Fill Your Halloween Weekend With Food and Drinks At These 8 Metro Phoenix Events

It's Halloween weekend, and that means there are plenty of excuses to indulge in sweet treats, boozy brews, and fall fun. Halloween-themed events are happening throughout the Valley this weekend, and there are even a few non-holiday-related happenings on the schedule as well. Here are eight food and drinks-filled events taking place around metro Phoenix from Thursday, October 27 to Sunday, October 30.Enjoy a four-course meal from the Hotel Valley Ho's restaurant Zuzu paired with cocktails made with Tequila Corrido, a spirit brand with headquarters in Scottsdale. Start with shrimp and abalone ceviche followed by duck and pork tostadas, bone-in short rib "Colorado," and elote cake. The dinner costs $109 plus tax and gratuity.Litchfield Park brewery TCBC Beer is throwing a Halloween party a couple of days early, on Friday, October 28. The party runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and DREMT, a food truck serving ribs and tacos, will be on deck from 7 to 9 p.m. Costumes are welcome, and great beer is a given at this West Valley spot.Get spooky, and a little scientific, with the Arizona Museum of Natural History this weekend at the annual Beer & Bones event. This year's event has two parts, a session at the museum and then a bar crawl through downtown Mesa's collection of taprooms and breweries. Visit the museum at 6 or 8 p.m. for special onsite programming and a "Beerology Panel." Then, ticket holders can cash in on special promotions throughout downtown Mesa and "Seek-a-Scientist" at partnering businesses. The event is for those 21 and up, and costs $40.It would hardly be Halloween without a bar crawl, and this year the Valley has multiple taking place on Saturday night. Head to Gilbert to tour through Level 1 Arcade Bar, Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, The Porch, and more. Tickets cost $20 to $25 and include two drinks or shots, a commemorative cup, drink and food specials, and entry into a costume contest with a $1,000 prize. In Scottsdale, the fun continues as Old Town will be taken over by crawlers on all different tours. There's the Scottsdale Zombie Crawl , a Scottsdale Bar Crawl , and a Hallweekend Hangover Pub Crawl. Kierland Commons will be home to the first-ever Kierland Fine Art and Wine Festival happening on October 29 and 30. Explore Arizona's wine regions with tastings from 15 wineries while strolling along Main Street and listening to live music. There will be artwork from around the globe. Tickets are $35 on Saturday and $30 on Sunday and include a commemorative wine glass and 10 tastings.The Chandler Asian Festival will take place on two days this weekend, from noon until 10 p.m. at Tumbleweed Park in Chandler. The family-friendly event is free to enter, and includes food trucks serving a variety of different Asian dishes, along with a tea garden, musical and dance performances, and vendors.If you are eager to get dressed up early, head to Chin Up Donuts for a breakfast-time costume party. The doughnut shop opens at 7 a.m. and customers are encouraged to don their best outfits to enter a costume contest. There will also be a photo booth, Halloween-inspired doughnut flavors, and treats for people's pups. Double down on the costume cuteness and dress up your four-legged friend for this dough-filled party.Stop by the Gadzooks in Phoenix near 40th Street and Camelback Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the new Canal Market. Vendors like Spce Coffee, Dig It Gardens, and Milky Candles will be offering their wares, while the Arizona Humane Society will also be on hand.