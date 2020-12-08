12 Days of Holiday Treats Across Greater Phoenix

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me… something decadent and delicious and so much better than a partridge (a short-tailed game bird, in case you never knew) in a pear tree. In fact, here are 12 holiday treats from Phoenix area bakeries and restaurants, seasonal delights that’ll have you saying, "Sweet!"

Urban Cookies Bakeshop 2325 North Seventh Street



Yes, the cookies are festive and fabulous at Urban Cookies Bakeshop, but this year’s holiday scene-stealer is the Seven Layer Dream Cupcake. It's a chocolate cupcake stuffed with a seven-layer dream bar then topped with tangy cream cheese frosting and doused with liquid caramel ($4.25 each).

Mini Christmas cookies from Julia’s Cookies. Julia’s Cookies

Julia’s Cookies

Local baker Julia Perugini of Julia’s Cookies makes the most adorable Mini Christmas Cookies — almost too cute to eat (2 dozen, $38). Use code “pickuponly” to pick up in Surprise.

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark marshmallows from Toasted Mallow. Toasted Mallow

Toasted Mallow 1034 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert



These fluffy Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark marshmallows from Toasted Mallow are dipped in Belgian dark chocolate. Toast and smush between gingerbread for an epic version of holiday s’mores ($9 for a four-pack).

Abbie Cakes Cakesicles out of Litchfield Park. Abbie Cakes

Abbie Cakes 5110 North Dysart Road, #154, Litchfield Park



Abbie Cakes has holiday treats galore, including macaron gift boxes ($10), take-and-bake cinnamon rolls ($22), and festive cakesicles ($7) with perfect depictions of holiday decor iced right onto the bars.

The Gluten-Free peppermint Mocha Cake from Indulge Irresponsibly. Indulge Irresponsibly

Indulge Irresponsibly

Indulge responsibly with, well, Indulge Irresponsibly. This all-natural vegan bakery is whipping up something special for the 2020 holiday season — a gorgeous gluten-free peppermint mocha cake ($55) that'll have you wondering how they did it.

Proof Bread's sourdough ginger cookie. Proof Bread

Proof Bread

Meet Proof Bread’s sourdough ginger cookie, a chewy treat made with crystallized ginger and Hayden Flour Mills White Sonora Flour, then fermented for more than 24 hours ($3 each, or two for $5 using discount code “sourdoughginger”).

Yum AF is right. YUM Allergy Friendly Bakery

YUM Allergy Friendly Bakery

The YUM Holiday Box Set from YUM AF Bakery is a small package of gingerbread people cookies, hot chocolate cupcakes with marshmallow frosting, red velvet cupcakes, and gingersnaps. It's also gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, egg-free, soy-free, and vegan — and full of festive fun ($20). Order by emailing yum@yumafbakery.com.

EXPAND Original Dried Fruit Gift Tray (left) Assorted Medjool Date Gift Tray (right) Joanie Simon

Sphinx Date Co. Palm & Pantry 3039 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Made with locally farmed dates, Sphinx Date Co.’s Original Dried Fruit Gift Tray is full of dried-fruit favorites (starting at $30). Meanwhile, the Assorted Medjool Date Gift Tray is packed with more dates, as in the walnut-stuffed and chocolate-covered kind (starting at $27).

Fairytale Brownies Christmas Keepsake Tin Morsel 24 — a mouthful but worth it. Fairytale Brownies

Fairytale Brownies 4610 East Cotton Center Boulevard, #100



It's no secret that Fairytale Brownies are the bomb. And their Christmas Keepsake Tin Morsel 24 gives you 24 bites of brownie bliss in flavors like caramel, raspberry swirl, and chocolate chip ($49.95).

EXPAND ZuZu’s December “Show Stopper” — the Scottsdale Snowdown. SPLENDID Photo Co.

ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho 6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale



ZuZu’s December “Show Stopper” is the Scottsdale Snowdown. This sucker is a sugar cookie shake topped with a vanilla coconut snowball, pink Cadillac gummies, sugar cookie snowflakes, candy canes, lollipops, strawberry milk crumbs, a flamingo Santa, and edible snow ($18).

A taste of Christmas from Karl’s Quality Bakery. Karl’s Quality Bakery

Karl’s Quality Bakery 5111 East Dunlap Avenue, #13



What doesn’t Karl’s Quality Bakery have on its holiday menu? Stollen, Linzer art, Danish bread pudding, fruit cake, Yule log, and oodles of Christmas cookies ($22 per dozen). Picking a treat is half the fun here.

EXPAND Nami's vegan Bûche de Noël. Nami

Nami 2014 North Seventh Street



This Bûche de Noël from Nami is a rich chocolate Swiss cake filled with velvety vanilla filling. And it's all vegan, of course ($21). Order and pickup by December 23 at Nami.

