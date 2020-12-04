Ducey Funds Outdoor Dining, Mariah Carey Has Cookies, and More Phoenix Food News

It's Friday, and we have three big (okay, two big and one silly) pieces of Pheonix food news to wrap up your week.
Ducey Ponies Up For More Outdoor Dining
Governor Doug Ducey announced this week the state will help restaurants offer more (and more comfortable) outdoor seating. Executive Order 2020-60 is designed to ease regulations on outdoor dining to encourage eateries to expand (or possibly add) outside options as part of the Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program. As New Times reported Wednesday evening, the order allows, “restaurants to expand across sidewalks and other public right-of-ways," all while "partnering with the Arizona Restaurant Association to provide $1 million for heaters and other items to help seat people outdoors.” Funding for those items (like outdoor furniture, barriers, patio covers, etc.) may go as high as $10,000 per restaurant.
Holmberg Bound 2020 Is Now Available
Fans of 98KUPD Arizona's Real Rock might also be fans of Holmberg's Morning Sickness, while fans of Arizona craft beer might also dig Four Peaks. Well, the two have come together again for the 2020 edition of Holmberg Bound, and this year, it’s available in bottles for the first time. The collaborative brew — a big, red IPA, of course — between the brewing company and the local radio personality was released on Wednesday, December 2. Six-packs can be at Four Peaks 8th Street, while pints will be poured at 8th Street and participating Hooters. As always, $1 from every six-pack and draft pint sold go toward the Arizona Humane Society.
- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
Mariah Carey Launches Cooke Delivery Service in Phoenix
It’s no fantasy — Mariah Carey is making cookies (or something like that). As if Carey isn’t synonymous with the holiday season enough (how many times have you heard “All I Want for Christmas Is You” since August?), the pop star has started Mariah's Cookies, a delivery cookie venture servicing more than 30 cities — including Phoenix. Packaged include the Chocolatey Treats Box, the Gingerbread Box, and Mimi’s Mix Box. Mimi herself had just one thing to say (in a press release) about this new undertaking — “Yay, cookies! We love ‘em….love ‘em during the holidays…..love ‘em all year round!!” You can start ordering Mariah's Cookies starting today (National Cookie Day) through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats, Seamless, and more.
See what Valley restaurants are offering takeout, delivery, and dine-in services with our Phoenix Restaurant Directory.
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.