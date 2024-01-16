Anhelo chef to open new restaurant Flour & Thyme in Tempe

Jacobo describes his new restaurant as, "something casual but elegant enough." Flour & Thyme

A restaurant that Tempe needs



click to enlarge The new restaurant finds its home in an old, charming Tempe house. Flour & Thyme

A charming perfect spot



Before Anhelo’s swanky Orpheum Lofts address, it was located in the former Rose & Crown building at Heritage Square. Jacobo called that space “a complete disaster.” Still, he made it work and grew a loyal clientele that led him to make the move into Anhelo’s current spot.



“All your past experiences make you the person you become. If I didn’t have that space before this, I would’ve been over my head for sure,” he says.

click to enlarge The new restaurant is designed to be a more casual counterpart to Anhelo. Flour & Thyme

Giving back and inspiring others



Flour & Thyme

Opening late January

944 S. Mill Ave., Tempe