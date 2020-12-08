 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us

Recommended For You

4
| Holidays |

12 Days of Holiday Treats Across Greater Phoenix

Allison Young | December 8, 2020 | 6:00am
The Seven Layer Dream Cupcake from Urban Cookies Bakeshop.
The Seven Layer Dream Cupcake from Urban Cookies Bakeshop.
Urban Cookies Bakeshop
AA

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me… something decadent and delicious and so much better than a partridge (a short-tailed game bird, in case you never knew) in a pear tree. In fact, here are 12 holiday treats from Phoenix area bakeries and restaurants, seasonal delights that’ll have you saying, "Sweet!"

Urban Cookies Bakeshop

2325 North Seventh Street


Yes, the cookies are festive and fabulous at Urban Cookies Bakeshop, but this year’s holiday scene-stealer is the Seven Layer Dream Cupcake. It's a chocolate cupcake stuffed with a seven-layer dream bar then topped with tangy cream cheese frosting and doused with liquid caramel ($4.25 each).

Mini Christmas cookies from Julia’s Cookies.
Mini Christmas cookies from Julia’s Cookies.
Julia’s Cookies

Related Stories

Julia’s Cookies

Local baker Julia Perugini of Julia’s Cookies makes the most adorable Mini Christmas Cookies — almost too cute to eat (2 dozen, $38). Use code “pickuponly” to pick up in Surprise.

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark marshmallows from Toasted Mallow.
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark marshmallows from Toasted Mallow.
Toasted Mallow

Toasted Mallow

1034 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert


These fluffy Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark marshmallows from Toasted Mallow are dipped in Belgian dark chocolate. Toast and smush between gingerbread for an epic version of holiday s’mores ($9 for a four-pack).

Abbie Cakes Cakesicles out of Litchfield Park.
Abbie Cakes Cakesicles out of Litchfield Park.
Abbie Cakes

Abbie Cakes

5110 North Dysart Road, #154, Litchfield Park


Abbie Cakes has holiday treats galore, including macaron gift boxes ($10), take-and-bake cinnamon rolls ($22), and festive cakesicles ($7) with perfect depictions of holiday decor iced right onto the bars.

The Gluten-Free peppermint Mocha Cake from Indulge Irresponsibly.
The Gluten-Free peppermint Mocha Cake from Indulge Irresponsibly.
Indulge Irresponsibly

Indulge Irresponsibly

Indulge responsibly with, well, Indulge Irresponsibly. This all-natural vegan bakery is whipping up something special for the 2020 holiday season — a gorgeous gluten-free peppermint mocha cake ($55) that'll have you wondering how they did it.

Proof Bread's sourdough ginger cookie.
Proof Bread's sourdough ginger cookie.
Proof Bread

Proof Bread

Meet Proof Bread’s sourdough ginger cookie, a chewy treat made with crystallized ginger and Hayden Flour Mills White Sonora Flour, then fermented for more than 24 hours ($3 each, or two for $5 using discount code “sourdoughginger”).

Yum AF is right.
Yum AF is right.
YUM Allergy Friendly Bakery

YUM Allergy Friendly Bakery

The YUM Holiday Box Set from YUM AF Bakery is a small package of gingerbread people cookies, hot chocolate cupcakes with marshmallow frosting, red velvet cupcakes, and gingersnaps. It's also gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, egg-free, soy-free, and vegan — and full of festive fun ($20). Order by emailing yum@yumafbakery.com.

Original Dried Fruit Gift Tray (left) Assorted Medjool Date Gift Tray (right)EXPAND
Original Dried Fruit Gift Tray (left) Assorted Medjool Date Gift Tray (right)
Joanie Simon

Sphinx Date Co. Palm & Pantry

3039 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale


Made with locally farmed dates, Sphinx Date Co.’s Original Dried Fruit Gift Tray is full of dried-fruit favorites (starting at $30). Meanwhile, the Assorted Medjool Date Gift Tray is packed with more dates, as in the walnut-stuffed and chocolate-covered kind (starting at $27).

Fairytale Brownies Christmas Keepsake Tin Morsel 24 — a mouthful but worth it.
Fairytale Brownies Christmas Keepsake Tin Morsel 24 — a mouthful but worth it.
Fairytale Brownies

Fairytale Brownies

4610 East Cotton Center Boulevard, #100


It's no secret that Fairytale Brownies are the bomb. And their Christmas Keepsake Tin Morsel 24 gives you 24 bites of brownie bliss in flavors like caramel, raspberry swirl, and chocolate chip ($49.95).

ZuZu’s December “Show Stopper” — the Scottsdale Snowdown.EXPAND
ZuZu’s December “Show Stopper” — the Scottsdale Snowdown.
SPLENDID Photo Co.

ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho

6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale


ZuZu’s December “Show Stopper” is the Scottsdale Snowdown. This sucker is a sugar cookie shake topped with a vanilla coconut snowball, pink Cadillac gummies, sugar cookie snowflakes, candy canes, lollipops, strawberry milk crumbs, a flamingo Santa, and edible snow ($18).

A taste of Christmas from Karl’s Quality Bakery.
A taste of Christmas from Karl’s Quality Bakery.
Karl’s Quality Bakery

Karl’s Quality Bakery

5111 East Dunlap Avenue, #13


What doesn’t Karl’s Quality Bakery have on its holiday menu? Stollen, Linzer art, Danish bread pudding, fruit cake, Yule log, and oodles of Christmas cookies ($22 per dozen). Picking a treat is half the fun here. 

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us
Nami's vegan Bûche de Noël.EXPAND
Nami's vegan Bûche de Noël.
Nami

Nami

2014 North Seventh Street


This Bûche de Noël from Nami is a rich chocolate Swiss cake filled with velvety vanilla filling. And it's all vegan, of course ($21). Order and pickup by December 23 at Nami.

See what Valley restaurants are offering takeout, delivery, and dine-in services with our Phoenix Restaurant Directory.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Allison Young has written about food, nutrition, and travel for Sunset, Women’s Health, Oxygen, Clean Eating, Mindbodygreen, and Prevention. Her local jam is food writing, where she happily eats her way across the Valley to discover the best hidden gems, hole-in-the-walls, pizza joints, and the latest Phoenix food trends. She also loves to pick Valley chef’s brains for their favorite food finds. On her website, TheGlitterList.com, she posts one thing she’s looking forward to each day, from food to books and podcasts.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.