Get Free Brunch While Supporting Black-Owned Restaurants in Phoenix This Saturday

November 2, 2022 6:15AM

The namesake of Lo-Lo's Chicken and Waffles barely fits on one plate.
Those looking for brunch in Phoenix this weekend have the opportunity to dine out for free. Saturday, November 5 is Pepsi Dig In Day, and the company is picking up the tab.

Now in its second year, Pepsi Dig In Day is a national campaign designed to bring customers to Black-owned restaurants. This year, 20 different restaurants around the country are participating, including two in metro Phoenix.

Free brunch is available this Saturday at the Phoenix location of Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles on Central Avenue, and at Brunch & Sip on Indian School Road, while supplies last.

The festivities will also include the opportunity to enter a $5,000 sweepstakes, along with DJ sets and custom menus at the restaurants. Sweepstakes winners will also earn a $5,000 donation for their nominated Black-owned restaurant.

"Pepsi Dig In Day is a movement to inspire diners to discover Black-owned restaurants they're excited to visit all year round,"  Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice said in a news release.

 In Phoenix, that means visiting a south-of-downtown classic for some waffles and crispy fried chicken, or heading to the Arcadia area for some expertly-made eggs and a flight of mimosas, all while supporting Phoenix's Black-owned businesses. Cheers to that.
This year's Pepsi Dig In Day is in partnership with Chef Carla Hall.
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles

1220 South Central Avenue
602-340-1304

Brunch & Sip

3950 East Indian School Road, #100
602-675-1459
