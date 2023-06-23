Meet the barbecue “Brady Bunch” taking over a beloved Cave Creek smokehouse

A new family has stepped up to the smoker in Cave Creek, opening Cryin’ Coyote BBQ in the former home of Bryan’s Black Mountain Barbecue, which closed on April 22 after 14 years in business.
Husband and wife Cody and Beth Edgin plan to open their new smokehouse on the Fourth of July – just in time for the biggest barbecue holiday of the year.
“It’s synonymous with barbecue," Cody says. "What better day to open?”
Cody, who has worked in restaurants for 30 years, grew up in Cave Creek and cut his teeth at the Satisfied Frog and Tonto Bar & Grill before helping open and scale fast-casual restaurants such as 5 Guys, Cheba Hut and Rubio’s Coastal Grill around the country. Their children Tatum, 23, Lily, 21, Jackson, 18, and Sawyer, 14, will be involved in the restaurant's day-to-day operations.
“It was always the plan to come back to Cave Creek and open our own family-run restaurant,” Cody says sitting inside the dining room with his family on a recent afternoon at a round table centered underneath a wagon wheel chandelier.
Cody says the family’s plan was “expedited” when he saw the news that Bryan’s, a beloved Valley barbecue spot, would shutter after owners Bryan and Donna Dooley shared they were ready for another chapter in their lives.
Cody says he approached Bryan Dooley and, after some conversations, started the transition. Before Bryan's closed, Cody and his daughter Lily worked alongside the smokehouse crew to learn the ropes at the smoker and the counter, as well as getting to know the community.
“After coming in here, having the opportunity to take over this smokehouse, there was no question about keeping it barbecue,” Cody says. “Barbecue is such a historical comfort food across the United States.”
Bryan Dooley shared his blessing.
“Our love language is food,” she says.
They’ll be sharing that love, in the form of smoked meats, sides and desserts. For the main event, “we decided to borrow aspects from different regions from around the United States,” Cody says.
That means Texas-inspired brisket with a simple salt and pepper dry rub, Carolina-style pulled pork and Memphis-style ribs, along with chicken and sausages. And, while barbecue joints can often be a minefield for vegetarians, Cryin’ Coyote will also serve pulled jackfruit.
Meats will be served by the pound or plate and piled on sandwiches and loaded fries. Pitmasters will stock the restaurant's smokers with pecan wood which offers a light, sweet flavor and grows locally, Cody says.
Husband and wife Cody and Beth Edgin plan to open their new smokehouse on the Fourth of July – just in time for the biggest barbecue holiday of the year.
“It’s synonymous with barbecue," Cody says. "What better day to open?”
Cody, who has worked in restaurants for 30 years, grew up in Cave Creek and cut his teeth at the Satisfied Frog and Tonto Bar & Grill before helping open and scale fast-casual restaurants such as 5 Guys, Cheba Hut and Rubio’s Coastal Grill around the country. Their children Tatum, 23, Lily, 21, Jackson, 18, and Sawyer, 14, will be involved in the restaurant's day-to-day operations.
“It was always the plan to come back to Cave Creek and open our own family-run restaurant,” Cody says sitting inside the dining room with his family on a recent afternoon at a round table centered underneath a wagon wheel chandelier.
Cody says the family’s plan was “expedited” when he saw the news that Bryan’s, a beloved Valley barbecue spot, would shutter after owners Bryan and Donna Dooley shared they were ready for another chapter in their lives.
Cody says he approached Bryan Dooley and, after some conversations, started the transition. Before Bryan's closed, Cody and his daughter Lily worked alongside the smokehouse crew to learn the ropes at the smoker and the counter, as well as getting to know the community.
“After coming in here, having the opportunity to take over this smokehouse, there was no question about keeping it barbecue,” Cody says. “Barbecue is such a historical comfort food across the United States.”
Bryan Dooley shared his blessing.
"Donna and I are very happy and excited to pass the barbecue torch to Cody and family," he said in a press release announcing Cryin' Coyote BBQ.
What’s on the menu?Though the Edgins studied under the Dooleys, they are bringing their own family recipes to Cryin’ Coyote. Beth says she and Cody are avid home cooks who love to entertain.
“Our love language is food,” she says.
They’ll be sharing that love, in the form of smoked meats, sides and desserts. For the main event, “we decided to borrow aspects from different regions from around the United States,” Cody says.
That means Texas-inspired brisket with a simple salt and pepper dry rub, Carolina-style pulled pork and Memphis-style ribs, along with chicken and sausages. And, while barbecue joints can often be a minefield for vegetarians, Cryin’ Coyote will also serve pulled jackfruit.
Meats will be served by the pound or plate and piled on sandwiches and loaded fries. Pitmasters will stock the restaurant's smokers with pecan wood which offers a light, sweet flavor and grows locally, Cody says.
All the meat will be dry-rubbed and barbecue sauces will be made in-house. Again, they’ll lean regional – a Texas-style peppery red sauce, a mustard-based golden barbecue and a smoky Kansas City-style sauce.
The family is also taking cues from southwestern flavors with sides and sauces like esquite-style street corn, a cheesy chile relleno rice casserole and a "sweet heat" chipotle sauce. Save room for Texas sheet cake for dessert and expect fresh-brewed sweetened and unsweetened iced tea along with beer and wine.
The family is very aware of the expectations that come not just from running a barbecue restaurant, but also from taking over the space of a former community fixture. But they're up to the challenge.
“We have to do barbecue our way,” Cody says. “Barbecue is such a passionate thing, and people are passionate about their favorite style, their favorite sauce… and we’re ready for that.”
“You’ve got to stand behind your product and it’s definitely good,” Beth adds.
What’s the vibe?In many ways, Cryin’ Coyote will feel similar to its predecessor. The bronze pig statue will still greet customers who line up to order at the counter before they grab large tables inside or a stool at the shaded outdoor bar.
The space has gotten a refresh, featuring a moody desert mural with a monsoon rolling through, painted by Colorado artist Gamma Acosta. Cody is also leaning into Western pop art and adding decor that pays homage to Arizona and Cave Creek.
A Barbecue “Brady Bunch”As they assemble onto benches on either side of a table, Cody jokes that they look like the “Brady Bunch," with the boys on one side and girls on the other. Coming together to open Cryin' Coyote is also a bit of a full-circle moment for Cody, who is funneling his decades of hospitality experience into a deeply personal project.
“I’m really excited to be able to pass along my knowledge of the restaurant industry, and business, period, to my kids,” Cody says.
Beth says they genuinely do enjoy spending this time together and are looking forward to launching this restaurant as a family.
“We’re all together all the time. We’re a tribe,” she says. “I see nothing but good times and sharing our togetherness with the community in food.”
Cryin Coyote BBQOpens July 4
6130 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek
480-575-7155
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or sell out) Wednesday through Sunday