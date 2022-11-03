How Do They Brew It? Learn About Craft Beer at These Metro Phoenix Brewery Tours

PHX Beer Co.
3002 East Washington Street
602-275-5049 The downtown location of PHX Beer Co. offers a $29 tour package which includes a taster flight of four beers, pretzel bites with cheese fondue and house mustard, and a PHX Beer Co. t-shirt. Behind-the-scenes tours last 30 minutes and are offered on Sunday afternoons or by appointment. Book a tour on their website or through Eventbrite.
Bonus: PHX Beer Co. has an ongoing Arizona Wrestling Federation live pop-up show for all ages in the taproom and their last one this year, dubbed Christmas Brew-sing, will be held on December 10th. Secure tickets here.
Four Peaks Brewing Co.
1340 East Eighth Street, Tempe
480-303-9967 Packed with history, the original Four Peaks Brewing Co. location is housed inside a 130-year-old former creamery and ice factory. The brewery offers $12 tours inside the brewhouse on Saturday afternoons at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. With a tour ticket, which can be reserved online, visitors receive a full pour of a year-round beer on tap. Visitors must be 21 and over and adhere to safety guidelines. Don a provided orange vest and head back behind the scenes at this red brick brewery.
O.H.S.O. Brewery
335 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert
602-900-9004 With many locations sprinkled throughout the Valley, O.H.S.O. Brewery is on the map for its dog and bike-friendly patios and weekend brunch that comes with a beer or monster mimosa. At the Gilbert location, customers can also take $8 tours that last 45 minutes. Tour tickets, which can be reserved online, include a tasting, a souvenir pint glass, and a sticker. Tourgoers must be 21 and over.
Bonus: O.H.S.O is offering a special event on December 15 where groups of up to seven can try their hand at making a beer, brewing their own at the Arcadia location. Tickets are $50 here.
SanTan Brewery & Distillery
495 East Warner Road, Chandler
480-917-8700Get a peek at where it all begins at the SanTan Brewery & Distillery in Chandler. Tours run Thursdays through Sundays and can be scheduled through Eventbrite. Tickets cost $15 per person and include an approximately 75-minute long history lesson and multiple samples of SanTan's finest. Guests are encouraged to try different styles of beer and samples of the distillery's vodkas, gins, and single-malt whiskies. The facility is the largest independent craft distillery in Arizona, and is currently home to over 1,200 barrels of whiskey.