 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Food News |

A Vaccine Site for Arizona Brewers? It's Happening.

Lauren Cusimano | April 2, 2021 | 6:00am
You go, Cider Corps.EXPAND
You go, Cider Corps.
Cider Corps
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

It’s Friday, and we have four big bites of food and drink news to catch you up on the week’s events. Shall we recap?

Cider Corps Got a Major Award … or Ranking?

Mesa’s own Duren brothers got some national attention this week as Cider Corps (31 South Robson Drive, #103, in downtown Mesa) was named one of the top 10 cideries in the country by USA Today. The Mesa joint was one of 20 nominees selected from more than 800 cideries in the country. A vote narrowed it to the final 10, and Cider Corps ranked fifth. “We’re a three-year-old cidery in the midst of many long-standing cideries we follow and respect,” Jason Duren, cidermaker, co-owner, and Sgt. USMC, Ret., said in a press release. “It means a lot to be considered as one of the best.”

Related Stories

Get a beer and a shot.EXPAND
Get a beer and a shot.
PHX Beer Co.

Monday: A Vaccine Site for Arizona Brewers

The Arizona Craft Brewer's Guild has organized a state-approved event to get shots into the arms of the craft beer community. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 5, all guild members are welcome to the PHX Beer Co. taproom (3002 East Washington Street) for a shot of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. PHX Beer Co. will be closed to the public during the events. All members need to do is register.

You'll want to snag this limited-edition Arizona Diamondbacks-themed can of vodka mule.EXPAND
You'll want to snag this limited-edition Arizona Diamondbacks-themed can of vodka mule.
Cutwater

An Arizona Diamondbacks Vodka Mule Canned Cocktail

Last week, we told you about The Still at Cutwater coming to Chase Field this season and how it’ll sell a limited-edition, Arizona Diamondbacks-themed can of vodka mule. Well, here are more details: The San Diego-based Cutwater Spirits, the company behind those easy-as-hell canned cocktails, is releasing six co-branded vodka mule cans with national baseball teams — and that includes our D-backs. The D-backs mule clocks in at 7 percent ABV and is canned with Cutwater's vodka, ginger, bitters, and lime. It’s sold at The Still and wherever Cutwater is sold (I get mine at Tops Liquors).

Order eggs, give eggs.
Order eggs, give eggs.
Over Easy

Local Eggheads Over Easy and Hickman’s Family Farms Are Dishing Out

Over Easy, a local breakfast chain with nine Arizona locations, and Hickman’s Family Farms, the Buckeye-based egg farm that’s been around since 1944, have partnered to provide help to the Mesa-based United Food Bank, an organization offering hunger relief to people in Phoenix’s east Valley and eastern Arizona since 1983. How it’ll work: While dining at Over Easy this month, ask your server how to make a donation to United Food Bank. Over Easy will match your donation. Then, each donation will get a dozen eggs from Hickman’s. So, if you donate a dollar, United Food Bank gets $2 and a dozen eggs till April 30.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.