Meet the barbecue “Brady Bunch” taking over a beloved Cave Creek smokehouse

"Donna and I are very happy and excited to pass the barbecue torch to Cody and family," he said in a press release announcing Cryin' Coyote BBQ.

click to enlarge Diners can expect a sampling of regional barbecue, from Texas-inspired brisket to Memphis-style ribs, but the Edgins are also drawing on the flavors of the southwest for sauces and sides. Sara Crocker

What’s on the menu?

A new family has stepped up to the smoker in Cave Creek, opening Cryin’ Coyote BBQ in the former home of Bryan’s Black Mountain Barbecue, which closed on April 22 after 14 years in business.Husband and wife Cody and Beth Edgin plan to open their new smokehouse on the Fourth of July – just in time for the biggest barbecue holiday of the year.“It’s synonymous with barbecue," Cody says. "What better day to open?”Cody, who has worked in restaurants for 30 years, grew up in Cave Creek and cut his teeth at the Satisfied Frog and Tonto Bar & Grill before helping open and scale fast-casual restaurants such as5 Guys, Cheba Hut and Rubio’s Coastal Grill around the country. Their children Tatum, 23, Lily, 21, Jackson, 18, and Sawyer, 14, will be involved in the restaurant's day-to-day operations.“It was always the plan to come back to Cave Creek and open our own family-run restaurant,” Cody says sitting inside the dining room with his family on a recent afternoon at a round table centered underneath a wagon wheel chandelier.Cody says the family’s plan was “expedited” when he saw the news that Bryan’s, a beloved Valley barbecue spot , would shutter after owners Bryan and Donna Dooley shared they were ready for another chapter in their lives.Cody says he approached Bryan Dooley and, after some conversations, started the transition. Before Bryan's closed, Cody and his daughter Lily worked alongside the smokehouse crew to learn the ropes at the smoker and the counter, as well as getting to know the community.“After coming in here, having the opportunity to take over this smokehouse, there was no question about keeping it barbecue,” Cody says. “Barbecue is such a historical comfort food across the United States.”Bryan Dooley shared his blessing.Though the Edgins studied under the Dooleys, they are bringing their own family recipes to Cryin’ Coyote. Beth says she and Cody are avid home cooks who love to entertain.“Our love language is food,” she says.They’ll be sharing that love, in the form of smoked meats, sides and desserts. For the main event, “we decided to borrow aspects from different regions from around the United States,” Cody says.That means Texas-inspired brisket with a simple salt and pepper dry rub, Carolina-style pulled pork and Memphis-style ribs, along with chicken and sausages. And, while barbecue joints can often be a minefield for vegetarians, Cryin’ Coyote will also serve pulled jackfruit.Meats will be served by the pound or plate and piled on sandwiches and loaded fries. Pitmasters will stock the restaurant's smokers with pecan wood which offers a light, sweet flavor and grows locally, Cody says.