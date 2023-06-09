First Taste: Stop by for a slice of nostalgia at Night Owl

When a new spot opens in town, we're eager to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).

click to enlarge Work up the appetite to finish your pizza at one of Night Owl's pinball games. Tirion Boan

click to enlarge The cocktail menu at Night Owl is a welcome surprise filled with craft creations. Tirion Boan

Start with a drink



If pizza and beer is your jam, there's Coors Light on draft. The beer list also includes a mix of national and local brews, with a highlight being Pizza Port Chronic Ale Amber. Montucky Cold Snacks, Modelo Especial, White Claw and Guinness are available in cans.



Wine by the glass, can and bottle, along with strong, fruity shots are available. But one area of the beverage menu that unexpectedly dials up the quality of your experience is the cocktails.



These aren't your typical well drinks. These tipples are for those millennial kids who love greasy pizza but grew up and got used to craft cocktails.



Try the Darkslide, a rich and aromatic mix of Tin Cup rye, blackberry, lemon, maple syrup and basil, or the Satinette, made with Don Q Cristal rum, Giffard Piment d'Espelette, passion fruit and lime with a Tajin rim. Fans of The Little Woody will find that bar's signature cocktail on the list with a warning that reads "spicy!" It's made with jalapeño cucumber tequila, lime, strawberry and bitter lemon soda.





click to enlarge Everywhere you look, owl trinkets are staring back. Tirion Boan

What's on the food menu?



click to enlarge Wings are served by the dozen or half dozen, and the loaded fries are a meal in their own right. Tirion Boan

Night Owl Pizza & Drinks 1645 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale

nightowlaz.com

480-687-1827

Pizza slices $3.50-$4.25. Whole pies $22-$30. Wings $9-$16. Fries $6-$11. Cocktails $10-$14.