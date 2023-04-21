Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These Phoenix Events

Navigation
April 21, 2023 6:30AM

Celebrate all things wine on this self-guided tour in downtown Phoenix.
Downtown Phoenix Inc.
For those looking for food-filled activities, this weekend is packed with perfect events. Stroll around downtown Phoenix on the hunt for your next wine sample, shop while you brunch at Carcara, or celebrate the grand opening of a brand-new restaurant. Here are three ways to fill your weekend with food and drinks in Phoenix.

Urban Wine Walk

Saturday, April 22
CityScape, 1 East Washington Street
It's hard to believe it but, downtown Phoenix's Urban Wine Walk is turning 11 years old. The self-guided wine tasting tour starts at CityScape and extends to more than 25 restaurants and bars. Each location will offer $5 wine samples, including a snack. The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. and the first 300 people to start at CityScape will get a commemorative wine glass.

click to enlarge
The Merchantile of Phoenix features about 80 local makers, designers, and retailers.
Abbey Gentry

Pop-Up Shop at Carcara

Saturday, April 22
Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, 340 North Third Street
The Sheraton Phoenix Downtown and The Merchantile, a popular marketplace with more than 80 local businesses, are coming together for a series of pop-up shops, with the first one taking place on April 22 during Carcara's boozy brunch. Guests can enjoy some grub while shopping for unique goods and listening to live music, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The events will continue in May and June.

click to enlarge
Latha is a showcase for the food, drinks, music, and artisan goods of Africa and the diaspora.
Geri Koeppel

Latha Grand Opening

Saturday, April 22
628 East Adams Street
Latha, the newest restaurant to join the mix at downtown Phoenix's Heritage Square, is hosting a grand opening event on Saturday. The new concept celebrates the cultures and foods of Africa, the Caribbean, Brazil, and the southern U.S. The opening event, which requires tickets that start at $200, will include a cocktail hour with appetizers and a seated dinner prepared by Chef Digby Stridiron, an acclaimed chef and native of St. Croix. There are two seatings, one from 4 to 7 p.m. and another from 7 to 10 p.m.
