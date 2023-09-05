Looking for jobs in Phoenix? Fall fair seeks to hire over 300 hospitality workers

M Culinary Concepts Interactive Hiring Fair

Sept. 6, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Warehouse

215 E. Grant St.

Cooler temperatures are on their way meaning the Valley will soon welcome snowbirds, tourists and locals who want to enjoy the outdoors. Along with fall, event season is arriving fast and the hospitality industry, including hotels and restaurants, needs staff.On Wednesday, job seekers can find several available positions all in one place at an interactive hiring fair hosted by event caterer and hospitality company M Culinary Concepts. The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warehouse event space in downtown Phoenix. Along with job opportunities, there will be live tastings, cooking demonstrations and giveaways.M Culinary Concepts is looking to fill 300 plus full-time, part-time and seasonal roles to support the Valley's busy event season. Available positions include all seasonal support such as front and back of the house, commissary cooks, prep cooks, delivery drivers, procurement team members and other positions.According to hiring and training manager ToniAnn Petrella-Diaz, applicants will have a chance to meet with the leadership teams for various rolesand potentially get offered a job on the spot."We want applicants to get a feel of what is like working for M Culinary Concepts and help them learn what it is like to be a part of the team," Petrella-Diaz says.BrandiJo Guzman, head of human resources, adds that witnessing the live demonstrations and tastings will allow "individuals to decide what positions are the best for their strengths."In cases where an applicant may not be suited for one position, it will beeasy to interview or check out the other available jobs, according to Petrella-Diaz.Due to the number of different positions and staff needed for a range of upcoming events, the likelihood of an interested applicant finding an opportunity is high."We will need assistance with WM Phoenix Open, Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships, Innings Fest, charity galas, and of course, the wedding season in the area," Petrella-Diaz says.Jobs are also available for those who can't make it to the fair on Wednesday. Interested applicants can apply at