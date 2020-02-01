23 Food Events in Greater Phoenix This February

There's more to February than the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day, and these fun food events happening all month throughout greater Phoenix prove just that. Options include pretending you're through the looking glass with a Mad Hatter-themed five-course meal, judging the best bloody mary at a one-of-a-kind competition, or using your hands to devour a traditional Filipino feast. Scope our full list below.

Hot Bamboo Grand Opening Saturday, February 1

Hot Bamboo

980 East Pecos Road, Chandler



Hot Bamboo is celebrating its grand opening all day with its fresh food menu and a chance to win free bao for a year. There will also be games and music. Hot Bamboo is a family-run business and frequent food festival vendor around Arizona — and now has a storefront.

Barbecue Showdown Saturday, February 1

Lucidi Distilling Co.

8307 West Washington Street, Peoria



Lucidi Distilling Co. is the spot for an epic barbecue showdown featuring multiple food trucks going head to head. The event from 5 to 9 p.m. is free to enter. Snag some barbecue and other foods for purchase, then stop by the information booth to vote for your favorite.

LON Dinner Series Wednesday, February 5

LON's Last Drop

5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley



LON's executive chef Jeremy Pacheco and veteran mixologist and director of beverage at Arizona Distilling Co. Micah Olson are teaming up for a one-of-a-kind dinner at LON's Last Drop. The menu includes beet cured salmon, charred Day Boat scallop, Duroc pork trio, and malted barley cake. Cost is $99 per person. Make a reservation by calling 602-955-7878.

Donut Daze Thursday, February 6

O.H.S.O. Brewery

Multiple Locations



Stop in to any O.H.S.O. location to try 13 beers paired with 13 doughnuts in flavors like Cinnamon Roll Porter, Apple Fritter Amber, and Boston Cream Stout. Beers start tapping at 11 a.m. and will be served while supplies last.

EXPAND Devour Phoenix

Arizona Beer Week Dinner Thursday, February 6

Quiessence at The Farm

6106 South 32nd Street



Quiessence at The Farm and Huss Brewing Co. are teaming up for this first collaborative dinner, which features a beer cocktail hour, appetizers, and a four-course tasting paired with beer. First course is a wild shrimp and carrot risotto, followed by smoked diver sea scallops, chicken fried Cornish hen, and an artisanal cheese board. Tickets are $85 a person, and you can make a reservation by calling 602-276-0601.

Sake Under the Stars Thursday, February 6

Nori Sushi

21001 North Tatum Boulevard, #48-1540



The Desert Ridge location of Nori Sushi is hosting a multi-course dinner and sake-tasting experience. Courses include varieties of sake paired with balsamic teriyaki filet mignon, miso Chilean sea bass, a green tea waffle, and more. Call 480-515-9777 to reserve your spot.

Outstanding in the Field Dinner Friday, February 7

Pinnacle Farms

8841 South 27th Avenue, Laveen Village



Outstanding in the Field is a restaurant without walls that travels the world. It happens to be making a stop in Arizona for an event at Pinnacle Farms. Guest chefs from Talavera will create a Spanish-inspired menu from farmer Janna Anderson's bountiful pantry. Tickets are $265 a person.

Valentine's Day Baking Class Saturday, February 8

Tracy Dempsey Originals

1325 West University Drive, Tempe



Pastry chef Tracy Dempsey will help students prepare three desserts during this class presented by Slow Food Phoenix. Learn how to make chocolate rose petal truffles, raspberry red velvet and chocolate heart of caramel cupcakes, and decorated sugar cookies while enjoying some bubbly. The event costs $75 and is limited to 15 participants.

EXPAND I'itoi onions, Armenian cucumbers, and okra from Pinnacle Farms. Chris Malloy

Two-Year Anniversary Bloody Mary Wars Saturday, February 8

Blue Clover Distillery

7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale



There's no better way to celebrate Blue Clover Distillery's two-year anniversary than with something called the Bloody Mary Wars. Local hangouts like Frank & Lupes and EVO will compete for the coveted title of "Best Bloody" using Blue Clover's own craft vodka. Brunch favorites will also be available. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20 and include four bloody marys or mimosas. Access to the brunch buffet is an additional $12.

AZ Beer Week Pairing Dinner Sunday, February 9

Vecina

3433 North 56th Street



Vecina brings together five chefs, five breweries, and five courses with beer pairings at this event starting at 6 p.m. Participants include Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company, Dark Sky Brewing, The Shop Beer Co., Tombstone Brewing Company, Cotton & Copper, Sonoran Pasta, The Gladly, and Chula Seafood. Tickets are $97.20 a person.

An Exclusive Vegan Fine-Dining Affair Sunday, February 9

Casa Terra

6835 North 58th Drive, Glendale



Enjoy a fancy five-course vegan meal at Casa Terra, perfect for an early Valentine's Day dinner or catching up with friends. Food includes a taco trio, a choice of enchiladas in mole chichilo or ravioli in a buttery squash sauce, and ice cream. A $70 ticket gets you all courses, organic espresso or artisan French Press tea, and gratuity for the servers.

First Anniversary Thursday, February 13

212 Ice Cream Studio

1551 East Elliot Road, Gilbert



Yes, 212 Ice Cream Studio is marking its first anniversary with free soft serve, which includes vegan options. Stop in from 1 to 9 p.m. to join the fun. The studio specializes in mixing and matching unusual combinations.

