Food & Wine magazine recently published a list called "The 40 Most Important Restaurants of the Past 40 Years." No Arizona restaurants made the cut — not even Pizzeria Bianco. It's a baffling omission, considering that Chris Bianco is widely considered one of the top American pizza makers of the past 25 years.

As with any decent listicle, though, the Food & Wine piece makes for good debate fodder. And it got us thinking about which metro Phoenix restaurants of the past few years have been the most important and influential, locally speaking. In that spirit, I humbly present my picks for the five most important metro Phoenix restaurants of the past five years.

This barbecue platter includes brisket (fatty, lean, and burnt ends), turkey, ribs, and a sausage link, plus garnish and white bread at Little Miss BBQ. Chris Malloy

Little Miss BBQ

4301 East University Drive

Naysayers will sneer that Little Miss BBQ is a purely cut-and-paste effort that tries and fails to replicate the Central Texas barbecue experience. These people are joyless blowhards who don't value a good fatty brisket when they taste one. Some people I know calibrate their entire Saturday mornings to wait in line for that brisket, and I don't blame them. Owner Scott Holmes wears his reverence for Franklin Barbecue, Austin's temple of smoked meats, on his smoke-tinged sleeve. Little Miss BBQ, though, is more than an ode to Texas barbecue. It deserves to be known as the modest south Phoenix spot that cracked open Phoenix's barbecue scene once and for all. Little Miss BBQ kicked off a newfound barbecue fanaticism in the Valley that has reinvigorated and inspired dozens of other desert pitmasters. We are all eating better for it.