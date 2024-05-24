 BoSa Donuts family opens hot pot restaurant in Tempe | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

BoSa Donuts family launches hot pot spot in Tempe

It's a family affair at BoSa Kobe Hot Pot, a new eatery from BoSa's owner and a cousin who owns a restaurant in Anthem.
May 24, 2024
Cousins from a local doughnut chain and an Anthem hot pot restaurant have opened BoSa Kobe Hot Pot in Tempe.
Cousins from a local doughnut chain and an Anthem hot pot restaurant have opened BoSa Kobe Hot Pot in Tempe. BoSa Kobe Hot Pot

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $5,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$5,000
$500
Share this:
There’s a new BoSa in Tempe, but it’s not quite what fans of the prolific local doughnut chain may expect.

BoSa Kobe Hot Pot opened in Tempe near the Arizona State University campus on May 17. It’s a collaboration between BoSa Donuts owner Jackson Chao and his cousin Sovanna Srey.

Srey opened Kobe Fondue and Ramen in Anthem in January 2020 after spending 20 years running fast-food Chinese restaurants in California. She launched her own simmering soup spot largely because it was something her now-15-year-old son became obsessed with after she took him to one.

“I decided to open a hot pot for him,” she says, adding that the soups are fresh and healthy – a welcome replacement to teen-friendly pizza and burgers.

click to enlarge Inside Tempe's BoSa Kobe Hot Pot.
Inside Tempe's BoSa Kobe Hot Pot, each table in the restaurant features built-in hot plates to heat large vessels of bubbling broth.
BoSa Kobe Hot Pot
The cousins have wanted to collaborate on a restaurant, and when they teamed up they fused their respective restaurant names.

BoSa Kobe Hot Pot is located on University Drive near Seventh Street. Inside, each table features built-in hot plates to heat large vessels of bubbling broth. Diners can select from a variety of base broths, including options infused with spicy miso, black garlic or coconut curry.

“Everything in here, we make it fresh,” Srey says, noting that the soup bases cook for 16 hours. 
Hot pot is served with thinly sliced pieces of raw protein, such as steak, beef tongue, chicken, pork belly or shrimp. Guests dip those pieces into the boiling broth for a matter of seconds to cook them, along with an array of vegetables, a choice of noodles and housemade sauces.

“It’s healthy food and you can share with friends and family for dinner,” Chao shared with ABC15 Arizona.

In the coming weeks, the restaurant will also add a preset ramen menu where “we cook it for them,” Srey says. That way, she adds, people can get a faster meal or order takeout.

click to enlarge Appetizers from BoSa Kobe Hot Pot.
In addition to hot pot, BoSa Kobe’s menu includes small bites, such as edamame, steamed or crispy gyoza and shishito peppers.
BoSa Kobe Hot Pot
In addition to hot pot, BoSa Kobe’s menu includes small bites, such as edamame, steamed or crispy gyoza and shishito peppers, as well as a selection of sake, beer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages.

Although you won’t find a glazed donut on BoSa Kobe Hot Pot’s dessert menu, there are beignets, as well as mochi.

Through May 31, the restaurant is offering half off of tabs and, 30% of BoSa Kobe’s sales in May will be donated to Phoenix Children’s.

The opening of this Tempe restaurant is just the start of the cousins’ business partnership, Srey says.

“We plan to expand more restaurants, too,” she says.

BoSa Kobe Hot Pot

414 W. University Drive, #101, Tempe

BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
Contact: Sara Crocker
Mookata at Mr. Baan's: The Thai food Phoenix didn't know it needed

Restaurant Reviews

Mookata at Mr. Baan's: The Thai food Phoenix didn't know it needed

By Dominic Armato
Swanky underground speakeasy Tell Your Friends opens in Scottsdale

Cocktails

Swanky underground speakeasy Tell Your Friends opens in Scottsdale

By Tirion Boan
Lou Malnati's to open in Surprise this fall

Food & Drink News

Lou Malnati's to open in Surprise this fall

By Tirion Boan
Take the light rail to local breweries with new Ride the Rail event

Beer

Take the light rail to local breweries with new Ride the Rail event

By Georgann Yara
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation