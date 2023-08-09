2 new food halls are coming to metro Phoenix. Here’s what to know

“It’s a very innovative way to give these restauranteurs a lower risk to startup," says Jeff McVay, Mesa's Manager of Downtown Transformation.

Visitors to the food hall will be able to try dishes from five to seven restaurants, with the majority being new concepts, along with one or two that are graduates who have gone on to establish their businesses.Featuring these new concepts is one thing that will make the Mesa food hall experience different, McVay and Gardner say."Downtown Mesa has become a destination for people from around the Valley who care about interesting, unique, local food and drink," Gardner says.