19 Spots for Great Ramen in Greater Phoenix

There's so much ramen to enjoy in the Valley, including Hachi Ramen.

Golly, has ramen come a long way since the days of sad after-school snacking. What was once 10 cents a pack and served on the coffee table is now a hip experience, served in a place this side of a nightclub (well, a few places do this).

Ramen is fun to eat whether it’s hot or cold — it’s warm, delicious, there’s not a lot of chewing, and you can blame your excessive sweating on something. Now that you’re comfortable, here are 19 places across metro Phoenix with excellent ramen.

Hachi Ramen

655 West Warner Road, #114, Tempe



This friendly neighborhood ramen shop offers four basic bowls — tonkotsu, shoyu, miso, and a house bowl called the Hachi Special — along with delicious sides like homemade karaage chicken, which is beautifully battered, juicy, and tender. Hachi Ramen also delivers a highly flavorful miso broth, which beautifully complements the kitchen’s wonderfully melty slices of chashu pork belly.

EXPAND The hot, sweet Ramen Chips at Drunken Tiger. Lauren Cusimano

Drunken Tiger

1954 South Dobson Road, #5, Mesa



The lively Drunken Tiger is ideal for a Friday or Saturday night, a late-night carbo load, or a fun afternoon. The ramen is a spicy beef broth with vegetables, customizable with egg, cheese, mushrooms, rice cakes, and dumplings for an extra buck or two. But the starter ramen chips are even more fun — piping hot fried ramen with sprinkled-on sugar. Drunken Tiger has a great list of Korean beers and soju cocktails to boot.

Haiku Tokyo

2224 East Williams Field Road, #108, Gilbert



The Santan Village Mall’s Haiku Tokyo is a quick-serve eatery serving Japanese ramen plus selections of Asian fusion boba tea. Start with appetizers like seaweed salad and takosarada salad, followed by choice of ramen flavors like shoyu, miso, and tonkotsu.

EXPAND Cold ramen from Hana. Allison Trebacz

Hana Japanese Eatery

5524 North Seventh Avenue



Hana Japanese Eatery offers authentic Japanese cuisine, a bustling dining area, and a BYOB policy. The spot has been owned and overseen by renowned Chef Lori Hashimoto — nutrition science graduate and daughter of a local vegetable farmer — since its 2007 opening. Head to Hana for ramen, or noodles topped with yakituba pork, bamboo, fish cake, green onion, and seaweed. Choice of broth includes shio, shoyu, miso, and tonkotsu.

Cherryblossom Noodle Café

914 East Camelback Road



Cherryblossom Noodle Café celebrates all things noodle and is strictly nondenominational in the matter. While its non-Japanese food is good, it's the ramen that keeps us coming back over and over again. We could talk about how complex its broth is, how perfectly tender the noodles are, but instead we will just say that it is a bowl of noodles that is worthy of this treatment.

EXPAND Go get your goma ramen at Hot Noodles Cold Sake. Allison Young

Hot Noodles Cold Sake

15689 North Hayden Road, #127, Scottsdale



Chef Joshua Hebert spent time in Japan honing his ramen skills, and later branched off from Posh to open Hot Noodles Cold Sake. The goma is recommended — a steaming siren of salty, porky panache complete with pork spears, nori, leeks, bean sprouts, scallions, bok choy, sesame seeds, and noodles.

The Clever Koi

4236 North Central Avenue, #100



This Asian-inspired kitchen and craft cocktail bar has a small but powerful noodles and broth section. There’s a pork and a lemon pepper chicken ramen, both in paitan broth. And there’s a vegetable ramen in dashi broth and burnt scallion oil. But be warned east Valley residents: The Clever Koi’s location in Gilbert’s Heritage District closed after a kitchen fire in August. Owners say the Asian eatery and ramen shop likely won’t reopen for three to six months.

EXPAND OBON Sushi + Bar + Ramen has some of the prettiest ramen in town. OBON Sushi + Bar + Ramen

OBON Sushi + Bar + Ramen 7300 North Via Paseo Del Sur, #102, Scottsdale



OBON offers traditional Japanese dishes with a Korean spin — like ramen — with a chef-driven menu. Bowls range from tonkotsu black, veggie white, tonkots, and chilled ramen. Ramen options also include extra egg, vegan noodle, double protein, and a spice bomb.

Ohya Sushi, Korean Kitchen & Bar

4920 West Thunderbird Road, Glendale



Across Thunderbird Road from ASU West, Ohya Sushi, Korean Kitchen & Bar offers happy hour specials, a modern lounge setting, private karaoke rooms, and ramen on the menu. The entrée is Japanese style with special marinated pork.

