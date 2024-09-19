 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week returns to Phoenix. Try these 6 menus | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Savor these 6 menus during Arizona Restaurant Week

The fall event begins on Friday and runs for 10 days. Here are six special menus we can't wait to try.
September 19, 2024
Fabio on Fire's restaurant week menus include pasta options. The West Valley eatery is one of over 230 restaurants participating in the biannual event.
Fabio on Fire's restaurant week menus include pasta options. The West Valley eatery is one of over 230 restaurants participating in the biannual event. Dominic Armato
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The fall edition of the Arizona Restaurant Association’s biannual event begins on Friday and continues through Sept. 29.

During the 10 days of Arizona Restaurant Week, diners can sample prix fixe menus from more than 230 restaurants around the Valley and beyond. Through these special menus, chefs showcase their flagship dishes or highlight the season, often at a discount for diners. Meals vary in price from $33, $44 or $55 per person, or, in some cases, per couple. Drink pairings may be available, too, for an additional charge.

“Season after season, we look forward to presenting this event with more restaurants, more deals and more fantastic ways to enjoy top-notch dining experiences,” Arizona Restaurant Association President and CEO Steve Chucri said in a press release.

With restaurants from every corner of the Valley participating, boasting a spectrum of cuisines and price points, there’s something for just about every palate and wallet. Here are six menus we can’t wait to taste.

Cafe Lalibela

849 W. University Drive, Tempe
Cafe Lalibela has been a Tempe staple serving Ethiopian cuisine for nearly 20 years. Start off your three-course meal with Shorba, the cafe’s signature lentil soup. Or, try the beet and potato salad or an injera roll – collard greens and homemade cheese rolled in injera, a crepe-like sourdough bread made from teff. Couples will share their second course, a vegetarian or meat-and-veg platter. The vegetarian platter includes green beans with carrots, collard greens, yellow split peas, a spicy potato stew and more, with injera. The meat-and-vegetable platter includes a spicy beef stew, mild lamb stew, red lentils, green beans and more. Dessert options include tiramisu, chocolate mousse cake or tres leches cake.

Menu: $55 per couple. Add a bottle of wine for $15.
click to enlarge
Try the hot chicken and beignets with bourbon pecan glaze at Copper & Sage in Phoenix.
Asonta Benetti

Copper & Sage

322 E. Camelback Road
Copper & Sage, the uptown Phoenix gastropub with Southern influence, is a new addition to this fall’s restaurant week. The meal begins with the choice of fried green tomato, shishito hush puppy or a bacon deviled egg with jalapeno jam. Entree options include jambalaya with confit duck leg, Cajun lobster mac and cheese, parmesan fried catfish or the restaurant’s hot chicken and beignets. The sweet and savory combo includes fried chicken served on Texas toast with pickles and spicy slaw along with Bourbon, peach and pecan-glazed beignets. Save room for dessert — a banana fritter with rum caramel and walnuts or a campfire brownie with marshmallows, graham crackers and vanilla ice cream. Copper & Sage is one of several restaurants partnering with Tito’s Handmade Vodka on featured cocktails, including a martini, mule or mojito.

Menu: $44 per person. Featured cocktails for $9.

Fabio on Fire

8275 W. Lake Pleasant Parkway, #101, Peoria
Fabio on Fire is helmed by Fabio Ceschetti, a chef born and raised in Italy who brings his family recipes to his West Valley trattoria. The restaurant is offering not one but two restaurant week menus are two different price points of $44 or $55 per person. Between the two menus, there are overlapping of appetizer options, including porchetta with hummus and focaccia, fried short rib ravioli or roasted shrimp with an arugula salad. The $55 menu includes pan-seared scallops with cannellini bean hummus and crispy pancetta as another starter option. Entree selections from the $44 menu are pasta or the Bianca Parma pizza, a white pizza with buffalo mozzarella, parma ham, arugula, parmesan cheese and olive oil. Mains on the $55 menu include halibut or pasta, including house-made gnocchi with prawns and fried zucchini. All restaurant week diners can choose a scoop of gelato for dessert.

Menus: $44 or $55 per person.
click to enlarge
Pa'La's Japanese sweet potatoes, topped with a dollop of housemade Aleppo chile crisp, are part of the downtown Phoenix spot's Arizona Restaurant Week menu.
Dominic Armato

Pa’La Downtown

132 E. Washington St.
Splurge on a budget at Pa’La’s luxe downtown eatery. The wood-fired restaurant draws on global culinary influences. For the first course, diners can choose from a farm salad with green goddess dressing, wild shrimp or smoked burrata with prosciutto, arugula and a honey-curry vinaigrette. Main dishes include fresh orecchiette, an Argentine skirt steak or Iberico sticky pork ribs with Korean spices and lime. Mains come with Japanese sweet potatoes. For the dessert course, choose from a Basque-style cheesecake or Milk and Honey, a caramelized honey flan with burnt honey ice cream.

Menu: $55 per person.

Santo Arcadia

4418 E. Osborn Road
At Santo Arcadia, diners can try modern Mexican cuisine from the culinary powerhouse trio of Roberto Centeno, Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin. Among appetizer selections are a Caesar chop salad or the birria dumplings. Second-course selections include a fried shrimp taco, grilled chicken or a flat iron steak, which is served with beans, papas al disco, salsa and flour tortillas. End your meal on a sweet note with arroz con leche or Santo’s seasonal ice cream options.

Menu: $55 per person.
click to enlarge
While the restaurant week menus at Shimogamo's two locations vary, both give diners a taste of the sushi chefs' skills.
Tirion Boan

Shimogamo

2051 W. Warner Road, Chandler
2320 S. SanTan Village Pkwy., #104, Gilbert
The East Valley’s hottest sushi restaurant is another newcomer to this fall’s restaurant week. Although people flock to Shimogamo’s Chandler and Gilbert locations for stellar sushi, the restaurant serves a broad range of Japanese cuisine that’s on display for this prix fixe menu, which varies slightly by location. The Chandler menu starts with a salmon coronet, a sesame cone that holds salmon tartare, caviar and egg. A course of assorted nigiri follows. Next, select a main of seared scallops, strip steak or red wine and soy-glazed pork spareribs. The meal ends with a matcha tiramisu. Meanwhile, in Gilbert, begin with a hamachi crudo with citrus soy and serrano, followed by a course of assorted nigiri. Entree selections here also include spareribs, a smoked skirt steak or miso black cod. Dinner in Gilbert is capped off with a miso pudding.

Chandler or Gilbert Menu: $55 per person.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
Contact: Sara Crocker
Review: We tried the best sandwich in Arizona. Is it worth the hype?

Restaurant Reviews

Review: We tried the best sandwich in Arizona. Is it worth the hype?

By Tirion Boan
The 10 best bars to grab a drink in Scottsdale

Scottsdale

The 10 best bars to grab a drink in Scottsdale

By Phoenix New Times Writers
The Larder & The Delta returns with a new home and menu

Food & Drink News

The Larder & The Delta returns with a new home and menu

By Sara Crocker
Headed north to wine country? Here's where to sip, eat and stay

Wine

Headed north to wine country? Here's where to sip, eat and stay

By Georgann Yara
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation