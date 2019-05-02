34 Cinco de Mayo Dining and Drink Specials in Greater Phoenix

Margaritas, both classic and skinny, are $5 on Cinco de Mayo at Blanco Tacos + Tequila.

Cinco de Mayo has turned into the ultimate party. Originally observed as the day commemorating the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, it's taken on a special significance in the U.S., let alone in Arizona.

And there's certainly no shortage of places around the Valley celebrating the holiday. From day drinking to chowing down on tacos and other Mexican food favorites, there are a huge amount of restaurants partaking in fun festivities this year. This your cheat sheet to making the most of your 2019 "Sunday Funday Cinco de Drinko" with tons of delicious deals and steals.

Barrio Queen Multiple Locations



While all of the Barrio Queen locations will be celebrating the holiday, the Scottsdale restaurant is hosting a huge party with plenty of food — four different types of tacos, chips and salsa, ceviche, flan, and tres leches cake. If you're looking to drink (of course you are), there's specials and beer buckets.

Blanco Tacos + Tequila

Multiple Locations



Blanco Tacos + Tequila is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with $5 classic and skinny margaritas featuring Código 1530 Blanco Tequila.

Blue Adobe Santa Fe Grille

Multiple Locations



The modern Mexican and New Mexico-inspired eatery is doing it up for Cinco de Mayo. Enchiladas, margaritas, and carne adovada are all $2 off, while Mexican beers get a $1 discount at Blue Adobe Santa Fe Grille.

Boondocks Patio & Grill

4341 North 75th Street, Scottsdale



Boondocks Patio & Grill is celebrating Cinco de Mayo from 11 a.m. to midnight with specials on Dos Equis and Hornitos Tequila. There are more than a few types of tacos on the menu, like grilled and fried fish and carne asada. The first 100 people at the restaurant at 11 a.m. receive a free Boondocks Cinco T-shirt.

EXPAND Buck & Rider's Cinco de Mayo specials include Baja-style fish tacos and Veracruz empanadas. Courtesy of Buck &Rider

Buck &Rider 4225 East Camelback Road



On May 5 only at Buck &Rider, enjoy Baja-style fish tacos made with blackened mahi, pineapple salsa, salsa de aguacate, and corn grilled tortillas for $15. There're also $9 Veracruz empanadas filled with salted cod, potatoes, olives, and tomatoes. For drinks, order a Smokey Paloma made with Creyente Mezcal, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and cinnamon-infused syrup for $11, a Michelada for $9, or a Mezcal flight for $18 featuring Carreño Ensemble 7, Yuu Baal Pechuga, and Creyente Mezcal Joven — all served with orange slices and Sal de Gusano.

Carlsbad Tavern

3313 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale



The New Mexican, Carlsbad Caverns-themed restaurant is offering special Mexican dishes to commemorate Cinco de Mayo along with drink specials. Check out Carlsbad Tavern from 2 to 10 p.m.

Casa Terra

6835 North 58th Drive, Glendale



Casa Terra has created a special menu just for Cinco de Mayo. All vegan appetizers include tableside guacamole for $14, served in a molcajete with poblano chiles, garlic, toasted pepitas, and sun-dried tomatoes. Entrees include the enchiladas mole for $18 with roasted market vegetables and beans, almond queso fresco, and smoky rice. You can also get the taco trio for $12, served with smoked pibil-style mushrooms, roasted beets, and fried artichokes in fresh tortillas with a variety of salsa. Pair the meal with an organic mango lime margarita for $13 or a flight of organic mezcal for $18. Casa Terra is open from 5 to 9 p.m. on May 5.

EXPAND Fish tacos at Cien Agaves. Cien Agaves Tacos & Tequila/Facebook

Cien Agaves Tacos & Tequila

Multiple Locations



Cien Agaves is celebrating all weekend with happy hour from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at both locations in Scottsdale. And if you're in the mood for a drink tasting, you're in luck. Sample Dos Equis, Modelo, Corona, and Milagro Tequila, plus there's a Cazadores tequila promotion.

Chelsea's Kitchen 5040 North 40th Street



Chelsea's Kitchen will have two special dishes to celebrate Cinco de Mayo — short rib flautas made with queso fundido, pickled onion, and pico de gallo for $15 and green chile chicken tamales with salsa verde and crema for $9. Mexican domestic beers are also available, like Tecate and Corona, for $3.

CRUjiente Tacos

3961 East Camelback Road



Although normally closed on Sundays, CRUjiente Tacos is opening its doors for the Cinco de Mayo crowd. Starting at noon, all premier CRU margaritas are $5 and made with 100 percent blue agave tequila, house agave syrup, fresh squeezed lime, and muddled orange.

