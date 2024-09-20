 Chandler Mox Boarding House opens restaurant, bar and game room | Phoenix New Times
Sip and play at Mox Boarding House in Chandler

Grab a cocktail and challenge your friends at this new restaurant, bar and game library.
September 20, 2024
Mox Boarding House brings its food, drinks and game library to Chandler starting on Friday.
Mox Boarding House brings its food, drinks and game library to Chandler starting on Friday.
Game night anyone? The long-awaited Mox Boarding House is making its debut in Chandler and welcoming customers with food, drinks and plenty of games.

On Friday, Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke will help kick of the fun with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. After that, the new game cafe is open for business. Throughout the opening weekend, there will be specials and events to celebrate.

Mox is part of a small chain that hails from the Pacific Northwest. The other locations are in Portland, Oregon plus Seattle and Bellevue in Washington. The company began its journey to opening in Arizona in 2021 and after overcoming hurdles, it's finally ready to introduce Valley customers to the concept.

The game library includes hundreds of options for customers to choose from.
What to expect at Mox

Mox Boarding House is family-friendly and fun for all ages. There's a wide selection of games to play in its free-to-use "Game Library," as well as games that are for sale. Customers can open their new purchases to play in-store, or even bring their favorite games from home.

The extensive library includes hundreds of games, ranging from classics to inventive new options.

"From crunchy Euro games to hilarious party games, cooperative or competitive, thematic adventures, or austere abstracts, we've got everyone's tastes covered," the Mox website explains.

The types of games available include tabletop, roleplaying games, miniatures, card games and board games. Once the new location gets up and running, customers can also expect events ranging from beginner learn-to-play nights to expert tournaments.

Try out the famous Tavern Mac & Cheese at Mox Boarding House.
What's on the menu?

All that gameplay is sure to build up an appetite, and Mox's kitchen is ready with "elevated gastropub-style dishes," according to the site. There is also a focus on sharable plates, perfect for splitting with friends and friendly enemies across the table. The Tavern Mac & Cheese is a popular choice, and there are also vegan and vegetarian options available.

To drink, there are plenty of ways to quench your thirst when the competition gets heated. Mox serves a drinks menu of craft beers, ciders, wines, cocktails, fountain and Italian sodas and more.

Following the grand opening celebration, Mox Boarding House will welcome customers daily, starting at 11 a.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. on weekends. The gaming and dining destination will stay open late until midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 10 p.m. the rest of the week.

Mox Boarding House

1371 N. Alma School Road, Chandler
