'Drink Pink' At Valley Restaurants For Cancer Research and Awareness This October

Tucson sandwich chain eegee's has created a pink lemonade flavor of its famous frozen drinks. The flavor is available at stores around the state and raises money for the University of Arizona Cancer Center.
The eegee's fundraiser focuses specifically on breast cancer awareness, as the UA Cancer Center is a leader in the research, prevention, and treatment of breast and ovarian cancers.
In 2021, the eegee's "Drink Pink" fundraiser raised over $6,000 for the center. Proceeds from every pink lemon Eegee purchased in October will be donated to benefit breast cancer research.
Specifically in the Valley, another local chain is also raising money this October. Tryst Cafe, a health-focused restaurant that has locations in north Phoenix and Chandler, is running a "Pink Drink for a Cause" campaign throughout the month, donating proceeds from the sales of select pink-colored cocktails.
Some cocktail options available with the fundraiser include a Strawberry Daiquiri, Raspberry Gimlet, Pomegranate Mojito, and Prickly Pear Margarita.
