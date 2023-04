Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These Phoenix Events

Urban Wine Walk Saturday, April 22

CityScape, 1 East Washington Street It's hard to believe it but, downtown Phoenix's



click to enlarge The Merchantile of Phoenix features about 80 local makers, designers, and retailers. Abbey Gentry Pop-Up Shop at Carcara Saturday, April 22

The Sheraton Phoenix Downtown and The Merchantile, a popular marketplace with more than 80 local businesses, are coming together for a series of pop-up shops, with the first one taking place on April 22 during Carcara's boozy brunch. Guests can enjoy some grub while shopping for unique goods and listening to live music, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The events will continue in May and June.

click to enlarge Latha is a showcase for the food, drinks, music, and artisan goods of Africa and the diaspora. Geri Koeppel Latha Grand Opening Saturday, April 22

628 East Adams Street

For those looking for food-filled activities, this weekend is packed with perfect events. Stroll around downtown Phoenix on the hunt for your next wine sample, shop while you brunch at Carcara, or celebrate the grand opening of a brand-new restaurant. Here are three ways to fill your weekend with food and drinks in Phoenix. Latha , the newest restaurant to join the mix at downtown Phoenix's Heritage Square, is hosting a grand opening event on Saturday. The new concept celebrates the cultures and foods of Africa, the Caribbean, Brazil, and the southern U.S. The opening event, which requires tickets that start at $200, will include a cocktail hour with appetizers and a seated dinner prepared by Chef Digby Stridiron, an acclaimed chef and native of St. Croix. There are two seatings, one from 4 to 7 p.m. and another from 7 to 10 p.m.