Diego Pops 4338 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Enjoy Cinco de Mayo happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. at Diego Pops. And yes, there will be Don Julio 1942 shots for $19.42.

EXPAND Cinco de Mayo isn't complete without dessert, like Don Jose' Mexican Food's fried ice cream banana split. Courtesy of Don Jose' Mexican Food

Don Jose' Mexican Food 3734 East Thomas Road



Stop into Don Jose' Mexican Food on May 4 or 5 for Cinco Mayo specials aplenty. Food deals include a mini breakfast burro plate, shrimp and octopus ceviche, layered bean dip, queso potato skins, ranchero beans, chicken mole enchilada plate, a pork green chile plate, and a spinach con queso chicken breast plate. Don't forget about dessert — there's a delicious fried ice cream banana split on the menu. Pozole and menudo will also be available all day. For drinks, choose from a strawberry, prickly pear, or spicy jalapeño margaritas, Pacifico Michelada, or your favorite draft.

Frank and Lupe's Restaurants Multiple Locations



Both locations of Frank and Lupe's will be open all day and offering food and drink specials.

Gadzooks Enchiladas and Soup

Multiple Locations



The design-your-own enchilada and soup shop is hosting an early-morning Cinco de Mayo party at its Arcadia location. From 8 to 11 a.m., enjoy Gadzooks' famous breakfast tacos and enchiladas along with coffee from The Early Bird PHX and beer tastings from Wren House Brewing Company.

Ghett' Yo Taco's Cinco de Mayo party is going on all day. Courtesy of Ghett' Yo Taco

Ghett’ Yo Taco 241 South Oregon Street, Chandler



The Chandler eatery is hosting an-all day Cinco de Mayo event on May 5. Starting at 11 a.m., Ghett' Yo Taco's parking lot and patio will transform into a huge Mexican fiesta and beer garden. As for food and drink, snack on authentic street tacos and sip $3 Coronas and margaritas. Kids 12 and under are free; adults can purchase tickets at the gate for $5.

Ghost Ranch 1006 East Warner Road, #102-103, Tempe



Ghost Ranch is offering its signature Prickly Pear Frose 'Rita for $5 all day long on May 5. The frozen cocktail is made with blanco tequila, rose, prickly pear, and lime. The restaurant with its modern Southwestern cuisine also serves weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hacienda's Mexican Grill

Multiple Locations



Be on the lookout for a special menu in the works at Hacienda's Mexican Grill along with a mariachi band serenading diners on Cinco de Mayo.

EXPAND Hula's Modern Tiki's Lilikoi Margarita is flavored with passionfruit and orange juice. Courtesy of Hula's Modern Tiki

Hula's Modern Tiki

Multiple Locations



Enjoy two different margarita specials from open to close on Cinco de Mayo at Hula's Modern Tiki. Hula's signature Lilikoi Margarita is $6 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. After 6 p.m., enjoy two-for-one Lilikoi Margaritas with purchase of a starter or entree. It's a colorful, tropical twist on the classic margarita, named after the Hawaiian term for passionfruit mixed with you guessed it — splashes of passionfruit and orange juice with sweet and sour and fresh lime juice.

Joe's Crab Shack

1606 West Baseline Road, Tempe



Joe's Crab Shack is marking Cinco de Mayo with tacos, Patrón margaritas, and $20 buckets of Modelo Especial all day long.

Joyride Taco House

Multiple Locations



Joyride Taco House is the place to be on Cinco de Mayo with happy hour lasting from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There's also $5 margaritas from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and $2 tacos from 2 to 6 p.m.

Kelly's at Southbridge

7117 East Sixth Avenue, Scottsdale



Indulge in fresh tacos and margaritas all day at Kelly's at Southbridge. Taco choices are chicken for $3 or short rib and shrimp for $4 each. Milagro margaritas are $5. For parties of eight or more, VIP lounges, or bottle service reservations, call 480-466-4266.

EXPAND Order off the menu or hit up the taco bar on Cinco de Mayo at Old Town Gringos. Courtesy of Old Town Gringos

Old Town Gringos

4209 North Craftsman Court, Scottsdale



Old Town Gringos is hosting a Cinco de Mayo party from 10 to 2 a.m. featuring a taco buffet and drink specials. Pacifico and Modelo Especial drafts are $5, and OTG house margaritas featuring Jose Cuervo Tradicional are $6. The buffet is $3 and has items like a la carte ground beef, barbacoa tacos, and green chile chicken.