Beer and Cheese Pairing Thursday, February 13

Desert Monks Brewing Co.

1094 South Gilbert Road, #101, Gilbert



Desert Monks Brewing Co and cheese-shop-meets-eatery Mingle + Graze are teaming up for a five-beer flight paired with five curated gourmet cheeses. Full charcuterie boards will also be available for additional purchase. Tickets are $20 a person.

EXPAND A cocktail party, a murder mystery, a good time. Provision

Valentine's Day Murder Mystery Event Friday, February 14

Provision Coffee

4501 North 32nd Street



Provision invites guests to join in an interactive cocktail party and murder mystery investigation. Once registering, roles will be randomly assigned so guests can fully develop their characters and costumes. Prizes will be awarded to the best dresses, actors, and more. The fun starts at 7 p.m., and admission includes a thematic cocktail and dessert.

Kamayan Underground Feast Saturday, February 15

TBA



There's no utensils or plates allowed during this communal-style dinner cooked by chefs from Tayo, Toduken, and PHX Lechon Roasters. Long tables covered in banana leaves with a bed of rice on top will serve as the foundation for a variety of authentic Filipino dishes. The event from 6:30 to 9 p.m. will be in a backroom at an artist's studio (the exact location to be announced at a later time; keep an eye on the Facebook page during the week of the event). Tickets are $65 a person and sold in even numbers.

Outlaw Country Brunch Sunday, February 16

The Dirty Drummer

2303 North 44th Street

Outlaw Country Brunch is back with a new home at the Dirty Drummer. DJ Johnny Volume will spin the tunes of some of country's greatest rebels as you enjoy brunch and drink specials. Join the fun from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Hot Bamboo had specialty steamed buns with characters on them. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Seven Chefs Dinner Sunday, February 16

The Gladly

2201 East Camelback Road



Seven top chefs from around the Valley first cooked together at the prestigious James Beard House in New York City. Now, they get together annually to promote the Arizona cooking scene. At this special dinner, part of Devour Week, they'll each contribute a dish at The Gladly. It'll include escargot pot pie, five-spiced duck breast, and a chocolate bomb. Tickets are $175 a person.

Wine and Chocolate Pairing Thursday, February 20

GenuWine Arizona

888 North First Avenue, #10 1



Chocolate and wine — what could be better? A $25 ticket gets you four wine pairings with chocolate from Zak's Chocolate, a GenuWine tasting glass, and 10 percent off any bottles from the tasting. There will also be live music during the event.

Mezcal Carreño One-Year Anniversary Friday, February 21

Centrico

202 North Central Avenue



Mezcal Carreño is celebrating its one year anniversary since launching in Arizona last February. Celebrate the milestone at Centrico with live music, lotería, and prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. Centrico will have a special on Carreño flights and a one-night only Carreño cocktail featuring the newly released Carreño Espadín mezcal.

Dinner in Wonderland Saturday, February 22

MATCH Restaurant & Lounge

1100 North Central Avenue



This Mad Hatter Dinner at MATCH Restaurant & Lounge is sure to transport you to a land of adventure. Each course is paired with a themed cocktail, and the meal begins with an amuse-bouche of mystical potion. Go down the rabbit hole with a hearty vegetable soup and into the garden for a rainbow radish and edible flower salad. You'll meet Tweedledum and Tweedledee, a ravioli stuffed mushroom with a mushroom stuffed ravioli, then enjoy a brown butter lobster risotto and Queen of Hearts red velvet cake with white chocolate mousse and raspberries. The cost is $90 a person.

Some of the Valley's top chefs are coming together for one night only at The Gladly. Devour Phoenix

James Beard Foundation’s Taste America Pop-Up Dinner Wednesday, February 26

Wrigley Mansion

2501 East Telawa Trail



The James Beard Foundation's Taste America tour comes to Phoenix for a special pop-up dinner at the Wrigley Mansion featuring a menu crafted by Top Chef winner Kristen Kish and local all-star and host/chef Christopher Gross. It's the seventh time Taste America has visited Phoenix. Tickets start at $225, but guests can dine in the private dining room for $500 or in the kitchen for $1,000.

Happy Anniversary!!! Love, Sip Thursday, February 27

Sip Coffee & Beer Garage

3620 East Indian School Road



Sip Coffee & Beer Garage is celebrating its fourth anniversary. Stop in from 6 to 9 p.m. for live music, free samples of beer, wine, kombucha, and more. The event is open to the public, but if you purchase a ticket, you'll get one free alcoholic beverage from the new happy hour menu, a raffle ticket for some Sip swag, and all-you-can-eat happy hour food. Part of the proceeds go to the students of Miss Bacha's class at Monte Vista School, who are looking to participate in Special Olympic events and competitions.

Spirit and Fruit Pairing Thursday, February 27

SanTan Brewery & Distillery Tours

495 East Warner Road, Chandler



Fruit and alcohol is a natural pairing, so SanTan Brewery & Distillery Tours and Agritopia Farm are coming together for this special event. Examples of couplings include a beet gin and tonic cocktail with dehydrated beets topped with pink Himalayan sea salt and a blood orange and chocolate single malt whiskey drink paired with dark chocolate drizzled blood orange.