12 Days of Holiday Treats Across Greater Phoenix

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me… something decadent and delicious and so much better than a partridge (a short-tailed game bird, in case you never knew) in a pear tree. In fact, here are 12 holiday treats from Phoenix area bakeries and restaurants, seasonal delights that’ll have you saying, "Sweet!"
Urban Cookies Bakeshop2325 North Seventh Street
Yes, the cookies are festive and fabulous at Urban Cookies Bakeshop, but this year’s holiday scene-stealer is the Seven Layer Dream Cupcake. It's a chocolate cupcake stuffed with a seven-layer dream bar then topped with tangy cream cheese frosting and doused with liquid caramel ($4.25 each).
Julia’s Cookies
Local baker Julia Perugini of Julia’s Cookies makes the most adorable Mini Christmas Cookies — almost too cute to eat (2 dozen, $38). Use code “pickuponly” to pick up in Surprise.
Toasted Mallow1034 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert
These fluffy Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark marshmallows from Toasted Mallow are dipped in Belgian dark chocolate. Toast and smush between gingerbread for an epic version of holiday s’mores ($9 for a four-pack).
Abbie Cakes5110 North Dysart Road, #154, Litchfield Park
Abbie Cakes has holiday treats galore, including macaron gift boxes ($10), take-and-bake cinnamon rolls ($22), and festive cakesicles ($7) with perfect depictions of holiday decor iced right onto the bars.
Indulge Irresponsibly
Indulge responsibly with, well, Indulge Irresponsibly. This all-natural vegan bakery is whipping up something special for the 2020 holiday season — a gorgeous gluten-free peppermint mocha cake ($55) that'll have you wondering how they did it.
Proof Bread
Meet Proof Bread’s sourdough ginger cookie, a chewy treat made with crystallized ginger and Hayden Flour Mills White Sonora Flour, then fermented for more than 24 hours ($3 each, or two for $5 using discount code “sourdoughginger”).
YUM Allergy Friendly Bakery
The YUM Holiday Box Set from YUM AF Bakery is a small package of gingerbread people cookies, hot chocolate cupcakes with marshmallow frosting, red velvet cupcakes, and gingersnaps. It's also gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, egg-free, soy-free, and vegan — and full of festive fun ($20). Order by emailing yum@yumafbakery.com.
Sphinx Date Co. Palm & Pantry3039 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Made with locally farmed dates, Sphinx Date Co.’s Original Dried Fruit Gift Tray is full of dried-fruit favorites (starting at $30). Meanwhile, the Assorted Medjool Date Gift Tray is packed with more dates, as in the walnut-stuffed and chocolate-covered kind (starting at $27).
Fairytale Brownies4610 East Cotton Center Boulevard, #100
It's no secret that Fairytale Brownies are the bomb. And their Christmas Keepsake Tin Morsel 24 gives you 24 bites of brownie bliss in flavors like caramel, raspberry swirl, and chocolate chip ($49.95).
ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale
ZuZu’s December “Show Stopper” is the Scottsdale Snowdown. This sucker is a sugar cookie shake topped with a vanilla coconut snowball, pink Cadillac gummies, sugar cookie snowflakes, candy canes, lollipops, strawberry milk crumbs, a flamingo Santa, and edible snow ($18).
Karl’s Quality Bakery5111 East Dunlap Avenue, #13
What doesn’t Karl’s Quality Bakery have on its holiday menu? Stollen, Linzer art, Danish bread pudding, fruit cake, Yule log, and oodles of Christmas cookies ($22 per dozen). Picking a treat is half the fun here.
- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
Nami2014 North Seventh Street
This Bûche de Noël from Nami is a rich chocolate Swiss cake filled with velvety vanilla filling. And it's all vegan, of course ($21). Order and pickup by December 23 at Nami.
See what Valley restaurants are offering takeout, delivery, and dine-in services with our Phoenix Restaurant Directory.
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.