Food News: Devour Week Is Virtual, Wren House Is Upgrading, and Crescent Is Closing for Now

It's Friday, and we have four big bites of Phoenix food news for you (and one for your pets) to wrap up your week.

Devour Is Not Canceled, It's Just Happening at Home

For 2021, Devour Week will transition from a seven-day stretch to a weekend-long marathon of supporting Arizona restaurants. Devour Culinary Classic, the most anticipated food event in the Phoenix area, is not canceled. Local First Arizona will run the event from February 27 to 28 as Devour at Home. Arizona restaurants are offering prix-fixe menus for four for $200 (with participating restaurants receiving 100 percent of the proceeds). But you get a pair of Devour Culinary Classic signature wine glasses, access to chef bios, a commemorative thermal tote, and a 2021 Devour at Home placemat. Preorders start February 15 through the Devour website.

EXPAND Wren House is getting a new production facility in Prescott. Lauren Cusimano

Wren House Is Expanding Production With a Prescott Facility

First things first: The Wren House Brewing Company’s taproom is not leaving 24th Street, so don’t freak out. However, the Wren House Brewing Company team has purchased a new production facility in Prescott, inside which they’ll begin production in January. The larger facility will shoot production to up to 10,000 barrels a year, a sharp increase from the current annual 2,000 barrels. But they're not going all mass-market on us. “We’ll continue to put out lots of fun one-offs,” reads the announcement on social media. “Stouts, sours, IPAs, all kinds of good stuff as well as keeping our boutique barrel program chugging along.”

EXPAND These guys cost $35 but might save you $750. Arizona Craft Brewers Guild

Beer Drinkers Should Scoop a RECOUPON AZ Beers Booklet

Think you could put $750 in discounts from Arizona’s many breweries to good use? Especially if those coupons don’t expire till December 31, 2021? The Arizona Craft Brewers Guild has released the RECOUPON AZ Beers booklet, which offers free growler fills and six-packs and $1 pints. The $35 booklet has coupons to 57 different breweries statewide (think MotoSonora Brewing Co. to Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. to Pinetop Brewing Co. and more) and is on sale till January 31, 2021. Find one online at ChooseAZBrews.com or in-person at 35 breweries.

EXPAND And treats, too. Christian Houda

PHX Beer Co.’s Scottsdale Spot Is for Spot … Like, a Dog

The Scottsdale location of PHX Beer Co. has somehow gotten more dog-friendly. In addition to the complimentary bowl of water and dog-friendly patio against Marguerite Lake, the brewery has now dedicated a small portion of its menu to your pet. There’s an eight-ounce, grass-fed burger ($8) and a grilled chicken breast ($5). There are also three-ounce PB Brew Bones sold as sold individually or in packs of 18. Bones are also sold at the downtown Phoenix location of PHX Beer Co. and the pet bakery Smelly Dog. Some proceeds go toward Arizona Small Dog Rescue.

EXPAND Crescent Ballroom is closing again, but the food may be back by January 2. Crescent Ballroom

Crescent Ballroom is Closing Till January 2

Crescent Ballroom, the downtown music venue home to the Cocina 10 restaurant (and a couple of onsite bars and killer patio seats) is closing again. "We have decided to close starting this weekend for the holidays," the announcement posted to social media reads. "Cases are on the rise and it feels like a good time to take a break." The team projects the food side will reopen on January 2 for “picnic style” meals available for takeout and delivery only.

