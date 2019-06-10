Mora's Scott Conant Hosts Toy Story Challenge on Best Baker in America Tonight

Attention Toy Story, or just Tom Hanks, fans. Tonight, Food Network’s Best Baker in America will be airing a TS-themed episode titled "Themed Desserts: Toy Story 4." And as many Phoenicians know, the show is hosted by Scott Conant — the owner and chef behind Mora Italian.

At this point in the series, the five remaining bakers are asked to channel the literal sweet side of his or her favorite Toy Story character (there will be fights over Ham). To start, bakers are asked to make a Toy Story-themed mini dessert that would be heavily praised at a movie premiere party.

But for the master challenge, competitors are tasked with choosing a character from Toy Story 4 and creating the perfect cakey replica. The tricky part? Bakers must include a flavor that speaks to the spirit of their character.

Then, as we all know, judges Jason Smith and Marcela Valladolid — this time joined by pastry chef Shinmin Li — must eliminate one baker from the competition. We hope the end of this episode won't leave us in tears like the movies on which it is based.

Best Baker in America's "Themed Desserts: Toy Story 4" airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, June 10.

For more information, visit the Food Network website.