The team behind The Brickyard debuts a new Chandler restaurant

Downtown Chandler is getting two new spots to eat and drink, courtesy of the team behind the popular cocktail bar with leveled-up bar food, The Brickyard Downtown, and cozy cottage eatery Hidden House.
Elliott’s Steakhouse officially opens next door to The Brickyard on Friday.
“We’ve always had a passion for high-quality food, drinks and service," says Director of Operations Michael Regan. "The pinnacle of all those things usually exists at a place like a steakhouse.”
The restaurant is named for Elliott Hall, who with his wife Jackie, partnered with Gavin Jacobs to open The Brickyard and Hidden House. Hall died in May 2022.
“It came to us that was the best thing to call the place. To pay homage to him and his legacy, and what he’s done for this community and for us as a company as well,” Regan says.
Elliott’s brings new life to former movie theaterThe building that houses the steakhouse was built in 1912 and originally operated as a grocery store. It was then converted into a movie theater – most notably, it was the Rowena Theatre for more than 30 years, when film evolved from silents to talkies, black-and-white to color films.
“It’s one of the coolest buildings in Chandler,” Regan says. “When it became available, it was too hard to say no to the opportunity to bring one of our dreams to life.”
The space’s brick walls have been restored and are a feature, framed by backlit, arched selves for bottles that stand behind an expansive, 47-foot-long bar.
Menu pays homage to classicsElliott’s leans into classic and decadent steakhouse fare. Appetizers include beef tartare with sous vide egg yolk, lobster medallions wrapped in prosciutto and Oysters Rockefeller. The culinary team, led by chefs Nick Gibbs and Brent Tratten, favor the historic preparation of the oysters, using parsley instead of spinach.
“We try to really hone in on what brought around these original types of experiences and do what we can to pay homage to them,” Regan says.
Elliott’s will also feature a raw bar that includes shrimp cocktail, sashimi and caviar, as well as seafood towers. Caesar and wedge salads and soups such as French onion and lobster bisque round out the starters.
For the main event, a rack of lamb, venison tenderloin and a 14-ounce pork chop join an array of steak options; among them are filet mignon, Japanese A5 Waygu filet and a 32-ounce dry-aged tomahawk ribeye. Elliott's gets its steaks from purveyor Meats by Linz.
The meats come with add-ons such as scallops and lobster tail and can be sauced with options such as bone marrow butter, peppercorn brandy and cabernet steak sauce. Seafood, poultry and pasta selections provide less carnivorous entree choices, such as crispy salmon served with romanesco, pomegranates, forbidden rice, coconut and a beurre blanc sauce flavored with umeboshi, a Japanese pickled plum. Among shareable sides are potato au gratin, fries, truffle mac and cheese and maple-glazed pork lardons.
For dessert, choose from playful options. There's a banana split featuring banana mousse, graham crackers, caramel, chocolate ganache, macerated berries and sprinkles, or the Movie Ticket, which nods to the treats at a theater snack bar, featuring popcorn, marshmallow, caramel, chocolate, gold glitter, pizzelle and salted butter powder.
“We’re just trying to pay homage to what you get when you go to a movie and putting our own little spin on it,” Regan says.
For drinks options, Elliott’s unsurprisingly leans into the team’s cocktail prowess. The bar program is led by Regan and Beverage Director Michael Testa. With the menu, Regan says they set out to strike a balance between the Brickyard, which is more adventurous, and Hidden House, which is more driven by classic cocktails.
Options at Elliott's include eight signature cocktails, three barrel-aged takes on an old fashioned and a dozen options that Regan calls “Chandler’s favorite classics,” because they’re the most popular at The Brickyard and Hidden House.
For the signature drinks, “we try to take a lot of culinary and mixology techniques and influences,” Regan says.
The names also nod to the building’s cinematic history. The Cinimarg plays off a classic margarita, featuring reposado tequila, lime, cinnamon, Xila agave liqueur and mulled wine. And, every steakhouse needs a martini on its menu. Elliott’s version uses extra virgin olive oil-washed gin, dry vermouth and orange bitters. The steakhouse also boasts 130 wines from around the world.
Maple House to open later this summerThe owners will open a fourth concept, Maple House, later this summer across the alley from Hidden House. Echoing its neighbor, Maple House is a homey, farmhouse-esque space, which will serve coffee, beer, wine and low- and no-alcohol cocktails.
“It’s going to be a little bit of coffee shop meets beer and wine bar,” Regan says.
He describes the atmosphere as similar to an Italian cafe, with espresso drinks to match, merged with a casual bar. Maple House will have some small bites, such as meat and cheese plates. The space is designed to be a great place to start one's day, to kick off an evening or both, Regan says.
With each new concept, he adds, “we tried to create something special but also something individual.”
Elliott’s SteakhouseOpens Friday
81 W. Boston St., Chandler
480-474-4155