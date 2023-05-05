A six-pack of Phoenix craft breweries serving Mexican lagers

click to enlarge El Capitan, Flying Basset Brewing's Mexican-style lager, has received several awards, including a gold medal from the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild for lagers. Joshua Archuleta El Capitan Flying Basset Brewing

Mexican Amber Lager Pedal Haus Brewery

Rio Salado is a Mexican-style lager brewed by Huss Brewing Co., that pays homage to the former Rio Salado Brewing Co.

SanTan Brewing Co. has introduced a new seasonal strong lager inspired by surf trips to the Baja Peninsula. BajaJack Salted Lime Lager

This Cinco de Mayo, skip cheap margaritas in favor of a Mexican-style lager crafted by one of the Valley's excellent local breweries. Some mirror the historic style influenced by German brewers, while others are influenced by the feeling of a trip to Baja. Here are six locally made lagers to try.This Mexican-style lager took home the gold medal for Best Lager in the Arizona Craft Beer Awards, a competition hosted by the Arizona Craft Brewer’s Guild last fall. The judges liked the cerveza so much, they also awarded it a bronze medal for Best in Show, recognizing it among all of the different styles submitted in the competition.The lager is brewed with flaked corn to give it a tortilla flavor, light body, and a crisp finish, according to head brewer Joshua “Archy” Archuleta.Drinkers who prefer Victoria or Modelo Negra will find a crafty kinship with Pedal Haus Brewing’s Vienna-style lager. The amber beer gets its color from Vienna malt and offers notes of caramel while remaining light and crisp. It's made in homage to Victoria, which was first brewed in 1865 and is said to be Mexico’s first lager-style beer.There’s a story behind every beer, and this one pays homage to Tempe’s shuttered Rio Salado Brewing Co., which was located where Huss now resides.The Mexican-style lager, which is akin to a Modelo Especial, uses Vienna malt and flaked corn. It's a nod to Rio Salado and Huss' German-brewing style and the German influences on Mexican beers.SanTan’s “surfveza” leans into the beach vibes that many associate with this style of beer, thanks to Corona, Pacifico, and others.“We don’t have an ocean," says Alejandro Fontes, head of sales for SanTan, "so let’s give them a beer that transports them to Baja, Mexico."