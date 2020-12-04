Ducey Funds Outdoor Dining, Mariah Carey Has Cookies, and More Phoenix Food News

Restaurants may be getting up to $10,000 each for outdoor dining accessories under the Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program.

It's Friday, and we have three big (okay, two big and one silly) pieces of Pheonix food news to wrap up your week.

Ducey Ponies Up For More Outdoor Dining

Governor Doug Ducey announced this week the state will help restaurants offer more (and more comfortable) outdoor seating. Executive Order 2020-60 is designed to ease regulations on outdoor dining to encourage eateries to expand (or possibly add) outside options as part of the Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program. As New Times reported Wednesday evening, the order allows, “restaurants to expand across sidewalks and other public right-of-ways," all while "partnering with the Arizona Restaurant Association to provide $1 million for heaters and other items to help seat people outdoors.” Funding for those items (like outdoor furniture, barriers, patio covers, etc.) may go as high as $10,000 per restaurant.

The Arizona Humane Society will get a dollar for every six-pack sold. Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Holmberg Bound 2020 Is Now Available

Fans of 98KUPD Arizona's Real Rock might also be fans of Holmberg's Morning Sickness, while fans of Arizona craft beer might also dig Four Peaks. Well, the two have come together again for the 2020 edition of Holmberg Bound, and this year, it’s available in bottles for the first time. The collaborative brew — a big, red IPA, of course — between the brewing company and the local radio personality was released on Wednesday, December 2. Six-packs can be at Four Peaks 8th Street, while pints will be poured at 8th Street and participating Hooters. As always, $1 from every six-pack and draft pint sold go toward the Arizona Humane Society.

EXPAND “Yay, cookies! We love ‘em….love ‘em during the holidays…..love ‘em all year round!!” — Mariah Carey Mariah's Cookies

Mariah Carey Launches Cooke Delivery Service in Phoenix



It’s no fantasy — Mariah Carey is making cookies (or something like that). As if Carey isn’t synonymous with the holiday season enough (how many times have you heard “All I Want for Christmas Is You” since August?), the pop star has started Mariah's Cookies, a delivery cookie venture servicing more than 30 cities — including Phoenix. Packaged include the Chocolatey Treats Box, the Gingerbread Box, and Mimi’s Mix Box. Mimi herself had just one thing to say (in a press release) about this new undertaking — “Yay, cookies! We love ‘em….love ‘em during the holidays…..love ‘em all year round!!” You can start ordering Mariah's Cookies starting today (National Cookie Day) through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats, Seamless, and more.

