science Center

600 East Washington Street



Tickets are on sale now for the 20th annual Best of Phoenix A'Fare at the Arizona Science Center. It's in celebration of Phoenix New Times' Best of Phoenix issue out on newsstands last month. Feast on food from more than 40 restaurants around the Valley — plus wine, beer, and cocktails. VIP hour begins at 7 p.m. with general admission at 8 p.m.

An artisan mezcal new to the U.S., Mezcal Carreño, has begun distribution in metro Phoenix. Chris Malloy

Mezcal Tasting

Wednesday, October 9

Provision Coffee Bar

4501 North 32nd Street



Provision Coffee Bar is hosting a free immersive tasting experience from 7 to 8 p.m. The founders of Mezcal Carreño will be sharing the history and the origins of mezcal while guests sip and take it all in.

EXPAND Martha Stewart will speak Saturday and Sunday at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show. Evolve Marketing

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show

Friday, October 18 to Sunday, October 20

WestWorld

16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale



Listen to Martha Stewart talk about her special relationship with Snoop Dogg and their TV show at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show. There's also a chance to meet the domestic goddess and chef afterward. Other activities include a DIY fall succulent terrarium, chalkboard art, and making your own seasonal bath bombs and bath salts.

EXPAND Chef Justin Beckett leads a cooking class all about seasonal vegetables. Beckett's Table

Cooking Class with Justin Beckett

Saturday, October 19

Beckett's Table

3717 East Indian School Road



Join chef Justin Beckett for a cooking class on roasted vegetables. Tickets are $95 and must be purchased in advance. The event begins at 11 a.m. at Beckett's Table and includes welcome snacks, wine pairings, and a three-course lunch.

EXPAND The 2014 Grenache from the winery’s estate located in the southeastern Arizona Chiricahua Mountain. LDV Winery Tasting Room

One-Year Anniversary

Sunday, October 20

LDV Winery Tasting Room

7134 East Stetson Drive, Suite B110, Scottsdale



It's LDV Winery Tasting Room's first anniversary, and to celebrate it's releasing a 2014 grenache aged for 34 months in 100 percent new French oak barrels. Guests at the event from noon to 6 p.m. can enjoy a complimentary taste plus some birthday cake to mark the special occasion.

A place named Urban Margarita must be known for their margaritas. David Blakeman

Afternoon Cooking Class

Saturday, October 26

Urban Margarita

6685 West Beardsley Road, #180, Glendale



Learn how to make carne guisada with calabasitas and queso during this 2 p.m. instruction and tasting session. Each class also includes mimosas and Urban Margarita's signature margarita. The cost is $30 per person plus tax and tip. Call 623-561-6674 to reserve your spot.

EXPAND Enjoy a gourmet picnic or bring your own for dinner under the stars. Derek Larremore

Noche en Blanco

Saturday, October 26

Hance Park

116 East Moreland Street



Dress all in white for the fourth annual event under the stars at Hance Park. Dance and watch the grand carnivale parade while enjoying a gourmet picnic. Guests can pack their own or purchase meals from Conceptually Social ahead of time. Beer and wine will be sold on-site. The event will sell out, so get your tickets now.

EXPAND Sima and Marcellino Verzino run Marcellino Ristorante. Marcellino Ristorante

Anniversary Dinner

Saturday, October 26

Marcellino Ristorante

7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale



Marcellino Ristorante is rolling out the red carpet for its 16th anniversary. Diners will be treated to a complimentary glass of bubbly and a speciality sweet — a split date with a walnut nestled center drizzled with a heated, dark bitter, crunchy sugar. Chef Marcellino's wife Sima will also perform with her All Star Trio starting at 7 p.m.

Baking Class

Saturday, October 26

Tracy Dempsey Originals

1325 West University Drive, Tempe



Tracy Dempsey Originals is showing attendees how to make buckwheat blueberry scones, French olive and ham bread, chai-spiced muffins with coconut coffee glaze, green onion naan, and artichoke and tomato focaccia. Class is $60 per person. RSVP by October 23 at 5 p.m. by calling or texting 602-376-9021.

EXPAND A dinner series with Fate Brewing Company. Fate Brewing Company

Dinner Series

Wednesday, October 30

LON's Last Drop

5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley



Fate Brewing Company is teaming up with executive chef Jeremy Pacheco for the first dinner of a new series at LON's Last Drop. The $79 per person three-course dinner begins with passed hors d’oeuvres on the patio at 6 p.m. Attendees will see the introduction of LON's Peach Wheat and also be able to try a Citrus Session IPA and a stout barrel-aged in LON's Last Drop's private Del Bac whiskey barrel.