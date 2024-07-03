 Clever Ramen, sibling of Clever Koi, closes Scottsdale restaurant | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Clever Ramen, sibling restaurant of Clever Koi, closes in Scottsdale

The fast-casual restaurant served build-your-own ramen at SkySong.
July 3, 2024
Born & Raised co-founder and co-owner Joshua James has a background in mixology. He and business partner Nick Campisano run restaurants around the Valley.
Born & Raised co-founder and co-owner Joshua James has a background in mixology. He and business partner Nick Campisano run restaurants around the Valley. Melissa Fossum
Share this:
Clever Koi's restaurants in central Phoenix and Gilbert attract fans with their menu of flavor-packed ramen and snackable bao. In early 2022, the owners expanded their offerings and brought ramen to more people with their fast-casual counterpart, Clever Ramen. But now, after two and a half years of serving noodles and bao, the ramen shop has closed.

Clever Ramen was part of Born & Raised Hospitality, a company founded by award-winning mixologist Joshua James and hospitality pro Nick Campisano. The restaurant was located in SkySong, the Arizona State University Scottsdale Innovation Center on the southeast corner of McDowell and Scottsdale roads.

The center is filled with offices and apartments, providing the key customer base for a quick lunch spot. The modern restaurant reflected its young professional crowd, with interesting architecture and an unusual wood-paneled wall and ceiling installation that wrapped around the space.

The concept worked similarly to many build-your-own fast-casual spots. As customers ordered, they could choose their own noodles and broth, and then pick which vegetables, meats and sauces to add on top. The restaurant also offered a selection of predetermined ramen and rice bowls along with bao and loaded fries.

click to enlarge
Clever Ramen was a sibling restaurant to Clever Koi. It served some of the same customer favorites in a more casual setting.
Lauren Cusimano
On July 1, the owners posted news of the closure to the restaurant's social media.

"After three years of delicious ramen, pillowy buns, and loaded fries with all of you, we've made the tough decision to close. We are deeply grateful for every single one of you who walked through our doors, shared a bowl of love, and created unforgettable memories with us. Thank you for being part of our journey," the post read.

It went on to encourage customers and fans to visit the other restaurants in the hospitality group, including Clever Koi in Gilbert and Phoenix, sushi and cocktail counter Across the Pond and Italian restaurant Fellow Osteria. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
Readers react to Pizzeria Bianco’s spot on best in U.S. list

Opinion & Commentary

Readers react to Pizzeria Bianco’s spot on best in U.S. list

By Tirion Boan
These 17 Phoenix restaurants are now closed

Food & Drink News

These 17 Phoenix restaurants are now closed

By Tirion Boan
Top dogs: Where to snag a glizzy in Phoenix

Food & Drink News

Top dogs: Where to snag a glizzy in Phoenix

By Sara Crocker
The Battle of the Bruschetta is on at Postino

Food & Drink News

The Battle of the Bruschetta is on at Postino

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation