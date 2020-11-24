Black Friday 2020 Restaurant Deals in Greater Phoenix

Scoring Black Friday restaurant discounts may be the best way to soak up this Thanksgiving weekend. Several spots in the Valley are offering special deals — scoop 'em up now, or wait till November 2021.

Stratta Kitchen 8260 North Hayden Road, #102, Scottsdale



James Beard award-winning chef Alex Stratta has a new restaurant — Stratta Kitchen — and it's offering $100 gift cards for $80 on Black Friday through Friday, January 1, 2021. Choose from takeout, dine-in, or curbside delivery. Call 480-597-9195 to receive a gift card in the mail.

Fired Pie Multiple Locations



Pizza deals never get old, which may be why all Fired Pie locations are offering gift card deals for Black Friday. Beginning on Friday, November 27, guests can buy $50 in gift cards and receive $15 in bonus cards. Also, if guests want to buy a $25 gift card on Friday, November 27, they are eligible to receive a $5 bonus card through Thursday, December 24.

Fox Restaurant Concepts Multiple Locations



Starting on Friday, November 27 until Monday, November 30, for every $100 in gift cards purchased by customers, receive two $20 bonus gift cards from the following FRC spots — The Henry, Culinary Dropout, Blanco, Doughbird, Olive & Ivy, The Greene House, The Arrogant Butcher, Zinburger, and Wildflower. Offer available online only. In addition, for every $50 in gift cards purchased at Flower Child, customers also receive two bonus $10 gift cards. This offer is available online only on Friday, November 27, and continuing till Monday, November 30.

With a $50 gift card bought from Huss Brewing Co., guests will receive a $10 bonus voucher. Huss Brewing Co.

Huss Brewing Co. Multiple Locations



It is always a good backup plan to get a gift card for locally crafted beer. At Huss Brewing Co., if you buy $50 in gift cards you'll receive a $10 bonus card. This offer is available from Friday, November 27, to Thursday, December 24.

Miracle Mile Deli 4433 North 16th Street



Miracle Mile Deli wants to add an element of surprise (and fun) to its bonus gift card deal. From Thursday, November 27, to Thursday, December 31, when you spend $100 in gift cards at the Phoenix deli, you'll get a bonus card with a mystery value amount (from $20 to $100) upon pickup.

Slice Eat 7111 East Thomas Road, Scottsdale



Experience gourmet Italian food at Slice Eat via drive-thru. The menu offers everything from eggplant parmigiana to individual slices of pizza and pasta dishes. Starting Friday, November 27, for every $25 in gift card purchases you make, get a $5 bonus gift card voucher. And for every $50, you get a $10 bonus gift card voucher.

Sushi Roku 7277 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale



Save the gift wrapping and shipping to Sushi Roku. Through Friday, December 11, for every $100 gift card purchased, receive a $20 bonus card. And on Black Friday, customers will receive free gift wrapping and shipping on all orders.