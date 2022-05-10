Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Coffee

Flagstaff Staple Firecreek Coffee Co. Plans to Bring Specialty Coffee to Phoenix This Summer

May 10, 2022 10:03AM

Firecreek Coffee Co. is set to open in Phoenix this summer.
Firecreek Coffee Co. is set to open in Phoenix this summer. Courtesy of Firecreek Coffee Co.
On any trip to Flagstaff, a stop at Firecreek Coffee Co. is a must. In the winter, the coffee shop's marshmallow-topped treats fortify sippers against the cold. For leaf-peepers in the Fall, pumpkin lattes made with homemade syrups complete the autumn vibe. In the summer, fruit-flavored iced teas refresh customers after a hike.

But soon, Phoenix weekend warriors won't have to wait to get their Firecreek fix. The team behind the specialty coffee shop and roastery is opening a large location at 1618 East McDowell Road.

click to enlarge The exterior of the new Firecreek Coffee Co. in Phoenix. - COURTESY OF FIRECREEK COFFEE CO.
The exterior of the new Firecreek Coffee Co. in Phoenix.
Courtesy of Firecreek Coffee Co.
Firecreek's founder, Mike Funk, is no stranger to the area. After starting his coffee career in Seattle, he moved to Phoenix and opened Cafe Tech at Fifth Street and McDowell Road in the mid-1990s. By 2008, he relocated to Flagstaff and opened the flagship location of Firecreek.

The coffee shop supplies AJ's Fine Foods and Whole Foods with specialty beans and grounds. Over the years it also opened locations in Cottonwood, Sedona, and in 2021, inside an office space near Arcadia.

But with the upcoming McDowell Road spot, Firecreek is moving into Phoenix in a big way. The new coffee shop will include an arts venue, roastery, cafe, bar, kitchen, and training facility that hosts classes for baristas.

“We are so fortunate to have a great crew in Flagstaff that supplies local coffee houses and groceries in Northern Arizona,” Funk said in a press release, explaining that he intends to build that concept out in Phoenix as well.

Firecreek Coffee Co. is working on opening a large space on McDowell Road in Phoenix. - COURTESY OF FIRECREEK COFFEE CO.
Firecreek Coffee Co. is working on opening a large space on McDowell Road in Phoenix.
Courtesy of Firecreek Coffee Co.
“We are growing by becoming even more local. Keeping our coffee as close to the source as possible is crucial for us to produce and serve the freshest, best tasting small batch hand-roasted coffee for our patrons and clients,” Funk said.

The new coffee shop is scheduled to open late this summer, just in time to get a little taste of Flagstaff without the weekend traffic.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 5.5.22

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation