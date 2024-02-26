 Top Phoenix chefs show their skills at Devour. Take a look at the photos | Phoenix New Times
Devour took over the Desert Botanical Garden. Take a look at the photos

Chefs brought their A-game to Devour this year. Here's a peek at the food and festivities.
February 26, 2024
The Devour Culinary Classic took over the Desert Botanical Gardens for a weekend packed with food and drinks. Sedona chef Lisa Dahl showed off her culinary prowess with empanadas, pasta and flan.
The Devour Culinary Classic took over the Desert Botanical Gardens for a weekend packed with food and drinks. Sedona chef Lisa Dahl showed off her culinary prowess with empanadas, pasta and flan. Tirion Boan
The Desert Botanical Garden was closed to the general plant-loving public this weekend for a special food-filled event. The always sold-out Devour Culinary Classic celebrated its 15th annual festival with a weekend packed with chefs, small plates and excited attendees.

Nearly two decades ago, the festival began as a way for local chefs to showcase and promote the budding metro Phoenix food scene. Over the years, Devour has grown into one of the most well-known and regarded food festivals in the state and beyond.

Throughout the two-day event, chefs create bites specifically for the festival or feature miniature versions of dishes served at their restaurants, and attendees from near and far are invited to sample.

This weekend, tents featured mostly metro Phoenix vendors, with a few special appearances from Southern Arizona winemakers, the Gastronomic Union of Tucson and famed Sedona chef Lisa Dahl. On Saturday, many of the tents were hosted by local resort restaurants as well. Throughout the event, select chefs and bartenders provided a window into their world with food and drinks demonstrations under blooming desert trees in the garden's quaint amphitheater.

Attendees mingled and tried bites of food and samples of wine and spirits all throughout the botanical gardens, with oversized artwork from Colombian sculptor Fernando Botero and towering saguaros and spring flowers as the backdrop. Here's a look at the festivities.
click to enlarge Tents and cacti at the Desert Botanical Garden.
Tents filled the Desert Botanical Garden as Devour attendees explored at ate their way around.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Smoking grill surrounded by waiting customers.
The team at Roka Akor drew a crowd waiting and watching as lamb chops sizzled on the grill.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Grilled lamb chop.
The freshly grilled lamb chops from Roka Akor got a spicy kick from a gochujang glaze.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Fernando Botero sculpture and colorfully dressed artists.
Living artists milled about the event which also displayed the garden's current exhibit of works from Colombian artist Fernando Botero.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Flowers and tacos on a table.
Downtown Phoenix restaurant Carcara's tent was one of the most brightly decorated of the event. Fresh flowers surrounded equally vibrant pork belly tacos.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Blueberry individual desserts.
Carcara also served Blueberry Lime Mezcal Verrines with a refreshing blueberry gelato center.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Man grills shrimp at a table.
At The Genuine tent, plump shrimp sizzled on a tabletop grill.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Shimp in a bamboo dish in front of menu sign.
The Genuine's grilled shrimp were served with a dollop of polenta, which the chefs explained was a riff on the classic Southern dish shrimp and grits.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Bartender displays bottles in front of a desert backdrop.
There were multiple culinary demonstrations throughout the weekend. Chandler's SanTan Spirits hosted the first demo, pouring samples of a new bottled espresso martini.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Aioli Burger menu and samples.
Aioli Burger served sliders topped with a spicy and sweet chutney and creamy whipped goat cheese.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Cooking tortillas at Poolboy.
Poolboy Taco showed off their tortillas, which are a combination of flour and corn. At Devour, the tortillas were cooked fresh.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Uchi tent at Devour.
Award-winning restaurant Uchi opened its first Arizona location in Scottsdale on Feb. 1. Attendees were excited to see the new spot at Devour just a few weeks later.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Sushi roll from Sandfish.
Fellow transplant and high-end sushi spot Sandfish served fresh rolls at Devour. The restaurant is located in Phoenix's Melrose District.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Four plates of chicken and rice on a tray.
Phoenix Culinary Collective, an event planning and catering company, served a unique dish with blueberry jerk chicken, saffron rice, green chile and pickled onion.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Latha owner smiles at her Devour tent.
The team from downtown Phoenix restaurant Latha, including founder and CEO Evelia Davis (center), showed off their restaurant's flavors at Devour.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
The tent from celebrated Sedona chef Lisa Dahl was a popular spot at Devour. The chef served a hearty sample with empanadas, pasta and maple mezcal coconut flan.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge WILD Arizona Cuisine chefs talk to a crowd.
Saturday's second culinary demonstration was hosted by chefs Brett Vibber (left) and Jaren Bates (right) of WILD Arizona Cuisine. The duo focuses on local sourcing and using foraged ingredients from Arizona's wilderness.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Jaren Bates serves samples.
Chef Jaren Bates of WILD Arizona Cuisine serves a sample of toasted goat milk bread topped with creamy foraged lobster mushrooms.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Giant cacti tower at the Desert Botanical Gardens.
The Devour Culinary Classic is spread throughout the Desert Botanical Garden, giving attendees a chance to enjoy the natural beauty of the space as they sample food and drinks.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge People stand at tables under a pavilion.
At Devour, certain sections featured food and drinks from specific areas of the state. Southern Arizona wineries and Tucson chefs served samples at the Binns Wildflower Pavilion.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Pavle Milic waves at his winery's table.
Los Milics Vineyards, a relative newcomer to the Arizona wine scene, served samples at Devour. Owner Pavle Milic (left) is also known for curating the outstanding Arizona wine selection at FnB in Scottsdale.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Arizona Distilling Co. table at Devour.
Tempe's Arizona Distilling Co. served cocktails made with their locally produced spirits.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Samples on a tablecloth from Cafe Lalibela.
Classic Tempe eatery Cafe Lalibela served samples from their Ethiopian restaurant's menu on small rounds of injera.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Big Marble stand with bottles.
The Big Marble Organics crew rolled up in style to serve their naturally flavored sodas at Devour.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Wren House tent.
Wren House Brewing Co. showed a little New Times love as they poured samples of their award-winning beers for fans at Devour.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge Cactus and people with plates.
The often tranquil Desert Botanical Gardens buzzed with life this weekend as Devour attendees ate, drank and were merry among the prickly pears.
Tirion Boan
