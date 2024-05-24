BoSa Donuts family launches hot pot spot in Tempe

There’s a new BoSa in Tempe, but it’s not quite what fans of the prolific local doughnut chain may expect.
BoSa Kobe Hot Pot opened in Tempe near the Arizona State University campus on May 17. It’s a collaboration between BoSa Donuts owner Jackson Chao and his cousin Sovanna Srey.
Srey opened Kobe Fondue and Ramen in Anthem in January 2020 after spending 20 years running fast-food Chinese restaurants in California. She launched her own simmering soup spot largely because it was something her now-15-year-old son became obsessed with after she took him to one.
“I decided to open a hot pot for him,” she says, adding that the soups are fresh and healthy – a welcome replacement to teen-friendly pizza and burgers.
BoSa Kobe Hot Pot is located on University Drive near Seventh Street. Inside, each table features built-in hot plates to heat large vessels of bubbling broth. Diners can select from a variety of base broths, including options infused with spicy miso, black garlic or coconut curry.
“Everything in here, we make it fresh,” Srey says, noting that the soup bases cook for 16 hours.
Hot pot is served with thinly sliced pieces of raw protein, such as steak, beef tongue, chicken, pork belly or shrimp. Guests dip those pieces into the boiling broth for a matter of seconds to cook them, along with an array of vegetables, a choice of noodles and housemade sauces.
“It’s healthy food and you can share with friends and family for dinner,” Chao shared with ABC15 Arizona.
In the coming weeks, the restaurant will also add a preset ramen menu where “we cook it for them,” Srey says. That way, she adds, people can get a faster meal or order takeout.
Although you won’t find a glazed donut on BoSa Kobe Hot Pot’s dessert menu, there are beignets, as well as mochi.
Through May 31, the restaurant is offering half off of tabs and, 30% of BoSa Kobe’s sales in May will be donated to Phoenix Children’s.
The opening of this Tempe restaurant is just the start of the cousins’ business partnership, Srey says.
“We plan to expand more restaurants, too,” she says.
