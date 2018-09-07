Now Open: A Compelling Outdoor Jalisco-Style Mexican Eatery

Provecho is a new Jalisco-focused Mexican restaurant long on ambition. This ambition isn’t rooted in Provecho’s food – which hews to regional and country-wide staples – but in how its food is executed.

As a tenant of The Churchill, the lofty new outdoor food hall at First and Garfield streets, Provecho operates out of a repurposed shipping container. In a snug 18-by-35-foot space, Provecho’s cooks make masa, press corn tortillas, and griddle them for every tortilla-containing dish but quesadillas (which use flour tortillas).

They press fruit and flowers for aqua frescas every morning: lime, hibiscus, lemon that will be blended with chia seeds, and perhaps strawberries or raspberries for a special flavor.