Beer

How Do They Brew It? Learn About Craft Beer at These Metro Phoenix Brewery Tours

November 3, 2022 6:30AM

Tour the massive brewhouse and distillery at SanTan in Chandler.
For craft brew fans looking to do more than just drink beer at their favorite brewery, consider going on a tour.  In under two hours, you can learn about the process, the people, and the history of Phoenix's finest beers. Here are four top picks for where to go for a behind-the-scenes look at how the magic is made in metro Phoenix.

Take a look at the production line at PHX Beer Co.
Christian Houda

PHX Beer Co.

3002 East Washington Street
602-275-5049
The downtown location of PHX Beer Co. offers a $29 tour package which includes a taster flight of four beers, pretzel bites with cheese fondue and house mustard, and a PHX Beer Co. t-shirt. Behind-the-scenes tours last 30 minutes and are offered on Sunday afternoons or by appointment. Book a tour on their website or through Eventbrite.

Bonus: PHX Beer Co. has an ongoing Arizona Wrestling Federation live pop-up show for all ages in the taproom and their last one this year, dubbed Christmas Brew-sing, will be held on December 10th. Secure tickets here.

The Four Peaks building used to be an ice house and creamery.
New Times Archives

Four Peaks Brewing Co.

1340 East Eighth Street, Tempe
480-303-9967
Packed with history, the original Four Peaks Brewing Co. location is housed inside a 130-year-old former creamery and ice factory. The brewery offers $12 tours inside the brewhouse on Saturday afternoons at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. With a tour ticket, which can be reserved online, visitors receive a full pour of a year-round beer on tap. Visitors must be 21 and over and adhere to safety guidelines. Don a provided orange vest and head back behind the scenes at this red brick brewery.

Dog-friendly patios help put O.H.S.O. on the map. Learn more about the beer at the Gilbert location.
O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery

O.H.S.O. Brewery

335 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert
602-900-9004
With many locations sprinkled throughout the Valley, O.H.S.O. Brewery is on the map for its dog and bike-friendly patios and weekend brunch that comes with a beer or monster mimosa. At the Gilbert location, customers can also take $8 tours that last 45 minutes. Tour tickets, which can be reserved online, include a tasting, a souvenir pint glass, and a sticker. Tourgoers must be 21 and over.

Bonus: O.H.S.O is offering a special event on December 15 where groups of up to seven can try their hand at making a beer, brewing their own at the Arcadia location. Tickets are $50 here.

SanTan's tours include samples of beer and spirits.
SanTan's tours include samples of beer and spirits.
SanTan Brewery & Distillery

SanTan Brewery & Distillery

495 East Warner Road, Chandler
480-917-8700
Get a peek at where it all begins at the SanTan Brewery & Distillery in Chandler. Tours run Thursdays through Sundays and can be scheduled through Eventbrite. Tickets cost $15 per person and include an approximately 75-minute long history lesson and multiple samples of SanTan's finest. Guests are encouraged to try different styles of beer and samples of the distillery's vodkas, gins, and single-malt whiskies. The facility is the largest independent craft distillery in Arizona, and is currently home to over 1,200 barrels of whiskey.
