 Biltmore's Esplanade getting three new restaurants | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Three restaurants coming to Biltmore's Esplanade

Former MercBar pros have a luxe Mexican restaurant, upscale tavern and the revival of a Jewish deli in the works.
September 25, 2024
Camello will debut in The Esplanade in Phoenix's Biltmore area in 2025. It's one of three forthcoming restaurants that will be opened by longtime hospitality pros Peter Hearn and Rick Phillips.
Camello will debut in The Esplanade in Phoenix's Biltmore area in 2025. It's one of three forthcoming restaurants that will be opened by longtime hospitality pros Peter Hearn and Rick Phillips. Volenec Studio
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Two local hospitality veterans have teamed up to open three restaurants in Phoenix’s Biltmore neighborhood.

Rick Phillips and Peter Hearn will debut two new spots and revive a third at The Esplanade, the business and retail complex that’s been undergoing major renovations. In early 2025, the acclaimed Little Pickle Jewish Deli will return, along with the debut of Mexican restaurant Camello and the upscale 151 Tavern, according to a press announcement.

"I think we have so much fun ahead," Phillips says of the forthcoming "block" of restaurants.

He and Hearn previously worked together at Phillips’ New York outpost of the cocktail lounge MercBar. Hearn has since held roles with Fox Restaurant Concepts, Clayton House and Genuine Concepts, among others. In addition to MercBar's New York and Phoenix locations, Phillips opened Bootleggers Modern American Smokehouse and launched culinary events including the Arizona Taco Festival. The duo has reunited and formed the restaurant group 151 Hospitality for their new projects.

Executive Chef Fidencio Alatriste, who has cooked at The Mission, The Mexicano and Toro at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, will oversee the culinary programs at all three restaurants.
click to enlarge Rick Phillips slices salmon at pop-up deli Little Pickle.
Rick Phillips (above) and Peter Hearn will open three restaurants at The Esplanade in 2025. One is the revival of the pop-up deli The Little Pickle.
Dominic Armato

What to expect from 'block' of restaurants

The three forthcoming eateries will take over the expanse from the former Tocaya to MercBar, Phillips explains.

"We're going to have the whole block, if you will," he says.

Camello is a Mexican restaurant that will be "luxury, theatrical, upscale," Phillips says.

Taking over Tocaya and the area next to it, Camello will be a 6,000-square-foot restaurant and lounge that seats approximately 150 people. The food menu will include shareable small plates and entrees, and the bar will feature craft cocktails and have a tequila sommelier on hand to advise on all things agave.

"Camello is going to be a very upscale place," Phillips says, adding that it will be a place for Alatriste, who hails from Puebla, Mexico, to flex that culinary heritage. "Our chef literally wants to present the food he grew up with in a high-fashion, high-style way."

But, just because Camello is swanky doesn't mean it will be stuffy. Phillips says the team will infuse energy into all corners of the space, such as grilling or pouring frozen margaritas on the patio during the weekends. In addition to dining space inside and out, Camello's lounge will host live music performances and have room to boogie with its own dance floor.

The hospitality group will reimagine the space of the long-running, beloved cocktail lounge MercBar, which closed in June. In its place, 151 Tavern will serve a menu of comforting dishes including a dry-aged burger, house-made pasta, prime rib and a raw bar. The cocktail menu will emphasize classics like Manhattans and martinis. Inside the tavern is a private-event space that boasts a speakeasy-style bar for parties and dinners for up to 14 guests.

And, The Little Pickle, a pop-up deli that garnered praise over its initial six-month tenure in 2023, will return for breakfast and lunch. Menu favorites, including its pastrami sandwiches, house-smoked salmon and New York-style bagels, will be available. Catering will also be an emphasis, Phillips says. Some of the deli's dishes will also end up on the tavern's brunch and lunch menus. When the tavern isn't serving during breakfast, Phillips wants to make it a community space for Little Pickle patrons to enjoy their morning coffee and sandwiches.

The restaurateur is excited for the changes coming to dining and drinking at The Esplanade.

"We want everybody to have the best experience and bop around."

The Esplanade

2425 E. Camelback Road
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
Contact: Sara Crocker
Flats or drums? Find the best wings in Phoenix at these 10 eateries

Food & Drink News

Flats or drums? Find the best wings in Phoenix at these 10 eateries

By Phoenix New Times Writers
This Phoenix Thai restaurant was named one of the top 50 in America

Food & Drink News

This Phoenix Thai restaurant was named one of the top 50 in America

By Sara Crocker
New Paradise Valley Mall restaurant openings underway

Food & Drink News

New Paradise Valley Mall restaurant openings underway

By Sara Crocker
The 10 best bars to grab a drink in Scottsdale

Scottsdale

The 10 best bars to grab a drink in Scottsdale

By Phoenix New Times Writers
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation