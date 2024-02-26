Devour took over the Desert Botanical Garden. Take a look at the photos

The Desert Botanical Garden
was closed to the general plant-loving public this weekend for a special food-filled event. The always sold-out Devour Culinary Classic
celebrated its 15th annual festival with a weekend packed with chefs, small plates and excited attendees.
Nearly two decades ago, the festival began as a way for local chefs to showcase and promote the budding metro Phoenix food scene. Over the years, Devour has grown into one of the most well-known and regarded food festivals in the state and beyond.
Throughout the two-day event, chefs create bites specifically for the festival or feature miniature versions of dishes served at their restaurants, and attendees from near and far are invited to sample.
This weekend, tents featured mostly metro Phoenix vendors, with a few special appearances from Southern Arizona winemakers, the Gastronomic Union of Tucson and famed Sedona chef Lisa Dahl. On Saturday, many of the tents were hosted by local resort restaurants as well. Throughout the event, select chefs and bartenders provided a window into their world with food and drinks demonstrations under blooming desert trees in the garden's quaint amphitheater.
Attendees mingled and tried bites of food and samples of wine and spirits all throughout the botanical gardens, with oversized artwork from Colombian sculptor Fernando Botero and towering saguaros and spring flowers as the backdrop. Here's a look at the festivities.
click to enlarge
Tents filled the Desert Botanical Garden as Devour attendees explored at ate their way around.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
The team at Roka Akor drew a crowd waiting and watching as lamb chops sizzled on the grill.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
The freshly grilled lamb chops from Roka Akor got a spicy kick from a gochujang glaze.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
Living artists milled about the event which also displayed the garden's current exhibit of works from Colombian artist Fernando Botero.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
Downtown Phoenix restaurant Carcara's tent was one of the most brightly decorated of the event. Fresh flowers surrounded equally vibrant pork belly tacos.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
Carcara also served Blueberry Lime Mezcal Verrines with a refreshing blueberry gelato center.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
At The Genuine tent, plump shrimp sizzled on a tabletop grill.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
The Genuine's grilled shrimp were served with a dollop of polenta, which the chefs explained was a riff on the classic Southern dish shrimp and grits.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
There were multiple culinary demonstrations throughout the weekend. Chandler's SanTan Spirits hosted the first demo, pouring samples of a new bottled espresso martini.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
Aioli Burger served sliders topped with a spicy and sweet chutney and creamy whipped goat cheese.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
Poolboy Taco showed off their tortillas, which are a combination of flour and corn. At Devour, the tortillas were cooked fresh.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
Award-winning restaurant Uchi opened its first Arizona location in Scottsdale on Feb. 1. Attendees were excited to see the new spot at Devour just a few weeks later.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
Fellow transplant and high-end sushi spot Sandfish served fresh rolls at Devour. The restaurant is located in Phoenix's Melrose District.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
Phoenix Culinary Collective, an event planning and catering company, served a unique dish with blueberry jerk chicken, saffron rice, green chile and pickled onion.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
The team from downtown Phoenix restaurant Latha, including founder and CEO Evelia Davis (center), showed off their restaurant's flavors at Devour.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
The tent from celebrated Sedona chef Lisa Dahl was a popular spot at Devour. The chef served a hearty sample with empanadas, pasta and maple mezcal coconut flan.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
Saturday's second culinary demonstration was hosted by chefs Brett Vibber (left) and Jaren Bates (right) of WILD Arizona Cuisine. The duo focuses on local sourcing and using foraged ingredients from Arizona's wilderness.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
Chef Jaren Bates of WILD Arizona Cuisine serves a sample of toasted goat milk bread topped with creamy foraged lobster mushrooms.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
The Devour Culinary Classic is spread throughout the Desert Botanical Garden, giving attendees a chance to enjoy the natural beauty of the space as they sample food and drinks.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
At Devour, certain sections featured food and drinks from specific areas of the state. Southern Arizona wineries and Tucson chefs served samples at the Binns Wildflower Pavilion.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
Los Milics Vineyards, a relative newcomer to the Arizona wine scene, served samples at Devour. Owner Pavle Milic (left) is also known for curating the outstanding Arizona wine selection at FnB in Scottsdale.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
Tempe's Arizona Distilling Co. served cocktails made with their locally produced spirits.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
Classic Tempe eatery Cafe Lalibela served samples from their Ethiopian restaurant's menu on small rounds of injera.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
The Big Marble Organics crew rolled up in style to serve their naturally flavored sodas at Devour.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
Wren House Brewing Co. showed a little New Times love as they poured samples of their award-winning beers for fans at Devour.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
The often tranquil Desert Botanical Gardens buzzed with life this weekend as Devour attendees ate, drank and were merry among the prickly pears.
Tirion Boan