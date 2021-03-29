Where to Eat (and Drink) on Easter Sunday in Metro Phoenix

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Easter is on the horizon. For the occasion, diners can brunch indoors or take full meals to-go. Some spots are also offering Easter egg hunts and live music. Check out these 12 food and drink deals across metro Phoenix for Easter Sunday.

SanTan Brewing Company Multiple Locations



For Easter brunch, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Sunday, April 4, SanTan Brewing Company is offering a buffet. Big highlight: There will be a carving station with smoked chipotle prime rib and glazed ham. Breakfast items include French toast, scrambled eggs, hash browns, and more. Lunch items range from carnitas to mac and cheese, chipotle bacon green bean casserole, glazed carrots, Spanish rice, and Mexican corn. Cost is $25 per person.

The Farm at South Mountain 6106 South 32nd Street



Enjoy a picnic at The Farm on Sunday, April 4. Picnic boxes serve two or four people. The basket includes a cheese board, a build-your-own avocado toast kit, carrot hummus with veggies, artisan sandwiches, salad, and a carrot cupcake, and a strawberry shortcake. The cost is $100 for two people and $180 for four people. You can add a champagne bottle for $25.

There are plenty of Easter deals for food and drink in the Valley. The Farish House

The Farish House 816 North Third Street



Pre-order Easter brunch from The Farish House. Choose from quiche Lorraine, quiche Florentine, or bacon and potato quiche for $25. Sides include Brussels sprouts, seasoned potatoes, and Waldorf salad. A basket of assorted scones can also be purchased for $12. Order by Thursday, April 1, for pick up on Saturday, April 3. Call 602-281-6659 to order.

Chompie's Multiple Locations



Whether it's Easter brunch or dinner, Chompie's has you covered. The brunch package serves four and includes scrambled eggs, bacon slices, ham steak slices, home fries, fruit salad, muffin loaf, and bagels and cream cheese. Brunch packages are $59.99. Dinner packages serve four to six and offer corned beef, pastrami, potato pancakes, coleslaw, challah rolls, rye bread slices, pickle spears, and a deluxe cookie box. Cost is $79.99.

EXPAND Enjoy the view while eating Easter brunch at Elements. Elements at Sanctuary

Elements 5700 East McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley



Executive Chef Beau MacMillan from Elements presents a three-course prix fixe Easter brunch. The meal includes asparagus soup, roasted tomato, and candied fennel tart, poached halibut, and pork cutlet. Also, brioche French toast and scrambled eggs, house-cured salmon, and a variety of desserts are part of the menu. Cost is $115 per person and $35 for children 12 and under. Call 855-245-2051.

Hearth ’61 5445 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley



Hearth ’61 has dine-in and to-go options for Easter. From 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, April 4, a brunch will be served with crab Benedict for $24, braised short rib hash with bacon onion jam for $19, and coconut cream pie for $10. To-go meals include beef short rib with chorizo cornbread stuffing and mashed potatoes. Coconut cream pie is available for $31 and chocolate pie for $40. All to-orders must be placed online. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on April 1, and be picked up curbside on Easter between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Easter brunch at the Palo Verde restaurant costs $85 per person. Palo Verde Restaurant

Palo Verde Restaurant 34631 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree



From 10 a.m to 4 p.m on Sunday, April 4, guests at the Palo Verde Restaurant can enjoy Easter brunch. Highlights include poached jumbo shrimp, shucked oysters, Caesar salad, scallops, grilled lamb, prime rib, mustard glazed salmon, and sweet potatoes. Cost is $85 per person. Reservations can be made at 480-595-4668.

Phoenix City Grille 5816 North16th Street



For Easter dining, Phoenix City Grille Phoenix City Grille is offering the Argentine New York strip steak with teary beans and corn pudding for $37 or the Chula Seafood pan-seared Alaskan Halibut served with a salad highlighting citrus wheels, local beets, manchego, and candied almonds for $34. The restaurant is also offering its regular menu. Reservations can be made by calling 602-266-3001.

EXPAND Enjoy a three-course brunch at T.Cooks and participate in an egg hunt. T. Cook's

T.Cook's 5200 East Camelback Road



Executive Chef Lee Hillson is planning a three-course brunch at T. Cook's for Easter. Highlights include poached shrimp and snow crab claw, turkey Benedict, fried chicken and waffles, rack of lamb, and grilled beef tenderloin. A kid's menu is available upon request. Bonus: There will also be live music and an Easter egg hunt. Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 4. Cost is $70 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 602-283-1234.

Urban Margarita 6685 West Beardsley Road, Glendale



From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 4, Urban Margarita is celebrating Easter with some major brunch specials. Choose from hatch green chile cornbread with honey butter for $10, a crab and lobster Benedict for $18, and cinnamon swirl frosted flake toast for $15. Guests can also complement their meals with $5 mimosas all day long.

EXPAND Enjoy Easter at the Ho. Hotel Valley Ho

ZuZu 6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale



ZuZu is celebrating Easter with dine-in and to-go options. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 4, patrons can enjoy a chef-attended buffet with cinnamon French vanilla toast, pastries, and lobster Benedict. Cost is $45 per person or $25 for children 12 and under. For to-go orders, take-and-make meals come with prime rib or spiral-cut ham, choice of red or white wine, and sides. Cost is $109 for eight people. Place your order by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, for pickup on Saturday, April 3, between noon and 6 p.m., or Sunday, April 4, between 8 a.m. and noon. To make reservations for dine-in are and to-go orders, call 480-421-7997.

Trapp Haus BBQ 511 East Roosevelt Street



Orders are now being taken for pick-up of slow-smoked Easter hams this Sunday, April 4, at Trapp Haus BBQ. Choose from a country-smoked ham or a deep-fried version covered in bacon Cost is $85 each for a 12-pound ham. Pre-orders and pick-up times can be arranged by calling 602-466-5462.