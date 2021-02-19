Spring Dates for Arizona Restaurant Week 2021 Have Been Announced

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

This week, the Arizona Restaurant Association announced the return of “the most edible time of the year”: the spring 2021 Arizona Restaurant Week.

The news: ARW will be held from Friday, May 21, through Sunday, May 30. Participants can expect the same level of curated menus — menus designed to show off the culinary best of what these Arizona restaurants have to offer — for $33 or $44 a person. (More for wine pairing.)

The 10-day event isn’t only for those eating in, but also for those staying in.

“Menus are available for dine-in as well as to-go,” reads a press release. “With take-out dining still a necessary and vital part of how restaurants are surviving in the COVID age, diners are encouraged to participate in any way they feel comfortable — enjoying the incredible ARW menus in a restaurant or in the comfort of their own homes.”

A number of restaurants are already on board, including heavy hitters such as Elements at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort, T. Cook’s at Royal Palms Resort & Spa, Citizen Public House and The Gladly, and more. There are also west Valley restaurants, like Litchfield’s and Red’s Bar and Grill at The Wigwam, plus Urban Margarita and Arrowhead Grill. Other participants include Buck &Rider and Pedal Haus Brewery,

Eateries that have yet to sign up may do so here. Come April, guests may view the complete list of restaurant participants, as well as their ARW menus, here.