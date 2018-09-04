Now Open: A Latin Cocktail Concept From the UnderTow and Counter Intuitive Team

The newest cocktail bar from Barter & Shake, founded by Jason Asher and Rich Furnari, comes from an old one. Craft cocktail wonks may recall an old theme at Counter Intuitive, the Barter & Shake staple in Old Town, called Pablo Picasso's Secret Trip to Cuba. From the ashes of this theme, Pobrecito has risen.

The theme cycled out years ago. Since then, Counter Intuitive has stopped running themes. Some of the drinks at Pobrecito recall those from the old theme; some are new.

Pobrecito opened last weekend in The Churchill. The Churchill is the innovative hub of food and drink vendors newly opened and operating out of repurposed shipping containers. Pobrecito, like the other tenants, prepares what it sells inside a shipping container. The cocktail bar has a Latin vibe: Cuban music, frozen drinks, a focus on spirits made from agave and sugarcane. There are stools along a long bar, and room for some 500 people in the shared courtyard of the lofty central Phoenix project.