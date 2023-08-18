Elevate your day trip with these top 5 Flagstaff lunch restaurants

Day trips up to Flagstaff are a must, especially when Phoenix temperatures hit the triple digits. But it’s not just the cooler weather that's so tempting. The high-altitude city beckons with outdoor adventure, natural wonders, a walkable downtown and fabulous lunch spots to match every appetite. Whether you’re hitting Humphreys for a hike or exploring the historic downtown and nearby Northern Arizona University campus, here are five of the best bets for lunch in Flagstaff.
Roadside Stove at Mother Road Brewing Co.
7 S. Mikes Pike St., Flagstaff
The place where rock climbers, mountain bikers and beer lovers unite, Mother Road Brewing Co.
's patio and tap room buzz with energy and appetites to match. Local favorite Satchmo's restaurant operates the on-site food truck, Roadside Stove, and serves top-notch street tacos and stacked sliders. We're partial to the blackened fish tacos and the Smokehouse sliders with angus beef, house-smoked cheddar and applewood bacon. Most menu items are paired with signature tots spiced with Cajun seasoning. And if rain is on the menu — those summer monsoons can come out of nowhere — Mother Road has you covered. Literally.
click to enlarge
Snag a table for two at Proper Meats + Provisions and people watch on Route 66.
Allison Young
Proper Meats + Provisions
110 E. Route 66, Flagstaff
You can’t go wrong with anything on the menu at Proper Meats
, a local butcher on Route 66. The deeply satisfying sandwiches include a banh mi with pork shoulder confit, a robust French dip, a fried chicken po’ boy, vegetarian muffuletta and even an elevated grilled cheese. All of these winners come with a side of house-made potato chips. But you can skip the menu-browsing and go for the true hero: the warm pastrami sandwich. House-cured beef brisket is brined for two weeks, smoked overnight and steamed before thin slices of the mouth-watering meat are layered with grilled onions, pickles, Swiss cheese and Carolina mustard between grilled rye bread. It’s a complex bite that’s simultaneously sweet, spicy, smoky, saucy and meaty. No wonder it’s Proper Meats’ top seller.
click to enlarge
Plantasia’s bold Buffalo cauliflower wings come out steaming hot and spicy.
Allison Young
Plantasia Eatery
126 W. Cottage Ave., Flagstaff
Day tripping to Flagstaff is the perfect excuse to try something new like a ropes course at Flagstaff Extreme
or exploring the ancient cliff dwellings at Walnut Canyon National Monument
. Venture into a new realm of eating, too. Perfect for those following plant-based diets, Plantasia
, the newest vegan restaurant in Flagstaff, is full of clever plays on comfort eats. Try the big, bold cauliflower Buffalo wings with herby ranch dressing, a flavorful vegan pesto melt stuffed with sunflower seed basil pesto and grilled onions or shawarma fries seasoned with cinnamon, nutmeg and cumin. Cap off the feast with oat milk soft serve topped with Oreos and chocolate sauce.
click to enlarge
The General Store's pinsas have a lighter, airier crust than regular pizzas.
Allison Young
The General Store at High Country Motor Lodge
1000 W. Route 66, Flagstaff
After a big hike – say the tree-studded Kachina Trail
on Humphreys – expect to work up an appetite. The General Store
at High Country Motor Lodge has you covered. The small but mighty menu revolves around pinsa, a style of hand-pressed flatbread originally from ancient Rome that’s lighter and airier than usual pizza dough. On the oval-shaped crusts, which are imported straight from Italy, toppers like calabrese salami, pancetta, ricotta and roasted zucchini create loaded bites. Pair the pinsa with a piled-high salad. The kale Caesar with radishes, garlic croutons and lemon tahini dressing is a standout. End with a big-ass brownie or lemon bar. Bonus: The kids will love the board games and you’ll love the patio’s vacation vibes.
click to enlarge
Biff's Mish Mash is their version of the everything bagel.
Allison Young
Biff’s Bagels
1 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff
Craving something carby? Go to Biff’s
for the best bagels in town. These plump but not puffy, crusty specimens have just the right amount of chew. While the bagels are excellent with just a little butter, they’re also great vehicles for sandwiches and house-made spreads. Want suggestions? Combine bacon, egg, avocado and garlic herb spread on a roasted red pepper bagel or go with a creative cream cheese-bagel combo, like cinnamon raisin slathered with honey walnut spread or blueberry with zingy strawberry. Plus Biff's offerings travel well, whether you pack them for a hike or get them to go for the ride home. Just get there before closing time at 2 p.m.