Phoenix Mixologist Bobby Kramer Has Died at 31

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
Bobby Kramer, food and beverage director of The Brickyard Downtown and The Hidden House in downtown Chandler, and president of the Phoenix chapter of the United States Bartenders Guild, died Wednesday. He was 31.
According to The Arizona Republic, Kramer was killed in a car crash by a 25-year-old woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 10.
Kramer was a former U.S. Navy Corpsman and Operation Enduring Freedom veteran. He served in the Navy for eight years. After working in the medical field, he got involved with the United States Bartender’s Guild, attending seminars and competitions and eventually becoming a two-time regional contender in the Diageo World Class Competition in 2015 and 2016.
According to our 2016 interview with Kramer, he became fascinated with the "chemistry, alchemy, and even the science of flavor."
Kramer helped build both The Hidden House and The Brickyard Downtown into the cocktail destinations they are today. Kramer also worked at Scottsdale’s Virtú Honest Craft and downtown Phoenix’s Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails.
He is survived by his wife, Lindsey Kramer, and his son, Arthur Kramer, as well as his parents and siblings.
There is a Facebook page set up for donations to assist Kramer's family financially. Plans are also in the works for a scholarship fund for his son, with further details to come at The Brickyard Downtown's website.
The Brickyard Downtown will be closed until further notice, according to its Facebook page.
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.