Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These Phoenix Events

Urban Wine WalkSaturday, April 22
CityScape, 1 East Washington Street It's hard to believe it but, downtown Phoenix's Urban Wine Walk is turning 11 years old. The self-guided wine tasting tour starts at CityScape and extends to more than 25 restaurants and bars. Each location will offer $5 wine samples, including a snack. The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. and the first 300 people to start at CityScape will get a commemorative wine glass.
Pop-Up Shop at CarcaraSaturday, April 22
Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, 340 North Third StreetThe Sheraton Phoenix Downtown and The Merchantile, a popular marketplace with more than 80 local businesses, are coming together for a series of pop-up shops, with the first one taking place on April 22 during Carcara's boozy brunch. Guests can enjoy some grub while shopping for unique goods and listening to live music, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The events will continue in May and June.
Latha, the newest restaurant to join the mix at downtown Phoenix's Heritage Square, is hosting a grand opening event on Saturday. The new concept celebrates the cultures and foods of Africa, the Caribbean, Brazil, and the southern U.S. The opening event, which requires tickets that start at $200, will include a cocktail hour with appetizers and a seated dinner prepared by Chef Digby Stridiron, an acclaimed chef and native of St. Croix. There are two seatings, one from 4 to 7 p.m. and another from 7 to 10 p.m.