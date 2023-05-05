A six-pack of Phoenix craft breweries serving Mexican lagers

This Cinco de Mayo, skip cheap margaritas in favor of a Mexican-style lager crafted by one of the Valley's excellent local breweries. Some mirror the historic style influenced by German brewers, while others are influenced by the feeling of a trip to Baja. Here are six locally made lagers to try.
720 West Ray Road, Gilbert This Mexican-style lager took home the gold medal for Best Lager in the Arizona Craft Beer Awards, a competition hosted by the Arizona Craft Brewer’s Guild last fall. The judges liked the cerveza so much, they also awarded it a bronze medal for Best in Show, recognizing it among all of the different styles submitted in the competition.
The lager is brewed with flaked corn to give it a tortilla flavor, light body, and a crisp finish, according to head brewer Joshua “Archy” Archuleta.
Multiple locations Drinkers who prefer Victoria or Modelo Negra will find a crafty kinship with Pedal Haus Brewing’s Vienna-style lager. The amber beer gets its color from Vienna malt and offers notes of caramel while remaining light and crisp. It's made in homage to Victoria, which was first brewed in 1865 and is said to be Mexico’s first lager-style beer.
Multiple locations There’s a story behind every beer, and this one pays homage to Tempe’s shuttered Rio Salado Brewing Co., which was located where Huss now resides.
The Mexican-style lager, which is akin to a Modelo Especial, uses Vienna malt and flaked corn. It's a nod to Rio Salado and Huss' German-brewing style and the German influences on Mexican beers.
Multiple locations SanTan’s “surfveza” leans into the beach vibes that many associate with this style of beer, thanks to Corona, Pacifico, and others.
“We don’t have an ocean," says Alejandro Fontes, head of sales for SanTan, "so let’s give them a beer that transports them to Baja, Mexico."
El CapitanFlying Basset Brewing
720 West Ray Road, Gilbert This Mexican-style lager took home the gold medal for Best Lager in the Arizona Craft Beer Awards, a competition hosted by the Arizona Craft Brewer’s Guild last fall. The judges liked the cerveza so much, they also awarded it a bronze medal for Best in Show, recognizing it among all of the different styles submitted in the competition.
The lager is brewed with flaked corn to give it a tortilla flavor, light body, and a crisp finish, according to head brewer Joshua “Archy” Archuleta.
Mexican Amber LagerPedal Haus Brewery
Multiple locations Drinkers who prefer Victoria or Modelo Negra will find a crafty kinship with Pedal Haus Brewing’s Vienna-style lager. The amber beer gets its color from Vienna malt and offers notes of caramel while remaining light and crisp. It's made in homage to Victoria, which was first brewed in 1865 and is said to be Mexico’s first lager-style beer.
Rio Salado Mexican LagerHuss Brewing Co.
Multiple locations There’s a story behind every beer, and this one pays homage to Tempe’s shuttered Rio Salado Brewing Co., which was located where Huss now resides.
The Mexican-style lager, which is akin to a Modelo Especial, uses Vienna malt and flaked corn. It's a nod to Rio Salado and Huss' German-brewing style and the German influences on Mexican beers.
BajaJack Salted Lime LagerSanTan Brewing Co.
Multiple locations SanTan’s “surfveza” leans into the beach vibes that many associate with this style of beer, thanks to Corona, Pacifico, and others.
“We don’t have an ocean," says Alejandro Fontes, head of sales for SanTan, "so let’s give them a beer that transports them to Baja, Mexico."
Joining SanTan’s JuicyJack family, the seasonal is a stronger beer – clocking in at 6.5 percent ABV – and is flavored with lime juice for an acidic bite.
Tio Oso’s Mexican LagerUncle Bear’s Brewery
Multiple locations Tio Oso’s is made with pilsner and Munich malts, flaked corn, and Saaz hops which create a crisp taste and sweet tortilla flavor reminiscent of traditional Mexican lagers. It is also Uncle Bear's best-selling beer.
The lager gets kicked up a notch in a special version that uses New Mexican Hatch chiles. After adding the roasted chiles, which infuse a vegetal bite without any heat, head brewer Drew Ortega tests each batch from the Gilbert brewhouse until it’s to his taste.
La Clara Pale Mexican LagerWren House Brewing Co.
2125 North 24th Street Wren House may be best known for its IPAs like Spellbinder, an award-winning, juicy New England IPA with an eye-catching and eye-crossing label. But the brewery's lager game has been consistently strong, from the popular American-style Valley Beer to its Czech lager Prašná Brána. For La Clara, the brewery’s take on a pale Mexican lager, brewers use noble hops early in the process, along with pilsner and Vienna malts and flaked corn.