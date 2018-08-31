Best Thing I Ate All Week: Ghost Ranch Fries Surprising Enchiladas

What is Arizona cuisine? The answer, 500 years ago, was easy. It was the patchwork of foodways that varied by tribe, limited to land that would become Arizona. Since then, things have gotten complicated.

Lately, a few strains of Arizona cuisine have come more into focus. At Arizona cuisine's core is blend of native practices (saguaro fruit harvests, c’emet making, squash, and beans) and the wide-ranging riffs using Sonoran ingredients that you see at progressive restaurants like Cotton & Copper, Cartwright’s, and Kai.

But there is more to Arizona cuisine than its Sonoran core. Among the forces that shape Arizona cuisine more on the fringes is southwestern cuisine, a cuisine arisen in arid, cactus-marked parts of this country and northern reaches of Mexico.