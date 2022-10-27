Fill Your Halloween Weekend With Food and Drinks At These 8 Metro Phoenix Events

Tequila Corrido Dinner
Thursday, October 27
Zuzu at Hotel Valley Ho
6850 East Main Street, ScottsdaleEnjoy a four-course meal from the Hotel Valley Ho's restaurant Zuzu paired with cocktails made with Tequila Corrido, a spirit brand with headquarters in Scottsdale. Start with shrimp and abalone ceviche followed by duck and pork tostadas, bone-in short rib "Colorado," and elote cake. The dinner costs $109 plus tax and gratuity.
TCBC Halloween Party
Friday, October 28, 6-10 p.m.
103 West Honeysuckle Street, Litchfield Park Litchfield Park brewery TCBC Beer is throwing a Halloween party a couple of days early, on Friday, October 28. The party runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and DREMT, a food truck serving ribs and tacos, will be on deck from 7 to 9 p.m. Costumes are welcome, and great beer is a given at this West Valley spot.
Beer & Bones
Friday, October 28
53 North Macdonald, Mesa Get spooky, and a little scientific, with the Arizona Museum of Natural History this weekend at the annual Beer & Bones event. This year's event has two parts, a session at the museum and then a bar crawl through downtown Mesa's collection of taprooms and breweries. Visit the museum at 6 or 8 p.m. for special onsite programming and a "Beerology Panel." Then, ticket holders can cash in on special promotions throughout downtown Mesa and "Seek-a-Scientist" at partnering businesses. The event is for those 21 and up, and costs $40.
Halloween Bar Crawls in Gilbert and Scottsdale
Saturday, October 29
60 West Vaughn Avenue, #107, Gilbert, and multiple locations in Scottsdale It would hardly be Halloween without a bar crawl, and this year the Valley has multiple taking place on Saturday night. Head to Gilbert to tour through Level 1 Arcade Bar, Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, The Porch, and more. Tickets cost $20 to $25 and include two drinks or shots, a commemorative cup, drink and food specials, and entry into a costume contest with a $1,000 prize. In Scottsdale, the fun continues as Old Town will be taken over by crawlers on all different tours. There's the Scottsdale Zombie Crawl, a Scottsdale Bar Crawl, and a Hallweekend Hangover Pub Crawl.
Kierland Fine Art and Wine Festival
Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30
5205 North Kierland Boulevard, ScottsdaleKierland Commons will be home to the first-ever Kierland Fine Art and Wine Festival happening on October 29 and 30. Explore Arizona's wine regions with tastings from 15 wineries while strolling along Main Street and listening to live music. There will be artwork from around the globe. Tickets are $35 on Saturday and $30 on Sunday and include a commemorative wine glass and 10 tastings.
Chandler Asian Festival
Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30
745 East Germann Road, Chandler The Chandler Asian Festival will take place on two days this weekend, from noon until 10 p.m. at Tumbleweed Park in Chandler. The family-friendly event is free to enter, and includes food trucks serving a variety of different Asian dishes, along with a tea garden, musical and dance performances, and vendors.
Chin Up Donuts Costume Party
Sunday, October 30
7325 East Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, #103, Scottsdale If you are eager to get dressed up early, head to Chin Up Donuts for a breakfast-time costume party. The doughnut shop opens at 7 a.m. and customers are encouraged to don their best outfits to enter a costume contest. There will also be a photo booth, Halloween-inspired doughnut flavors, and treats for people's pups. Double down on the costume cuteness and dress up your four-legged friend for this dough-filled party.
Canal Market
Sunday, October 30
Gadzooks Enchiladas and Soup
4031 East Camelback RoadStop by the Gadzooks in Phoenix near 40th Street and Camelback Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the new Canal Market. Vendors like Spce Coffee, Dig It Gardens, and Milky Candles will be offering their wares, while the Arizona Humane Society will also be on hand.