PAZ Cantina 330 East Roosevelt Street



Albuquerque band ¡Reviva! is playing at PAZ Cantina on Cinco de Mayo from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Which is great since there will be drink specials galore — i.e. liquid courage to dance along.

RA Sushi Multiple Locations



The Japanese eatery is putting on its own fiesta this Cinco de Mayo. Enjoy $4 Mexican beers like Modelo, Corona, and Dos Equis or a $4 frozen margaritas (traditional, strawberry, or mango). There's also the Patrón Emperor's Margarita in traditional, mango, cucumber, or strawberry flavors for $5. The promotion is available at RA Sushi locations on May 5 only.

EXPAND Design your perfect taco plate with items from the buffet at Rico's American Grill. Courtesy of Hilton

Rico's American Grill 7677 North 16th Street



The restaurant at the Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a build-your-own taco buffet from 5 to 9 p.m. It's $15 for adults and $12 for children. Dishes include carne asada, carnitas, chicken, and fish with toppings like guacamole, fresh salsa, shredded cheeses, and pickled vegetables.

Sierra Bonita Grill

6933 North Seventh Street



On Cinco de Mayo, Sierra Bonita Grill will be offering specials during brunch as well as an extended happy hour. During brunch, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Micheladas, fresh squeezed margaritas, and pomegranate margaritas are $5 each. Brunch dishes include handmade gorditas with chicharron prensada, shaved cabbage, sour cream, and spicy salsa for $14, plus chile rellenos en Nogadas stuffed with chorizo, potatoes, and pepper jack cheese topped with a tequila-cream sauce for $14.

Happy hour offerings include more than 15 food and drink choices for $7 each including borracho nachos, Hopper's Poppers stuffed jalapeños, carne asada street tacos, and the Sonoran Hot Dog. Signature cocktails include sangria, Miguel's Mule, and the Daiquiri Anos.

Social Tap

4312 North Brown Avenue, Scottsdale



Hang out on the bottom floor of Social Tap or the newly opened Balcony Bar upstairs during Cinco de Mayo. The restaurant's offering $4 Dos Equis and $5 margaritas (cucumber lime, strawberry mint, blackberry jalapeño, pineapple chili, or classic) all day long. The mobile taco cart is also serving up $2 street tacos all day.

EXPAND Expect major drink specials at SOL Mexican Cocina over Cinco de Mayo weekend. SOL Mexican Cocina/Facebook

SOL Mexican Cocina

15323 North Scottsdale Road, #195, Scottsdale



On May 4 and 5, enjoy live music and discounted drinks and tacos at SOL Mexican Cocina.

Taco Guild 546 East Osborn Road



On May 4 and 5, Taco Guild is offering five food specials to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. These include Taco Guild nachos piled high with borracho beans, queso jalapeno cheese sauce, a mixture of meat, and more for $12; a green chile tamale for $8; $14 vegetarian chile rellenos; chicken or beef fajitas ranging from $15 to $20; and tilapia and shrimp rancheros for $17.

On May 5 only, stop into Taco Guild for the "find the flag" giveaway. Ten small Mexican flags will be hidden in the silverware rollups. The lucky guests who find the flags will win a $25 gift card to the restaurant.

The Blind Pig 3370 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale



Head to The Bling Pig for food and fun this Cinco de Mayo weekend. House margaritas are $6 while shots of Mi Campo tequila are $3. Carnitas and chicken tinga tacos are two for $6.

EXPAND The restaurant's Cinco de Mayo special includes a $3 fish taco. Courtesy of The Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen

The Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen

5813 North Seventh Street, #140



Stop into The Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen on May 5 for a $3 Baja Blonde Fish Taco and a $5.05 build-your-own margarita or daiquiri with your choice of mango, strawberry, kiwi, or peach.

TRES Tempe 7192 South Price Road, Tempe



Enjoy this tasty Cinco de Mayo special at TRES Tempe — a taco with pork pastor, grilled pineapple, Cholula aioli, citrus slaw, cotija cheese, pickled red onion, and radish served with Tres’ specialty La Flaca Margarita. It's all for $12. House margaritas are also available for $6 all day. Make a reservation by calling 480-897-5300 or booking online.

The Vig

Multiple Locations



All locations of The Vig around the Valley are serving up $3 Dos Equis and $2 taco platters and pozole all day long on May 5.

Urban Margarita

6685 West Beardsley Road, #180, Glendale



Guests of Urban Margarita can enjoy $5 specials on sips and appetizers from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 5. These include a house or skinny margarita, sangria, two-piece chimi (jalapeño cilantro cream cheese or chicken), carnitas, green chile taquitos, queso, black bean dip, and salsa. Make a reservation by calling 623-561-6674.