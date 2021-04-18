 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

| Closed for Business |

Closing May 15: Chef Chrysa Robertson's Rancho Pinot in Scottsdale

Lauren Cusimano | April 18, 2021 | 8:45pm
Chrysa Robertson of Rancho Pinot.EXPAND
Chrysa Robertson of Rancho Pinot.
Jackie Mercandetti Photo
Chef Chrysa Robertson announced Sunday she will be closing her acclaimed restaurant Rancho Pinot. After more than a year of closing and reopening the dining room because of COVID, the Scottsdale restaurant will close for good next month.

“So, it was a touch of bittersweet that I must say that Rancho Pinot will close for good on May 15th,” Robertson posted on Instagram. “Damn, that was hard to type those words. I'm going to take some time off and breathe a bit.”

Rancho Pinot, with its comfortable yet upscale rustic setting and ever-changing menu, was one of New Times' Top 100 restaurants. It had been open since 1993.

Robertson was also nominated as a finalist for the prestigious James Beard Award, though the 2020 awards ceremony had been canceled last August — one of the things we chatted with Robertson about last December.

But Robertson says she is not going away for good.

“I know I will be back cooking and welcoming you again, but in a different, perhaps more simple way,” she says. “Believe me, I know how lucky I have been in this business. I am more great than grateful especially for your support during this last year.”

Till Rancho’s last night, reservations will be accepted via email at ranchopinot@hotmail.com or phone at 480-367-8030. Any unused gift cards will also be refunded.

For more information, see the Rancho Pinot website.

Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

