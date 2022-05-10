Flagstaff Staple Firecreek Coffee Co. Plans to Bring Specialty Coffee to Phoenix This Summer

The exterior of the new Firecreek Coffee Co. in Phoenix.

Firecreek Coffee Co. is working on opening a large space on McDowell Road in Phoenix. Courtesy of Firecreek Coffee Co.

“We are growing by becoming even more local. Keeping our coffee as close to the source as possible is crucial for us to produce and serve the freshest, best tasting small batch hand-roasted coffee for our patrons and clients,” Funk said.



The new coffee shop is scheduled to open late this summer, just in time to get a little taste of Flagstaff without the weekend traffic.



“We are so fortunate to have a great crew in Flagstaff that supplies local coffee houses and groceries in Northern Arizona,” Funk said in a press release, explaining that he intends to build that concept out in Phoenix as well.