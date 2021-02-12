Phoenix Mixologist Bobby Kramer Has Died at 31

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Bobby Kramer, food and beverage director of The Brickyard Downtown and The Hidden House in downtown Chandler, and president of the Phoenix chapter of the United States Bartenders Guild, died Wednesday. He was 31.

According to The Arizona Republic, Kramer was killed in a car crash by a 25-year-old woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 10.

Kramer was a former U.S. Navy Corpsman and Operation Enduring Freedom veteran. He served in the Navy for eight years. After working in the medical field, he got involved with the United States Bartender’s Guild, attending seminars and competitions and eventually becoming a two-time regional contender in the Diageo World Class Competition in 2015 and 2016.

According to our 2016 interview with Kramer, he became fascinated with the "chemistry, alchemy, and even the science of flavor."

Kramer helped build both The Hidden House and The Brickyard Downtown into the cocktail destinations they are today. Kramer also worked at Scottsdale’s Virtú Honest Craft and downtown Phoenix’s Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails.

He is survived by his wife, Lindsey Kramer, and his son, Arthur Kramer, as well as his parents and siblings.

There is a Facebook page set up for donations to assist Kramer's family financially. Plans are also in the works for a scholarship fund for his son, with further details to come at The Brickyard Downtown's website.

The Brickyard Downtown will be closed until further notice, according to its Facebook page.