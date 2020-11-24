 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Holidays |

Black Friday 2020 Restaurant Deals in Greater Phoenix

Rudri Patel | November 24, 2020 | 6:00am
Hard to resist that Black Friday deal Stratta Kitchen is offering.
Stratta Kitchen
AA

Scoring Black Friday restaurant discounts may be the best way to soak up this Thanksgiving weekend. Several spots in the Valley are offering special deals — scoop 'em up now, or wait till November 2021.

Stratta Kitchen

8260 North Hayden Road, #102, Scottsdale


James Beard award-winning chef Alex Stratta has a new restaurant — Stratta Kitchen — and it's offering $100 gift cards for $80 on Black Friday through Friday, January 1, 2021. Choose from takeout, dine-in, or curbside delivery. Call 480-597-9195 to receive a gift card in the mail.

Fired Pie

Multiple Locations


Pizza deals never get old, which may be why all Fired Pie locations are offering gift card deals for Black Friday. Beginning on Friday, November 27, guests can buy $50 in gift cards and receive $15 in bonus cards. Also, if guests want to buy a $25 gift card on Friday, November 27, they are eligible to receive a $5 bonus card through Thursday, December 24.

Fox Restaurant Concepts

Multiple Locations


Starting on Friday, November 27 until Monday, November 30, for every $100 in gift cards purchased by customers, receive two $20 bonus gift cards from the following FRC spots — The Henry, Culinary Dropout, Blanco, Doughbird, Olive & Ivy, The Greene House, The Arrogant Butcher, Zinburger, and Wildflower. Offer available online only. In addition, for every $50 in gift cards purchased at Flower Child, customers also receive two bonus $10 gift cards. This offer is available online only on Friday, November 27, and continuing till Monday, November 30.

With a $50 gift card bought from Huss Brewing Co., guests will receive a $10 bonus voucher.
Huss Brewing Co.

Huss Brewing Co.

Multiple Locations


It is always a good backup plan to get a gift card for locally crafted beer. At Huss Brewing Co., if you buy $50 in gift cards you'll receive a $10 bonus card. This offer is available from Friday, November 27, to Thursday, December 24.

Miracle Mile Deli

4433 North 16th Street


Miracle Mile Deli wants to add an element of surprise (and fun) to its bonus gift card deal. From Thursday, November 27, to Thursday, December 31, when you spend $100 in gift cards at the Phoenix deli, you'll get a bonus card with a mystery value amount (from $20 to $100) upon pickup.

Slice Eat

7111 East Thomas Road, Scottsdale


Experience gourmet Italian food at Slice Eat via drive-thru. The menu offers everything from eggplant parmigiana to individual slices of pizza and pasta dishes. Starting Friday, November 27, for every $25 in gift card purchases you make, get a $5 bonus gift card voucher. And for every $50, you get a $10 bonus gift card voucher.

Sushi Roku

7277 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale


Save the gift wrapping and shipping to Sushi Roku. Through Friday, December 11, for every $100 gift card purchased, receive a $20 bonus card. And on Black Friday, customers will receive free gift wrapping and shipping on all orders. 

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism.

 
Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.

