Tickets for the 2021 Taste America Event With Chef Stephen Jones Go on Sale Today

Lauren Cusimano | February 10, 2021 | 6:00am
The James Beard Foundation virtual dinner will feature chef Stephen Jones of the larder + the delta.
The James Beard Foundation virtual dinner will feature chef Stephen Jones of the larder + the delta.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
The 2021 Taste America event will take place on Sunday, March 21, in 10 cities across the country — and that includes Phoenix.

The James Beard Foundation announced the featured chefs, cities, and programming for the virtual communal dinner this week, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. (Arizona time) on Wednesday, February 10 — meaning today.

For 2021, Phoenix’s featured chef is Stephen Jones, owner of the larder + the delta.

A ticket gets participants a three-course takeout meal curated by Jones and Rabbit Hole whiskey for the adjoining cocktails (or try it neat). The menu (already released) includes a meat and cheese appetizer with coffee-smoked bacon jam and Noble Super Seeded Bread. Entrees can be Niman Ranch pork chops or Jones’ fantastic Lowcountry Hoppin' John. For dessert, there’s Last Year's Jam Cake.

Taste of America participants also get access to the event’s broadcasting. The 2021 programming includes chef showpieces on how to plate each course at home, plus time with all 12 featured chefs, special guests at the national level, and short cooking demonstrations. The broadcast begins at 5 p.m. on March 21.

Tickets are $95 for one, or $175 for two, with 70 percent of ticket sales will going toward the 12 participating restaurants.

Tickets can be purchased here.

