Five Phoenix Group Brunch Spots for Your Pandemic Pod

Settling on the right brunch spot was difficult even before COVID. Everybody's got an opinion. But these days it's an especially challenging task. But if you're ready to venture out with your pandemic pod for hearty first meal and maybe some morning cocktails, we've got a tight-five list of recommended spots.

Dick’s Hideaway 6008 North 16th Street



Fans of New Mexican cuisine can reserve their own separate space at Dick’s Hideaway in Uptown. Known for its hefty portions, Dick's dishes include the Richardson's Combo — a jalapeño Benedict smothered in jalapeño hollandaise and two chicken enchiladas. And yes, they serve a mean bloody mary.

Hash Kitchen Multiple Locations



You're probably aware of the build-your-own bloody mary bar at Hash Kitchen. But Hash also serves Benedicts, including Melina's version with a toasted english muffin and Canadian bacon. Other menu items include the short rib breakfast burrito; other drink items include the Coco Puffs cereal shooter and CBD-infused cocktails. You'll thank us later for that one.

The Lola Cocktail Lab & Eatery 6770 North Sunrise Boulevard, #109, Glendale



Any good brunch will feature mimosas and pancakes, and both can be found at The Lola inside the Westgate Entertainment District. Ever hear of a pancake board? Satisfy your curiosity with this impressive dish, packed with a dozen small pancakes and a ton of sweet and savory toppings. The Lola also lists a variety of toasts, classic breakfast platters like steak and eggs, and even pineapple churros on its brunch menus. Morning cocktails, too.

Paz Cantina 330 East Roosevelt Street



Paz Cantina offers pitchers of margaritas, sangria, and mimosas for small groups, and you can opt to enjoy them on the patio right along Roosevelt Street. Pair your drinks with brunch items like the Tres Leches French Toast or a Juan Deer Burrito to keep the party going.

ZuZu 6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale



Need to fuel up before exploring Old Town Scottsdale? Check out ZuZu’s brunch at Hotel Valley Ho. With retro vibes and ample space, you're encouraged to invite a small group — and you can even reserve the patio. Start with the warm mini doughnuts, ramp up with the breakfast fried rice with Schreiner’s turkey sausage, or go for lunch options like the chili chorizo burger. Bloody marys and mimosas are $5 a pop for dine-in guests.