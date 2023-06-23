Meet the barbecue “Brady Bunch” taking over a beloved Cave Creek smokehouse

Diners can expect a sampling of regional barbecue, from Texas-inspired brisket to Memphis-style ribs, but the Edgins are also drawing on the flavors of the southwest for sauces and sides.



All the meat will be dry-rubbed and barbecue sauces will be made in-house. Again, they’ll lean regional – a Texas-style peppery red sauce, a mustard-based golden barbecue and a smoky Kansas City-style sauce.



“You’ve got to stand behind your product and it’s definitely good,” Beth adds.

click to enlarge Inside Cryin' Coyote BBQ, the space has gotten a refresh, featuring a moody desert mural with a monsoon rolling through, painted by Colorado artist Gamma Acosta. Sara Crocker

click to enlarge Cryin' Coyote BBQ will open in the space formerly occupied by Bryan's Black Mountain Barbecue in Cave Creek on July 4 and will include some familiar faces, like the bronze pig statute. Sara Crocker

The family is also taking cues from southwestern flavors with sides and sauces like esquite-style street corn, a cheesy chile relleno rice casserole and a "sweet heat" chipotle sauce. Save room for Texas sheet cake for dessert and expect fresh-brewed sweetened and unsweetened iced tea along with beer and wine.The family is very aware of the expectations that come not just from running a barbecue restaurant, but also from taking over the space of a former community fixture. But they're up to the challenge.“We have to do barbecue our way,” Cody says. “Barbecue is such a passionate thing, and people are passionate about their favorite style, their favorite sauce… and we’re ready for that.”In many ways, Cryin’ Coyote will feel similar to its predecessor. The bronze pig statue will still greet customers who line up to order at the counter before they grab large tables inside or a stool at the shaded outdoor bar.The space has gotten a refresh, featuring a moody desert mural with a monsoon rolling through, painted by Colorado artist Gamma Acosta. Cody is also leaning into Western pop art and adding decor that pays homage to Arizona and Cave Creek.As they assemble onto benches on either side of a table, Cody jokes that they look like the “Brady Bunch," with the boys on one side and girls on the other. Coming together to open Cryin' Coyote isalso a bit of a full-circle moment for Cody, who is funneling his decades of hospitality experience into a deeply personal project.“I’m really excited to be able to pass along my knowledge of the restaurant industry, and business, period, to my kids,” Cody says.Beth says they genuinely do enjoy spending this time together and are looking forward to launching this restaurant as a family.“We’re all together all the time. We’re a tribe,” she says. “I see nothing but good times and sharing our togetherness with the community in food.”