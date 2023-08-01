Navigation
Food and drink events happening around Phoenix this August

Eat and drink your way through August at these events around the Valley.
August 1, 2023
Latha spotlights how foods of Africa and the diaspora are connected throughout the continents.
Latha/Blake Bonillas
August is upon us, and this month there are plenty of ways to fill your calendar with food and drinks-related events. There's a lot going on, including a celebrity chef-driven dinner, a beer festival, spirit-specific tastings and a night in homage to the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

So, shake off those summer blues and pencil in these food and drink events around Phoenix.
click to enlarge
The pastrami sandwich is one of Miracle Mile Deli's most popular items.
Joanie Simon
National Sandwich Month
All month
Miracle Mile Deli
4433 N. 16th St.
Miracle Mile is known for its sandwiches, so it's only natural that the deli will celebrate National Sandwich Month. Get the New Yorker, the Straw, pastrami, brisket or corned beef, plus a side and a dill pickle, for $14 all month long.

Dark Sky Brewing Tap Takeover and School Supply Drive
Aug. 1
Beer Barn
3150 E. Ray Road, Suite 150, Gilbert
Dark Sky Brewing Co. will descend from Flagstaff for a special tap takeover, including the release of Office Supplies Double Hazy IPA. The beer pays homage to the history of the brewery's Flagstaff building, which once housed an office supplies store, and nods to a school supply drive that will be hosted at Beer Barn all month long, benefitting San Tan Elementary School. Sought supplies include pencils, pens, glue sticks, scissors, crayons, colored pencils, notebooks, headphones or earbuds and water bottles. People who bring supplies will be entered to win a basket of Dark Sky merch. In addition to the double hazy, other Dark Sky beers available will include Rainy Daze Hazy IPA, Blood of My Enemies New England IPA and Devil's Lettuce Cold IPA, among others.

Sonoran Sippin'
Aug. 11
Desert Botanical Garden
1201 N. Galvin Parkway
The Desert Botanical Garden's second Friday series will feature a tasting from Huss Brewing Co., food from Creations By Sergio and yard games. Learn how to line dance with live music from The Tumbleweeds, or take a stroll through the garden. Access to Sonoran Sippin' is included with garden admission or membership.
Fate Brewing Company has multiple locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.
Heather Hoch
Sour and Sweet Beer Fest 2023
Aug. 12
The Clayton House
3719 N. 75th St., Scottsdale
Fate Brewing Co. presents the Sour and Sweet Beer Fest at the Clayton House, where 14 other brewers will be on tap, including 12 West Brewing Co., Saddle Mountain Brewing Co. and Roses by the Stairs. There will also be food trucks on site. Tickets range from $10 for designated drivers to $65 for VIP, which includes access to a separate space with food and exclusive beer pourings. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Bar Cart: Whiskey Del Bac Pairing Dinner
Aug. 16
The Canal Club
4925 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Each installment of the Canal Club's Bar Cart series spotlights a spirit, highlighting how its made, its history and its taste, which guests will sample in specialty cocktails paired with a four-course meal. In focus at this month's pairing is Whiskey Del Bac, a single malt distiller based in Tucson. Tickets are $100. Spots to the dinner can be reserved on Eventbrite for free, with charges paid at the event.
click to enlarge
It's all about Elvis during this five-course meal at Found:RE Phoenix.
MGM/Library of Congress
Elvis-Themed Dinner
Aug. 18
Found:RE Phoenix
1100 N. Central Ave.
Listen to live renditions of songs by Elvis Presley paired with a five-course meal inspired by the King of Rock 'n' Roll himself at Found:RE Phoenix. The decadent menu includes oysters Rockefeller, barbecued bologna and, naturally, a peanut butter and banana upside-down cake with bacon-infused caramel and strawberry foam. Guests are encouraged to don their favorite look inspired by Elvis or the 1950s. The dinner costs $79 per person plus tax and gratuity; seats can be reserved on Eventbrite.

Celebrity Chef Dinner featuring Rene Andrade and Beau MacMillan
Aug. 18
Sands Venue at Hotel Valley Ho
6850 E. Main St., Scottsdale
For his last Celebrity Chef Dinner of the summer, Hotel Valley Ho Executive Chef Russell LaCasce has invited local heavy-hitters Rene Andrade of Bacanora and Beau MacMillan of Cala and Food Network fame to collaborate on a three-course menu. Guests can expect demonstrations during the meal and wines to pair with each dish. Plus, guests can mingle with the chefs at a meet-and-greet before dinner is served. Tickets are $199, include tax and gratuity and can be reserved on Eventbrite.
click to enlarge
An assortment of nigiri at Sake Haus.
Authentik Vision
Sake Education Class
Aug. 19
Sake Haus
14 E. Roosevelt St.
Sake, or rice wine, is the national drink of Japan. Kim Hayashi, general manager of Sake Haus, will break down everything to know about sake, from its history to its production process and flavor profiles. Each attendee will get a welcome cocktail, five pours of sake, light bites and a $10 gift certificate to use at the restaurant at another time. Tickets are $50 per person plus gratuity, and a $10 deposit on Eventbrite will reserve a spot.

Pedal Haus Warming Party
Aug. 25
Pedal Haus Brewery
730 S. Mill Ave., #102, Tempe
Pedal Haus Brewery's flagship location has undergone a facelift that will, thanks to the relocation of its brewing facilities, add a stage and 50 seats. The brewery is celebrating its refresh with a "Haus warming party" featuring live music, giveaways and a special release beer collaboration with The Shop Beer Co. General admission tickets are free and the first 200 people who RSVP via Eventbrite will get their first beer for $1. VIP tickets are also available for $50 and include an open bar, a buffet of small bites, one swag item, raffle tickets and access to a private VIP area and band viewing.

click to enlarge
Shrimp moqueca, a Brazilian seafood stew, is served with rice grits.
Latha/Blake Bonillas
When We Gather at Latha
Aug. 29
Latha
628 E. Adams St.
Latha co-owner and chef Digby Stridiron has partnered with Wade Cellars for When We Gather, a national food and wine series highlighting BIPOC chefs and sommeliers. The event will feature a cocktail reception, live music and a five-course meal that celebrates pan-African cuisine, paired with wines from Wade Cellars, which was founded by former basketball star Dwayne Wade. Two seatings are available. Tickets are $200 and may be purchased on Eventbrite.

Mocktails and Cheese
Aug. 31
Shea Cheese
10880 N. 32nd St., #19
Shea Cheese and the Sober Somm have teamed up for this tasting for non-drinkers or the sober curious who still love a cheese board and a thoughtfully paired beverage. Learn how to mix a perfect non-alcoholic drink and enjoy it with a cheese pairing from the north Phoenix cheesemonger. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased through Shea Cheese.
