A Vaccine Site for Arizona Brewers? It's Happening.

It’s Friday, and we have four big bites of food and drink news to catch you up on the week’s events. Shall we recap?

Cider Corps Got a Major Award … or Ranking?

Mesa’s own Duren brothers got some national attention this week as Cider Corps (31 South Robson Drive, #103, in downtown Mesa) was named one of the top 10 cideries in the country by USA Today. The Mesa joint was one of 20 nominees selected from more than 800 cideries in the country. A vote narrowed it to the final 10, and Cider Corps ranked fifth. “We’re a three-year-old cidery in the midst of many long-standing cideries we follow and respect,” Jason Duren, cidermaker, co-owner, and Sgt. USMC, Ret., said in a press release. “It means a lot to be considered as one of the best.”

EXPAND Get a beer and a shot. PHX Beer Co.

Monday: A Vaccine Site for Arizona Brewers

The Arizona Craft Brewer's Guild has organized a state-approved event to get shots into the arms of the craft beer community. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 5, all guild members are welcome to the PHX Beer Co. taproom (3002 East Washington Street) for a shot of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. PHX Beer Co. will be closed to the public during the events. All members need to do is register.

EXPAND You'll want to snag this limited-edition Arizona Diamondbacks-themed can of vodka mule. Cutwater

An Arizona Diamondbacks Vodka Mule Canned Cocktail

Last week, we told you about The Still at Cutwater coming to Chase Field this season and how it’ll sell a limited-edition, Arizona Diamondbacks-themed can of vodka mule. Well, here are more details: The San Diego-based Cutwater Spirits, the company behind those easy-as-hell canned cocktails, is releasing six co-branded vodka mule cans with national baseball teams — and that includes our D-backs. The D-backs mule clocks in at 7 percent ABV and is canned with Cutwater's vodka, ginger, bitters, and lime. It’s sold at The Still and wherever Cutwater is sold (I get mine at Tops Liquors).

Order eggs, give eggs. Over Easy

Local Eggheads Over Easy and Hickman’s Family Farms Are Dishing Out

Over Easy, a local breakfast chain with nine Arizona locations, and Hickman’s Family Farms, the Buckeye-based egg farm that’s been around since 1944, have partnered to provide help to the Mesa-based United Food Bank, an organization offering hunger relief to people in Phoenix’s east Valley and eastern Arizona since 1983. How it’ll work: While dining at Over Easy this month, ask your server how to make a donation to United Food Bank. Over Easy will match your donation. Then, each donation will get a dozen eggs from Hickman’s. So, if you donate a dollar, United Food Bank gets $2 and a dozen eggs till April 30.