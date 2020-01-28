10 Great Spots for Pozole in Metro Phoenix

Pozole is a hundreds-year-old Mexican stew made with hominy and often some type of protein (chicken, beef, or pork). Like many dishes from Mexico, it's regionally influenced, which is why you'll see different colors of broth — red, white, or green. It's generally served with a garnish of cabbage, onions, lime, and radish.

Usually pozole is served on birthdays, holidays, and celebrations but, luckily, you don't need a special occasion at any of these restaurants to get yourself a warm and hearty bowl.

Pozoleria Mexican Food 2801 East Van Buren Street



Pozole is the star at Pozoleria Mexican Food, a counter-service restaurant where you can have your pick of red, white, or green. Each bowl is served with pork and topped with avocado, radish, lemon, onions, cilantro, and a side of chicharron.

Tortas Ahogadas Guadalajara 518 North Arizona Avenue, Chandler



Located inside the Mercado Plaza del Sol, this small establishment packs a big punch. Serving traditional Jalisco-style food, you can find such gems as tortas covered in a red chili sauce, carne en su jugo, and red pork pozole at Tortas Ahogadas Guadalajara. The well-stocked salsa bar lets you pick your own toppings and garnishes.

EXPAND A green pork pozole is served with pork rinds and avocado near Old Towne Glendale. Lauren Cusimano

La Mejor Barbacoa 6522 North 59th Avenue



This is a place where you feel like you just entered a restaurant in Mexico City — even though it's located next to Old Towne Glendale. La Mejor Barbacoa, as its name indicates, specializes in barbacoa, a lamb barbecue recipe passed down three generations. Among the other menu items you'll find are quesadillas filled with huitlacoche or squash blossom, huaraches, and, of course, pozole. Here, the green pork pozole is served with pork rinds and avocado.

Los Taquitos Multiple Locations

Los Taquitos' extensive menu grows a little every weekend with the addition of pozole and menudo on the menu. The red pork pozole is hearty with a nice, spicy kick. The family-owned local chain also offers thin, crispy chips and salsa to pair with your pozole.

EXPAND This bright-orange restaurant serves next-level pozole. Chris Malloy

Casa Corazon Restaurant 2637 North 16th Street



Inside this bright-orange building in central Phoenix, simple ingredients are elevated into bold flavors. The pozole at Casa Corazon Restaurant is chicken and hominy cooked in a flavorful green broth, served with onions and cilantro as a garnish. Couple it with one of the refreshing flavored waters, and you'll be set.

Chico Malo 500 West Jefferson Street, #100

Whether you're having lunch downtown during the week or grabbing a bite before a show or a game, Chico Malo is there to fill your Mexican food craving. Located in CityScape, the pozole here is the traditional red with pork, a side of garnish, and handmade tortillas.

Gallo Blanco offers red pozole and a vegetarian option as well. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Gallo Blanco 928 East Pierce Street



Inspired by his childhood, Chef Doug Robson provides two kinds of pozole for his guests — one, a red pozole with pork; the other, a vegetarian option served with seasonal vegetables. Both hearty options served at Gallo Blanco come with a side of tortillas.

The Vig Multiple Locations



The Vig offers a nice mix of culinary tastes, from chilaquiles to coconut curry to burgers. Available during lunch and dinner, The Vig's red pozole is served with pork and topped with avocado, radish, red onion, and cabbage.

EXPAND Try the pozole at Taco Guild. Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Taco Guild 546 East Osborn Road



Taco Guild has a nationwide reputation for tacos, but its pozole is definitely worth trying. The restaurant serves a green carnitas pozole during the weekdays only, so you better move.

Urban Beans 3508 North Seventh Street



This 24-hour eatery, located along the lower Seventh Street dining corridor, doesn't just serve coffee and baked goods. It'll satisfy all of your vegan cravings with choices like lasagna, quesadillas, and pozole. In addition to the hominy, the soup at Urban Beans contains garbanzo and potatoes, and is topped with lime and cabbage.