EXPAND Pita Jungle, now with ramen. Pita Jungle

Pita Jungle

Multiple Locations



This local Mediterranean chain has recently added a new menu this spring with keto and paleo-friendly dishes, as well as Bone Broth Ramen. The ramen at Pita Jungle comes with shirataki noodles, miso, kimchi, baby spinach, and green onions.

Nishikawa Ramen

1909 East Ray Road, Chandler



Nishikawa Ramen hit the ground running when it opened in Chandler in 2016. This Japanese noodle bar makes its noodles from-scratch each morning. There’s traditional ramen in the form of miso, vegetarian, and the sea-salt based shio, as well as specials like curry, the soy-sauce based Yokohama Style, and the Nishikawa Black. You can also ask for extra topping and extra homemade flavored oil.

EXPAND Go crazy with the toppings at Ramen Hood. Ramen Hood

Ramen Hood

15807 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, #105, Scottsdale



Ramen Hood offers customizable ramen bowls. You start by picking a base, like noodles either traditional or gluten-free, then a broth, and a protein — chicken, pork, or tofu. Then select toppings, including soft-boiled eggs, bamboo, Naruto, and more.

Azusa Ramen

3128 South Mill Avenue, Tempe



Those on the hunt for traditional varieties of ramen can swing by the new Azusa Ramen at Southern and Mill avenues. The menu lists tonkotsu, miso, shio, and vegetarian ramen, as well as beer and wine.

EXPAND The Tantanmen Ramen at Sosoba gives you spice and a new outlook on life. Lauren Cusimano

SoSoBa 214 West Roosevelt Street

SoSoBa offers a number of fun ramen options, plus cocktails, beer, and starters. The Tantanmen Ramen comes recommended for spice fan. It’s a steaming bowl of ramen noodles in spicy miso pork broth, hoisin ground pork, sautéed greens, sesame seeds, menma, scallions, and a soft egg. You can also add chicken, beef, pork belly, carnitas, tofu, mushrooms, or saku tuna.

Sushi Doraku

9940 West Happy Valley Road, #1060, Peoria



This local sushi spot in Peoria serves mostly sushi, but noodle dishes as well. The Japanese-style Sushi Doraku offers veggie, chicken, and beef ramen, as well as some specialties. The Chashu Ramen offers a donkotsu or miso base, while the Kaisen Ramen offers a shoyu or miso soup base.

Tampopo Ramen in Tempe is a must-try. Jackie Mercandetti

Tampopo

3223 South McClintock Drive, Tempe



This authentic Japanese ramen spot offers top-notch ramen like the ultra-spicy, curry, miso, soymilk, and seafood. All steaming bowls start with the Tampopo original tonkotsu ramen, while proteins include roasted pork, squid, scallops, and fried chicken. Toppings include scallions, bamboo shoots, and Tampopo’s original spicy paste. You can also add rich soup and extra noodles.

Tomo Japanese Cuisine

1550 North Dysart Road, Suite A7-9, Goodyear



This west Valley Japanese eatery has dedicated a small part of its menu to ramen. Tomo offers miso, shoyu, and tonkotsu with egg, green onion, sweet corn, pork, bean sprouts, and fish cake. For something special, the spicy seafood is mussels, calamari, shrimp, and vegetables served in a spicy broth.

EXPAND Ramen from the Yatai Ramen food truck, now a brick-and-mortar location. Arren Kimbel-Sannit

Yatai Ramen

1101 West University Drive, Tempe



Yet another ramen shop in Tempe (not that we’re complaining), Yatai Ramen is located in a ground-floor suite of the Fine Art Complex 1101 apartment building. Though he operated a food truck for the past five years, the Japanese-born owner Mark Kondo decided to open the 20-seat eatery offering rice bowls, specialty ramen, and more.

Umami at Shady Park

26 East University Drive, Tempe



Oh mommy do we love Umami. It’s a fun, open air atmosphere right off University Drive and across from ASU. It’s either lively and fun, or just chill, depending on what’s happening at Shady Park (hint, it’s usually an EDM show). Umami offers a build-your-own-bowl option for ramen or try the house bowls like the Spicy Shoyu or the Miso Hungry with double noodle.

Note: SoSoBa will be a food vendor at the Best of Phoenix A’Fare 2019 from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, at the Arizona Science Center. General admission tickets for the 21-and-over event start at $40 and include food and drink samples. For more tickets and more information, visit the Best of Phoenix A’Fare 2019 website.