4 Hot New Restaurants to Try Right Now in Metro Phoenix

Summer has ended, and the off season is history. That means new restaurants are opening like crazy. We have some great options coming later this fall, and we have some stellar eateries that have already thrown open their doors to the Valley's hungry eaters. Here, we share four promising new restaurants. From regional Mexican to innovative vegan to West Coast Italian, these buzzy spots are sure to satisfy your hunger.

The room and its globe lights. Chris Malloy

Muse & Market

4602 East Thomas Road, #110

At Muse & Market, a new restaurant helmed by MasterChef winner Dino Luciano, the menu is mostly European sieved through vegan and gluten-free flavorscapes. Luciano digs the food of Montreal, French food through the prism of Canada. That is why for breakfast you'll find morning staples with this Gallic-northern inflection. An omelet with leeks and Gruyere. Cinnamon crepes made from almond flour. Eggs Benedict with smoked shiitakes. Come 11 a.m. and the lunch hour, the menu flips to Italy. Cream of tomato soup. Caprese salad. Grilled Caesar. There are a wealth of panini, anchored predominantly with vegetables and fruits. The vegan pastries include dipped biscotti, a "tiramisu cooke" (a coffee cookie with pistachios), blueberry and raspberry turnovers, and others. Muse does your typical espresso-based drinks, pulling them using beans roasted just downtown. Though Luciano brings none of his MasterChef dishes to Muse & Market, he brings his style.

A spread of food from Provecho. Chris Malloy

Provecho

901 North First Street

Provecho is a Jalisco-focused Mexican restaurant long on ambition. This ambition isn’t rooted in Provecho’s food – which hews to regional and countrywide staples – but in how its food is executed. As a tenant of The Churchill, the lofty new outdoor food hall at First and Garfield streets, Provecho operates out of a repurposed shipping container. The eatery's focus is the food of Guadalajara. Its kitchen serves torta ahogada, drowning bolilo bread and pork in tomato sauce. It serves a robust beef birria that has a tingle of fall spices. It plates carne enseguida, the slow-simmered beef arriving with beans, and topped with bacon, cilantro, and onions. Sprinkled through the menu, too, are favorites from beyond Guadalajara. Tacos. Esquites made from “just fresh corn, epazote, and a couple of peppers.” Provecho looks to be one of The Churchill's go-to vendors.