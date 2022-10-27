Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Events

Fill Your Halloween Weekend With Food and Drinks At These 8 Metro Phoenix Events

October 27, 2022 6:15AM

ZuZu is offering a special four-course dinner with Tequila Corrido.
ZuZu is offering a special four-course dinner with Tequila Corrido. Hotel Valley Ho
It's Halloween weekend, and that means there are plenty of excuses to indulge in sweet treats, boozy brews, and fall fun. Halloween-themed events are happening throughout the Valley this weekend, and there are even a few non-holiday-related happenings on the schedule as well. Here are eight food and drinks-filled events taking place around metro Phoenix from Thursday, October 27 to Sunday, October 30.

Tequila Corrido Dinner

Thursday, October 27
Zuzu at Hotel Valley Ho
6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale
Enjoy a four-course meal from the Hotel Valley Ho's restaurant Zuzu paired with cocktails made with Tequila Corrido, a spirit brand with headquarters in Scottsdale. Start with shrimp and abalone ceviche followed by duck and pork tostadas, bone-in short rib "Colorado," and elote cake. The dinner costs $109 plus tax and gratuity.

click to enlarge
Put on your best costume for TCBC Beer's Halloween bash.
Lauren Cusimano

TCBC Halloween Party

Friday, October 28, 6-10 p.m.
103 West Honeysuckle Street, Litchfield Park
Litchfield Park brewery TCBC Beer is throwing a Halloween party a couple of days early, on Friday, October 28. The party runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and DREMT, a food truck serving ribs and tacos, will be on deck from 7 to 9 p.m. Costumes are welcome, and great beer is a given at this West Valley spot.

click to enlarge
Craft beer pairs well with dinosaurs.
Arizona Museum of Natural History

Beer & Bones

Friday, October 28
53 North Macdonald, Mesa
Get spooky, and a little scientific, with the Arizona Museum of Natural History this weekend at the annual Beer & Bones event. This year's event has two parts, a session at the museum and then a bar crawl through downtown Mesa's collection of taprooms and breweries. Visit the museum at 6 or 8 p.m. for special onsite programming and a "Beerology Panel." Then, ticket holders can cash in on special promotions throughout downtown Mesa and "Seek-a-Scientist" at partnering businesses. The event is for those 21 and up, and costs $40.

click to enlarge
Spooky things to do are in abundance around the Valley.
Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

Halloween Bar Crawls in Gilbert and Scottsdale

Saturday, October 29
60 West Vaughn Avenue, #107, Gilbert, and multiple locations in Scottsdale
It would hardly be Halloween without a bar crawl, and this year the Valley has multiple taking place on Saturday night. Head to Gilbert to tour through Level 1 Arcade Bar, Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, The Porch, and more. Tickets cost $20 to $25 and include two drinks or shots, a commemorative cup, drink and food specials, and entry into a costume contest with a $1,000 prize. In Scottsdale, the fun continues as Old Town will be taken over by crawlers on all different tours. There's the Scottsdale Zombie Crawl, a Scottsdale Bar Crawl, and a Hallweekend Hangover Pub Crawl.

Kierland Fine Art and Wine Festival

Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30
5205 North Kierland Boulevard, Scottsdale
Kierland Commons will be home to the first-ever Kierland Fine Art and Wine Festival happening on October 29 and 30. Explore Arizona's wine regions with tastings from 15 wineries while strolling along Main Street and listening to live music. There will be artwork from around the globe. Tickets are $35 on Saturday and $30 on Sunday and include a commemorative wine glass and 10 tastings.

Chandler Asian Festival

Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30
745 East Germann Road, Chandler
The Chandler Asian Festival will take place on two days this weekend, from noon until 10 p.m. at Tumbleweed Park in Chandler. The family-friendly event is free to enter, and includes food trucks serving a variety of different Asian dishes, along with a tea garden, musical and dance performances, and vendors.

click to enlarge
Chin Up Donuts takes a spooky twist this weekend.
Allison Young

Chin Up Donuts Costume Party

Sunday, October 30
7325 East Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, #103, Scottsdale
If you are eager to get dressed up early, head to Chin Up Donuts for a breakfast-time costume party. The doughnut shop opens at 7 a.m. and customers are encouraged to don their best outfits to enter a costume contest. There will also be a photo booth, Halloween-inspired doughnut flavors, and treats for people's pups. Double down on the costume cuteness and dress up your four-legged friend for this dough-filled party.

Canal Market

Sunday, October 30
Gadzooks Enchiladas and Soup
4031 East Camelback Road
Stop by the Gadzooks in Phoenix near 40th Street and Camelback Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the new Canal Market. Vendors like Spce Coffee, Dig It Gardens, and Milky Candles will be offering their wares, while the Arizona Humane Society will also be on hand.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 10.27.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation