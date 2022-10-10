Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Cocktails

'Drink Pink' At Valley Restaurants For Cancer Research and Awareness This October

October 10, 2022 6:45AM

The special pink lemonade flavor is available at eegee's locations around Arizona.
The special pink lemonade flavor is available at eegee's locations around Arizona. eegee's
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Valley restaurants are getting creative with drinks and cocktails to raise money.

Tucson sandwich chain eegee's has created a pink lemonade flavor of its famous frozen drinks. The flavor is available at stores around the state and raises money for the University of Arizona Cancer Center.

The eegee's fundraiser focuses specifically on breast cancer awareness, as the UA Cancer Center is a leader in the research, prevention, and treatment of breast and ovarian cancers.

In 2021, the eegee's "Drink Pink" fundraiser raised over $6,000 for the center. Proceeds from every pink lemon Eegee purchased in October will be donated to benefit breast cancer research.

Specifically in the Valley, another local chain is also raising money this October. Tryst Cafe, a health-focused restaurant that has locations in north Phoenix and Chandler, is running a "Pink Drink for a Cause" campaign throughout the month, donating proceeds from the sales of select pink-colored cocktails.

Some cocktail options available with the fundraiser include a Strawberry Daiquiri, Raspberry Gimlet, Pomegranate Mojito, and Prickly Pear Margarita.

click to enlarge
The pink lemonade drink is available at eegee's this October.
eegee's
Proceeds from the cocktails will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to support the treatment and research of pediatric cancers.

Tryst Cafe

21050 North Tatum Boulevard, #108 and 4205 South Gilbert Road, Chandler
480-585-7978 and 480-656-1011
trystcafe.com


eegee's

Multiple locations
eegees.com
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tirion Morris is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected]
Contact: Tirion Morris

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 10.6.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation